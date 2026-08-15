Your high performers may look successful from the outside while privately experiencing Career Distress Response — a hidden crisis leaders cannot afford to ignore.

Your highest performers may be the people you worry about least.

They are the executives, managers, leaders, and rising professionals who always seem to deliver. They take on difficult assignments. They answer the late email. They prepare thoroughly. They step in when others step back. They carry responsibility well, and because they continue to perform, it is easy to assume they are fine.

But many are not fine.

Behind their accomplishments, some of your most capable people may be exhausted, anxious, emotionally disconnected, yet unable to stop working. They may look committed from the outside but privately they are experiencing a form of distress that is often mistaken for burnout. The usual solutions — time off, better boundaries, a lighter workload, or wellness resources — will not solve the problem.

In my clinical work with high-achieving professionals over more than twenty years, I began to recognize a deeper pattern than burnout. For many high performers, work has become fused with identity and self-worth. I call this pattern Career Distress Response.

Career Distress Response (CDR) is a work-related pattern of chronic nervous system activation that emerges when identity, self-worth, and a sense of safety become deeply fused with professional success and achievement. As a result, everyday workplace events, career transitions, and professional setbacks are experienced not simply as workplace challenges, but as threats to one’s identity and psychological safety. This can lead to emotional, cognitive, and physical distress, personal and relational disconnection, and overworking.

For leaders, this matters because the very people who appear most dependable may be the ones most at risk. And because they are still performing, their distress often remains invisible until it affects health, relationships, judgment, engagement, or the ability to continue doing the work at all.

Why High Performance Can Hide Distress

Leaders are trained to look for performance. Is the work getting done? Are goals being met? Are clients, patients, boards, teams, and stakeholders satisfied? Is the person productive, responsive, and reliable?

By those measures, many people experiencing Career Distress Response look exceptional.

They may be among the first to volunteer, the last to leave, and the least likely to complain. They may insist they are fine. They may resist help because help feels like weakness or inefficiency.

This is one reason Career Distress Response can be so difficult for leaders to recognize. It too often looks like excellence.

The danger is that leaders may misread the visible behavior. What looks like dedication may actually be compulsion. What looks like resilience may be chronic overactivation. What looks like commitment may be a person whose identity has become so fused with work that stepping back feels impossible.

Why This Is Not Simply Burnout

Many high-achieving professionals describe their distress by saying that it’s burnout.

Sometimes burnout is part of the picture. But in my work, I began to see that burnout did not fully explain what was happening. Sufferers were not always disengaged from work. They were deeply entangled with it. They did not simply want to get away from work. They felt unable to separate from it. That distinction matters for leaders. Because when work carries too much psychological weight, ordinary workplace events take on extraordinary emotional force.

A critical email is not just feedback; it feels like a threat.

A missed opportunity is not just disappointing; it feels like evidence of failure.

A vacation does not bring relief because the sufferer continues thinking about what might go wrong.

Rest does not feel restorative; it creates guilt or panic.

This is why standard workplace solutions for burnout may not go deep enough. Time off may offer temporary relief. A reduced workload may help. Boundaries may be useful. But if the person’s identity and self-worth remain fused with performance, the pattern can quickly return.

Therefore, the leadership question must be: “Has this person come to believe that their worth depends on always delivering, always proving, always being needed, and never letting anyone down?”.

The Six Ways Career Distress Response Shows Up at Work

Career Distress Response shows up in six primary ways. Leaders do not need to act as clinicians to recognize these patterns, but understanding them can help identify high performers who may be quietly struggling beneath the surface.

The first is emotional distress. Small workplace moments can trigger disproportionate anxiety, shame, anger, or panic. Leaders may see this as overreaction, sensitivity, or perfectionism. But underneath, the person’s nervous system may be responding as if identity itself is under threat. The second is cognitive distress. The mind becomes hyperactive. It rehearses, replays, anticipates, and catastrophizes. The person cannot stop scanning for what they missed, what could go wrong, what they should have said, or what they need to prepare for next. This may also look like vigilance that leaders mistake for conscientiousness. The third is physical distress. The body carries what the mind refuses to process. Chronic fatigue, insomnia, muscle tension, headaches, digestive problems, immune flare-ups, and other stress-related symptoms may become part of daily life. Many high achievers override these signals for years. The fourth is personal disconnection. Over time, many high achievers become so focused on performing, achieving, and meeting expectations that they gradually lose touch with themselves. They no longer know what they truly want, what matters most, or who they are outside of work. Career transitions and professional setbacks often bring this hidden disconnection into sharp focus, leaving people feeling as though they have lost their internal compass. The fifth is relational disconnection. Career Distress Response does not stay at work. The person may become less emotionally available to partners, children, friends, and colleagues. The person may manage logistics, tasks, and responsibilities while losing the ability to be genuinely present. The sixth is overworking. From the outside, this may look like extraordinary dedication. From the inside, it can feel compulsive. The person cannot stop because stopping feels dangerous. Not working can feel like not existing. For leaders, this is the most tempting domain to reward. The overworker solves immediate problems. They rescue projects. They absorb pressure. They make the leader’s life easier. But rewarding compulsive overwork can deepen the pattern and eventually harm both the person and the organization.

