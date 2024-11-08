IMD’s newly revamped MBA program has clinched the title of 2024 MBA Program of the Year from Poets&Quants, a leading media outlet for business education. This prestigious recognition highlights IMD’s innovative curriculum update for 2025, which integrates artificial intelligence as both a subject and a learning tool, positioning its graduates at the forefront of modern business challenges.

“This is a great honor for IMD and for our MBA community past, present, and future,” expressed IMD President David Bach. “It is a testament of our focus on real learning and real impact. These curricular changes will benefit our participants and community for years to come, and I’m very happy this has been recognized by such a prestigious award from our industry.”

Omar Toulan, Dean of IMD’s MBA program, emphasized the program’s commitment to developing leaders equipped to navigate a rapidly changing world. “While what drives what we do is our purpose to develop reflective and responsible leaders, this recognition allows us to bring to the fore the importance of staying innovative and adapting,” he stated. The curriculum redesign prioritizes data-driven decision-making while also focusing on human-centered leadership and transformation skills.

John Byrne, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Poets&Quants, praised IMD’s swift response to evolving leadership demands, noting that the curriculum’s focus on “elemental human traits” alongside AI reflects the needs of future leaders.

As part of the program, MBA students will engage in real-world learning settings, including IMD’s Future Lab in Singapore, where they will explore innovation alongside global leaders. This redesign reinforces IMD’s commitment to executive education that prepares leaders for a prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive global business landscape.

Related Readings: