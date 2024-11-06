In a significant shift towards gender equality in higher education, eight business schools in the U.S. achieved gender parity among full-time MBA students in 2024, according to a new analysis by the Forté Foundation. This marks a substantial increase from just one school in 2020, showcasing a growing commitment to inclusivity. Prominent institutions such as Northwestern University (Kellogg), Duke University (Fuqua), and Washington University in St. Louis (Olin) lead the way, ranking No. 3, 8, and 21 respectively in Fortune’s 2025 MBA program rankings.

Despite the overall percentage of female MBA enrollment remaining steady at 42%, Elissa Sangster, CEO of the Forté Foundation, highlights the positive momentum, stating, “You’re no longer the only woman in the room whenever you’re going to one of those schools.” This growing presence of women in business education fosters an environment where future female leaders can thrive and inspire one another.

The increase in female representation is also mirrored in the corporate landscape, with women now leading 55 of Fortune 500 companies—11%—the highest number to date. Notably, 45% of these female CEOs hold MBAs, including influential figures like Mary Barra of General Motors and TIAA’s Thasunda Brown Duckett.

Additionally, the trend extends to the leadership of business schools, with five of the top 10 MBA programs featuring female deans. Francesca Cornelli, dean of Kellogg, emphasizes the school’s dedication to empowering women through various initiatives, including scholarship programs and the Global Women’s Summit.

While fluctuations in gender ratios may occur, Sangster reassures that these changes are part of a broader narrative of progress. Looking ahead, she envisions a future where gender parity is the norm, paving the way for enhanced representation of women in leadership roles across industries.