How Organizations Reinforce the Pattern

Career Distress Response is not only an individual issue. It can be intensified by workplace cultures that reward the very behaviors that are harming people.

Some organizations celebrate the employee who is always available. They praise the leader who never takes a real vacation. They reward the person who answers emails late at night, absorbs endless complexity, and silently carries more than anyone else. They describe overextension as excellence. Over time, high achievers learn what the culture values.

If the people who rise are the ones who sacrifice the most, employees internalize that message. If boundaries are technically allowed but quietly penalized, people notice. If being indispensable is rewarded, the most ambitious and responsible people may build their identities around being constantly needed.

This is especially dangerous because many high achievers already carry internal pressure to prove, perform, and never disappoint. A culture that rewards total availability can fuse with those internal patterns and make them harder to break.

The Added Burden for Marginalized Professionals

Leaders also need to understand that Career Distress Response can carry additional weight for some professionals. For women, people of color, immigrants, and first-generation professionals, that added weight can show up in ways such as heightened bias and discrimination, or the extra meaning achievement carries when success represents more than personal accomplishment.

Bias and discrimination matter here because when someone has learned, often through direct experience, that mistakes are judged more harshly or competence is questioned more readily, the nervous system adapts. Overpreparation, hypervigilance, and constant scanning for how one is being perceived become protective strategies, not personality traits.

Achievement can also carry more weight than it appears to. For first-generation professionals and immigrants navigating rooms their families never had access to, success is rarely only personal. It may represent a family’s sacrifice, proof that leaving something behind was worth it, or evidence that they belong. That added weight can make ordinary setbacks feel larger, and rest feel like something to justify.

This means that simple leadership advice — “just set boundaries,” “take a vacation,” “stop working so much” — can miss the larger context. Boundaries may feel risky. Rest may feel irresponsible. Saying no may carry consequences that are not evenly distributed across the organization.

Leaders need to be attentive to this double weight. They should not assume that every high performer experiences workplace pressure in the same way. They should ask how systems, expectations, bias, and culture may be increasing the burden carried by some employees more than others.

What Leaders Should Look For

Leaders are not therapists, and they should not attempt to diagnose employees. But they can become more observant and more thoughtful about the signals that a high performer may be struggling.

Pay attention to the person who cannot take time off without checking in constantly. Notice the employee who reacts to feedback as if it is a personal indictment. Be curious about the team member who continues producing but seems unable to experience satisfaction or relief. Take seriously the person who says they are exhausted but cannot stop.

These are not signs of weakness. They may be signs that the person’s relationship with work has become psychologically unsustainable.

The goal is not to pathologize ambition. Ambition can be healthy, creative, and meaningful. Many high achievers love excellence. They want to lead, build, heal, serve, and create. The goal is to recognize when ambition has become fused with self-worth in a way that damages the person and ultimately threatens sustainable performance.

What Leaders Can Do Differently

1. The first step is to name the pattern. Leaders need language for what they are seeing. Career Distress Response gives leaders a precise framework. It helps them understand why some high performers do not recover after time off, why they recreate the same patterns after role changes, and why boundaries may trigger guilt or anxiety instead of relief.

2. The second step is to stop rewarding unhealthy overfunctioning. Leaders should be careful about praising people for behaviors that are not sustainable. Constant availability, heroic overwork, and never saying no may solve short-term problems, but they can create long-term risk.

A better leadership question is: Are we rewarding outcomes in a way that also protects health, clarity, relationships, and long-term capacity?

3. The third step is to make sustainable performance visible. If leaders want healthier cultures, they need to model and reward healthier ways of working. That includes taking real time off, respecting recovery, allowing people to disconnect, and making it clear that boundaries are not signs of low commitment.

4. The fourth step is to ask better questions. Instead of only asking, “Can you take this on?” leaders can ask, “What would need to shift for this to be sustainable?” Instead of saying, “You’re the only one I trust with this,” they can ask, “Who else can be developed or supported so this does not fall entirely on you?” Instead of praising the person who always absorbs more, they can examine why the system depends so heavily on one person’s overextension.

5. The fifth step is to create room for identity beyond performance. People do their best work when they are not reduced to output alone. Leaders can support a healthier culture by treating people as whole human beings — not only as producers, problem-solvers, or deliverers of results.

That does not mean lowering standards. It means creating conditions where high standards do not require self-abandonment.

6. The sixth step is to examine culture honestly. Leaders should ask whether their organization unintentionally encourages identity fusion. Are people rewarded for being indispensable? Are boundaries respected in practice, not just in policy? Are mistakes treated as learning opportunities or as threats to belonging? Are the highest performers carrying hidden costs that no one is measuring?

These questions may be uncomfortable. But they are essential if leaders want excellence that lasts and want to build culture that values Career Harmony, not Career Distress.

Career Harmony

Career Harmony is about developing a healthier relationship with work—one that does not require sacrificing your health, your relationships, or your sense of self in order to succeed. For leaders, it means creating cultures where people can pursue excellence without losing themselves in the process. High standards and human flourishing should never be mutually exclusive.

About the Author