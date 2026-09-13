By Ingrid Pope

Reducing decision fatigue is less about making fewer choices, but more about creating the mental space required to identify what truly deserves your attention.

Decision fatigue is rarely caused by one difficult decision, but more often by the cumulative effect of too many demands, interruptions and unresolved choices competing for our attention. When our minds become cluttered, everything can start to feel urgent, while completed work becomes harder to recognize.

The answer is not simply to make decisions faster, but to create more mental space for deciding what genuinely deserves our attention. Ingrid Pope, author of Uncluttered, explores how reducing mental clutter can help us make clearer choices, prioritize deliberately and regain a sense of completion.

Decision fatigue starts before the decision

We tend to think of decision-making as something that happens when we face an obvious choice: recruit or not recruit, launch or delay, invest or hold back. But much of the decision-making that drains us is far less visible.

Every incoming message creates a small question. Every meeting invitation asks for a response. Every new request requires us to decide whether it belongs on our list, when we will deal with it and what we should do about it. Even information that we do not act on immediately takes up mental space.

Mental clutter is particularly difficult to identify and quantify because we cannot easily see it. Physical clutter is visible, but mental clutter can sit behind a perfectly organized desk while your mind is processing unanswered emails, deadlines, conversations, worries, ideas and things you feel you should be doing.

This accumulation matters, because when mental capacity fills up, processing information becomes slower, concentration becomes harder and even relatively simple choices can feel disproportionately difficult. You do not need to reach breaking point to notice the effect, your effectiveness can decline much sooner than that.

Why everything starts to feel urgent

Mental clutter is not created only by the things that happen to us, it is also created by the meaning we attach to them.

Perhaps you believe that if someone contacts you, you should respond quickly. Maybe you feel that saying yes demonstrates commitment, or that being busy is evidence that you are contributing.

Perhaps there is an internal voice saying:

I should be able to keep on top of everything.

I ought to answer this now.

I don’t want to let anyone down.

If I don’t deal with this, it will become a problem.

These thoughts can turn ordinary demands into urgent ones, and the result is that urgency becomes less about the actual importance of something but more about how it feels in the moment.

And when everything feels urgent, prioritization becomes almost impossible. A crowded mind does not easily step back and ask, “What matters most here?” It reacts to whatever is making the most noise, or stalls completely in a state of overwhelm.

Deep thinking and prioritization require mental space, which is created by choosing what enters the mind, and more critically what we allow to stay there.

A practical way to clear the mental clutter

A simple five-step process can help you regain some control over your mental landscape, and in turn enable better decision-making.

Survey: Start by getting the contents of your head onto paper (sitting somewhere away from the desk is very useful here). Take ten minutes and write down everything currently occupying your mind. Do not organize it as you go. Capture unfinished tasks, decisions, worries, ideas, commitments and things you keep telling yourself you should do. This list is likely to contain non-work items too.

The point is to make the invisible visible. A simple list, mind map or brain dump can give you a much clearer picture of what you are actually carrying.

Plan: Look at the list from a little distance. What genuinely needs your attention? What can wait? What can be delegated? What no longer needs to happen? Prioritize what’s left and set clear timelines for each item.

This is also where you can challenge some of those assumptions about what you should be doing.

Act: Work through your list one task at a time. Breaking work into manageable actions matters because a large, vague problem creates more mental clutter than a clearly defined next step.

You do not need to resolve your entire landscape in one afternoon. Take one step, then the next.

Celebrate: Notice what you have completed. Do not allow your attention to move immediately from the finished task to the next unfinished one. Pause. Acknowledge the progress.

We are naturally inclined to disregard what we have achieved and focus on what remains. Making progress visible helps maintain the motivation to continue.

Evaluate: Finally, look back. What created unnecessary mental clutter? Which decisions could have been avoided? What helped you concentrate? Where did you allow other people’s urgency to become your urgency?

Evaluation is not about judging yourself. It is about gathering information that you can use next time. Reflecting on what worked and what didn’t allows you to make adjustments rather than simply repeating familiar patterns.

The goal is not to finish everything

There will always be more work, another email, another request, another decision and another opportunity. Trying to reach a state where everything is finished is therefore a losing game.

A better goal is to create enough mental space to distinguish between what genuinely needs your attention and what simply happens to be asking for it. That means becoming more comfortable with not now. It means deciding that some things will not be done and letting them go. It means protecting your attention rather than handing it over to every new demand.

Most importantly, it means recognizing that a busy mind is not necessarily a productive mind.

When your mental landscape is crowded, everything can look important. Step back and create some space, and the picture becomes clearer. You may discover that not everything is urgent. You may also discover that you have already accomplished more than you thought.

The real relief does not come from finally finishing everything. It comes from knowing what you have deliberately chosen to finish, and giving yourself permission to let the rest wait.