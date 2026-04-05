By Valentina Drofa

Women may be entering finance in growing numbers, yet many still leave before reaching senior leadership positions. Despite visible progress, structural barriers still linger. This article explores why the gender gap persists, and what companies, regulators, and industry leaders can do to ensure talented women reach the top.

Over the past decade, the financial sector has made visible progress toward gender diversity. More women are studying finance, joining the field, and building careers. In banking, for example, women accounted for as much as 60% of the overall workforce in 2025.

Yet even as they enter the industry in large numbers, few make it all the way to leadership. Recent data shows that women in banking hold about 16% of senior roles globally, highlighting how the progress remains slow. Even more telling, nearly 35% of surveyed female workers point out a lack of equal growth and upskilling opportunities or some of the core reasons that limit their career progression.

As a result, many of them just end up leaving altogether, frustrated by the barriers. Which brings us right back to some important questions that the financial industry needs to continue asking: why is the talent being forced out before reaching the top? And what can be done to create a more inclusive environment?

The answer is not simple, and it is not about overcoming any one single barrier. Let’s take a look.

The Leadership Gap Starts Early

It wouldn’t really be correct to assume that the gender gap only starts appearing at the executive level. In practice, it often begins much earlier.

Entry-level hiring in finance and fintech is actually relatively balanced. Highly capable female students graduate from universities in large numbers in areas like economics, mathematics, and technology, and they go on to seek employment opportunities. Fintech startups, in particular, often pride themselves on open and innovative cultures that attract diverse talent. That part is not the problem.

The problem is that, as careers progress, the pipeline narrows. Women are more likely to leave mid-career, often during the transition between middle management and senior leadership. Why? Because this stage is usually where professional expectations begin to really intensify: longer hours and greater pressure to deliver better performance start taking their toll.

A more old-fashioned view would tell us that men are simply better at holding out under that pressure, but the reality is far more complicated than that. It’s not that female professionals can’t measure up — plenty can — but put simply, it’s not just the professional side of things that puts that pressure there.

Many women begin managing family responsibilities later in life, and without adequate support structures from their companies, that combination of push-and-pull from two directions often results in talented women walking out completely to prioritize just one thing.

So, really, the deeper issue here is about career sustainability.

Culture Still Shapes Opportunities

There is also the undeniable fact that finance has historically been a male-dominated sector. And although the culture has been evolving, those old dynamics linger on in their own ways.

Leadership networks often form through informal relationships and solidarity developed over many years. Access to these networks can strongly influence visibility and career opportunities. Yet for women first entering the industry, just breaking into those circles is a challenge — let alone rising through them.

This isn’t even always the result of any intentional exclusion, but rather the simple persistence of long-established social structures that tend to subconsciously reproduce themselves.

As a result, women tend to receive fewer opportunities to lead major projects and prove themselves. And without a chance to build proven track records, promotion remains out of reach. Statistics show that for every 100 male promotions to managerial roles, only 81 women get the same treatment, which seriously bottlenecks their path to senior positions.

Visibility matters in finance, just like it does in any other industry. More so, even, given that this is the field where people trust other people with their money, and they need to have confidence in the ones managing it. So naturally, without a chance to really prove themselves, advancement up the career ladder becomes slower for female specialists.

The Confidence and Perception Gap

Another factor that, in my opinion, is not discussed quite as often as it deserves is the difference in how men and women approach professional advancement.

In the past, research and surveys have pointed out that women are more selective about applying for jobs. While men are more likely to apply for roles even if they meet only part of the requirements, women often wait until they feel fully qualified. This particular issue comes down to social expectations and confidence issues that have been shaped over decades of history.

It creates an uneven dynamic, where women inadvertently cripple themselves by refusing to pursue opportunities because of flawed self-perception of “qualifications.” As a result, men who take the plunge more readily tend to find themselves visible in leadership roles more often.

At the same time, those expectation biases still continue to influence decision-making as well. I’ve often heard from my industry peers that character traits like assertiveness and decisiveness — normally quite representative of leadership — can at times be interpreted differently depending on which gender displays them.

In other words, women face a narrower margin of what “acceptable” leadership styles look like, which makes career progression for them even more complicated.

Why Diversity Matters More Than Some Think

All of what we discussed above are problems that require active solving, and the importance of doing so goes far beyond simple fairness. It also directly affects business performance.

Financial services and fintech companies operate in markets that serve incredibly diverse global populations. Designing products that truly reflect user needs requires versatile teams that bring different experiences and perspectives to the table.

Previous research shows that gender-diverse teams are positively associated with stronger corporate performance and employee engagement. There are also quite a few studies out there that link women in leadership roles with higher levels of corporate innovation, more creative problem-solving, and product development. These qualities are especially important in fields like fintech, where customer expectations always move quickly.

Diversity in finance is not just about meeting some abstract social objective. We need to view it for what it is: a strategic advantage that businesses can leverage or overlook to their own detriment.

What Companies Can Do Differently

Improving gender representation in leadership requires direct action — intentional and self-aware.

One of the most promising tools in this regard is structured mentorship. When experienced leaders actively support the development of younger professionals, career progression becomes more accessible. For women, in particular, it can help them navigate organizational and inter-personal dynamics that may otherwise remain out of their hands.

Another critical step is creating clear and measurable promotion pathways. Regardless of what gender they belong to, there needs to be a clear understanding among employees on what achievements, skills, and qualities are required to move up the ladder. This will help reduce uncertainty and ensure that when advancement happens, it is based on tangible and proven performance.

Flexible work policies also play an important role. As we covered before, plenty of women want to work, but also find themselves juggling the responsibilities at home and in the workplace. Hybrid work models that afford parental leave policies and supportive workplace cultures can make it significantly easier for them to remain in the industry during demanding life stages.

And, of course, all of these things need to start early in the talent pipeline. When newcomers first arrive in the industry, not when they’re already trying for promotion and find themselves blocked for one reason or another.

When young professionals can see that the pathways are there, leadership begins to feel more attainable. The influence this perception can have on personal confidence shouldn’t be underestimated.

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