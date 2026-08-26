Working from home has many advantages, but spending an entire working day indoors can become uncomfortable when summer temperatures soar. Unlike an office with a managed cooling system, your home workspace may quickly become hot, stuffy, and difficult to work in.

Home workers can be particularly exposed to overheating because they remain indoors during the hottest part of the day. UK government guidance specifically identifies people who are at home during this period, including home workers, as potentially more affected by an overheating property. Fortunately, a few changes to your workspace and daily routine can make hot summer working days considerably more manageable.

Keep Direct Sunlight Away From Your Workspace

Sunshine pouring through a window can rapidly raise the temperature around your desk. Close curtains or blinds on windows receiving direct sunlight rather than waiting until the room has already become uncomfortable. UK government advice recommends shading or covering windows during hot weather.

If possible, move your desk away from direct sunlight too. This can make your immediate working environment more comfortable without requiring significant changes to your home. If you work from a laptop, why not move to a shaded room? Although you should make sure the alternative space has a suitable desk, chair, and reliable internet connection. Changing your position can also help prevent discomfort caused by remaining still for long periods.

Consider a More Effective Cooling Solution

Fans can help you feel cooler by moving air around, but they do not actively reduce the temperature of a room. If your home office regularly becomes excessively warm, you may want a solution capable of cooling the space itself. A wall mounted air conditioner without outdoor unit can be worth considering where a conventional outdoor condenser is impractical. This may be particularly relevant in flats, listed properties or buildings where exterior equipment is undesirable or subject to restrictions.

As wall-mounted systems still require installation, homeowners should check any relevant planning or building requirements, while tenants should obtain the necessary permission before making alterations.

Reduce Unnecessary Sources of Heat

Your work equipment itself can contribute to indoor temperatures. Computers, additional monitors, printers and lighting all produce some heat while operating. Turn off equipment you are not using and avoid leaving unnecessary lights switched on.

Adjust Your Working Routine

Where your job allows some flexibility, consider adapting your schedule during exceptionally hot periods. Starting earlier could allow you to complete demanding tasks before temperatures peak. You might also find it helpful to schedule meetings, focused work and other mentally demanding tasks for the cooler parts of the day. Less intensive activities, such as responding to emails, organising files or completing routine administration, can be left for warmer periods when concentration may be more difficult.

Regular breaks are important too. Step away from your desk, move to a cooler part of the home and drink water throughout the day. HSE guidance recommends taking breaks to cool down in hot working conditions and drinking plenty of water when you feel too warm.

Working from home during the height of summer does not have to mean struggling through uncomfortable afternoons. By doing all of the above, you can create a workspace that remains comfortable and productive throughout warmer weather.