New research by Accenture reveals that women business leaders are leading the charge in technology expertise, with 33% of women in leadership roles possessing tech skills compared to only 18% of men. Despite women making up just 40% of business leaders, they are excelling in areas such as AI, cloud, data, and cybersecurity. The study also highlights that one in four FTSE 100 board-level executives now have tech proficiency, marking a 12% increase over the last three years. As the demand for tech-savvy leaders grows amid the AI boom, the UK’s boardrooms are being recognized as the most tech-savvy in the world, with 23% of business leaders proficient in technology.

