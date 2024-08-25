By Anthon Garcia

The Middle East is a region traditionally dominated by male leaders, both in the government and business sectors. In recent years, a new era has emerged with the ascent of female figures who are shattering stereotypes and barriers — from top executive roles to tech startups.

Contemporary society, as we know it, has traditionally been male-dominated. It wasn’t until 1980 when a woman (Iceland’s Vigdís Finnbogadóttir) was democratically elected as the president of a country.

This narrative is changing.

In the world of business, while there remains an issue of gender equality in certain areas and aspects, women are being given opportunities not just to be part of the workforce; they are also being given the chance to lead businesses, big and small. And this is also true in the Middle East, a region long been seen as a stronghold of male leadership.

More top roles for women

In the landmark 2021 YPO Global Chief Executive Gender Equality Survey, 57% of the respondents said their organisation is more gender diverse than it was five years ago. Among the regions of the world, Middle East and North Africa (MENA) was one of those that have made the most progress.

In recent years, various entities in the region have made headlines by appointing women in pivotal roles.

One of the most notable is Hana Al Rostamani, who became the first female CEO in First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) or any UAE-based bank in 2021.

Iraqi fashion retail luminary Asil Attar has also written history as the first female CEO of several MENA companies. These include Damas Jewellery, which boasts an over a century of history. Meanwhile, Rania Nashar made a mark in 2017 as the first female CEO of Saudi-listed company when she took helm of Samba Financial Group.

The case for startups and tech

This seismic change is not only happening in large organisations. In Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, 40.9% of start-up businesses are led by women, driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture.

Stephanie Nour Prince, a Partner at Dubai-based investment platform Nuwa Capital, notes that being in the tech space has its share of challenges and opportunities.

“The tech industry, particularly in its earlier stages, has been predominantly male, which sometimes created environments that were less welcoming or accessible to women. Implicit biases and misconceptions about women’s capabilities have also posed significant challenges. This is on a global level, and not in any way specific to MENA,” she remarked.

But while such issues exist, the region’s ecosystem has an advantage.

“The nascent nature of the MENA/GCC ecosystem means that we don’t necessarily face all the entrenched barriers seen in more mature markets. The fact that our ecosystem has recognised this and other issues, is a positive indicator. This actually presents us with a unique opportunity to build a more diverse and inclusive ecosystem from the ground up, potentially setting a global benchmark and I do see it trending in that direction,” she added.

Jessica Scopacasa, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Olive Gaea, a leading Dubai-based climate-tech startup, shares the same sentiment. She said, “What I find particularly encouraging about the UAE is its progressive approach to empowering women. The leadership here is actively working to place women in key decision-making roles, especially within government, which is a positive step toward greater gender equality.”

So, what’s being done?

Governments in the region have made encouraging more women labour participation a strategic priority. For instance, the Saudi Vision 2030 aims to increase the percentage of Saudi women in the workforce to 30% and create a million new jobs for them. Additionally, the UAE’s Women on Boards initiative, which commenced in 2012, requires all companies to have at least one female board member.

“I think the GCC presents an interesting case study of this on a global level, as governments have implemented policies that have successfully increased women’s participation in the workforce and enhanced their representation in leadership roles. These policies have been effective because they have focused on bringing in the right talent and ensuring that opportunities are based on merit,” expressed Stephanie.

Leading private companies such as Google also have a role to play in rewriting the narrative for the better.

Jessica, whose startup is part of Google for Startups Growth Academy: Women in AI, which focuses on startups based in the Middle East and North Africa, mentioned how advantageous the programme is.

“Programmes like Google’s Growth Academy are pivotal because they provide more than just a boost in knowledge or skills: they create a sense of belonging in an industry where women are still underrepresented. These programmes are bridges, connecting us not only to resources but to each other, which is crucial when you consider that less than 3% of venture capital globally flows to women-led startups,” she remarked.

Encouraging progress

These efforts address the most common concerns that women face in business and in the workplace. And while the progress to combat these issues is encouraging, the journey towards full gender equity is far from complete.

In MENA, the lack of access to mentors is particularly pronounced, with 51% of female executives citing it as a barrier, compared to 36% globally. This is according to the abovementioned YPO Global Chief Executive Gender Equality Survey.

Apart from providing clear pathways and necessary resources like mentorship and leadership training, companies should also support work-life balance, especially for women who have children.

“As a mother of two currently on maternity leave, this topic is deeply personal to me. One of the most significant steps we can take to accelerate the development of women leaders is to ensure equal paternity and maternity leave. This is crucial because as long as caregiving responsibilities are seen primarily as a woman’s duty, the imbalance in career progression will persist,” Jessica shared.

“When men are given the same paternity leave as women, it sends a powerful message that parenting is a shared responsibility… This shift can lead to more equitable workplace dynamics,” she added.

Creating a supportive and valued environment for women will lower attrition rates, help more women move into leadership roles, and let them break more glass ceilings.

About the Author

Anthon Garcia is an award-winning journalist and book editor based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He currently writes freelance for Economy Middle East, Energy and Utilities, Inc. Arabia and Cityscape Intelligence. He graduated with an AB English degree from the University of the Philippines and an MBA from Western Global University.