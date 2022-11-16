ZeroBounce Announces Four New Executives and 25 New Team Members

Email validation and deliverability company ZeroBounce announces several appointments and the expansion of its team by 25 members in 2022.

ZeroBounce has named Anne Ghaltchi as Chief Marketing Officer, Paul Pintiliescu as Chief Technology Officer, Vlad Cristescu as Head of Cybersecurity, and Dumitru Martea as Head of Compliance.

“We’re pleased to welcome everyone to the team and it’s thrilling to see the value they bring to our organization,” ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase commented. “Our entire team, with its tremendous skill, talent, and experience, is what differentiates ZeroBounce in the email deliverability space.”

The new Marketing, Technology, and Cybersecurity execs

As the new CMO, Anne Ghaltchi will be conducting ZeroBounce’s overall marketing strategy to boost awareness and drive growth.

Ghaltchi will continue to increase ZeroBounce’s visibility across the email validation space by focusing on the platform’s strongest points: 98% guaranteed email verification accuracy, military-grade data security and 24/7 customer service. She brings a passionate, customer-first and data-driven approach.

Anne Ghaltchi joined the ZeroBounce team last year as Director of Digital Media and oversaw digital strategy and customer acquisition. In her previous role at SproutLoud Media Networks, she was responsible for the creation and execution of the digital services strategy for clients and local resellers, partners, and retailers.

As Chief Technology Officer, Paul Pintiliescu will lead ZeroBounce’s digital and technical departments. His unique expertise, combined with ZeroBounce’s suite of innovative tools, will expand the company’s reach in the customer data validation market.

Paul Pintiliescu has spent his career building high-growth telecommunications, cloud, and data center companies. His experience in technology and multiple cultural environments add to the ZeroBounce success story and its vision to transform the data validation space. Previously, Pintiliescu was the International Managing Director of M247, an internet infrastructure provider.

Vlad Cristescu, the new Head of Cybersecurity, brings 13 years of experience to ZeroBounce. He will lead the implementation of cybersecurity and technology risk and control frameworks, policies, standards, and risk monitoring measures. Cristescu will also oversee cybersecurity regulatory assessment frameworks and refine the balance between securing and enabling information assets.

Most recently, Vlad Cristescu provided consultancy services to one of the UK’s largest cybersecurity distributors.

Working closely with Vlad Cristescu is ZeroBounce’s new Head of Compliance, Dumitru Martea. He is a security engineer with over 10 years of experience in security auditing, compliance, and governance.

In the past few months, ZeroBounce added two more security certifications to the platform: SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

Twenty-five people joined the team in 2022

This year, ZeroBounce has expanded its team by 25 new members.

Louisa Simani has joined the company as SEO Manager, Paul Leslie as Content Creator, Zach Nonnemacher as a copywriter, and Andrei Muresan as Product Owner. Twelve developers, three QA analysts, and six customer support representatives have joined ZeroBounce in the past year.

Also in 2022, ZeroBounce has added Amazon, Netflix, Sephora, and Disney to its roster of 200,000+ customers. The email validation platform has recently made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America, for the fourth consecutive year. Furthermore, it is an honoree of Inc. magazine’s Power Partner Awards, which highlights the best B2B companies from around the world.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification and deliverability platform helping more than 200,000 customers land their emails in the inbox.

The service removes email typos, nonexistent and abuse email accounts, spam traps, and other risky email addresses. ZeroBounce’s email deliverability toolkit further supports the safe inbox delivery of transactional and marketing emails. The company operates a military-grade security infrastructure. It is GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO 27001 compliant, and ensures the highest levels of data protection.

ZeroBounce has validated more than 13 billion emails. Some of the companies it serves are Amazon, Disney, Netflix, LinkedIn, and Sephora.

In 2022, ZeroBounce founded Email Day (April 23), now an international holiday honoring email inventor Ray Tomlinson.