By Mathias Goyen

Modern organisations have become remarkably good at producing decisions that can withstand scrutiny. But defensibility and good judgement are not always the same thing.

Modern organisations rarely fail because they make obviously bad decisions. More often, they fail because they make decisions that are easy to defend. Senior leaders today operate in environments shaped by regulation, complex governance, vast amounts of data, and increasingly sophisticated algorithmic support. These developments have undoubtedly made organisations more consistent, more transparent, and often more effective. At the same time, however, they have quietly changed the standard by which many important decisions are made. The defining question is no longer simply whether a decision is correct. Increasingly, it is whether it can be justified. The distinction matters because correctness and defensibility, although often treated as interchangeable, begin to diverge precisely in those situations that matter most.

When the Defensible Decision Wins

A defensible decision is supported by data, aligned with established policy, consistent with precedent, and readily explained to colleagues, regulators, shareholders, or boards. If challenged months later, it leaves behind a clear trail of reasoning. In large organisations, this is exactly what responsible leadership is expected to produce. Most of the time, defensibility and correctness coincide. The difficulty arises only when uncertainty becomes irreducible and judgement begins where evidence reaches its limits. Imagine a leadership team choosing between two options. One appears slightly better suited to the realities of the situation but depends heavily on judgement, cannot be fully quantified, and sits uneasily within existing frameworks. The other is supported by familiar metrics, aligns with established policy, and can be communicated with confidence in a presentation. The second option is usually chosen, not necessarily because it is better, but because it is easier to defend.

This tendency is neither irrational nor accidental. Modern organisations are designed to reduce variability, and scale depends on consistency. Consistency, in turn, depends on rules, protocols, metrics, and increasingly algorithmic guidance. These systems create enormous value by improving coordination and reducing avoidable error. At the same time, they inevitably shape how leaders perceive the situations they are asked to navigate.

From Judgement to Justification

When performance is judged through measurable indicators, attention naturally gravitates towards what can be measured. When accountability depends on documentation, decisions increasingly reflect what can later be explained. Over time, often without conscious intention, organisations begin to reward defensibility as much as sound judgement. The shift is subtle enough that it often goes unnoticed because it rarely announces itself through dramatic failure. Instead, it gradually becomes visible in the kinds of questions organisations begin to ask. Questions that once started with What is the right decision?increasingly become Which decision will withstand scrutiny?

The difference may appear semantic. In reality, it reflects a profound change in how leadership is exercised. Many of the most consequential leadership decisions involve trade-offs that cannot be fully captured in data. They require interpreting incomplete information, balancing competing priorities, and accepting uncertainty that no additional analysis can eliminate. In precisely these situations, judgement remains indispensable because evidence, however sophisticated, can no longer determine a single correct course of action.

Yet judgement is difficult to formalise. Unlike data, it cannot easily be audited. Unlike algorithms, it cannot always explain itself. And unlike standardised procedures, it inevitably exposes the individual who exercises it. Faced with this reality, leaders adapt. They increasingly rely on recommendations that are easier to justify, distribute responsibility across processes and committees, and seek legitimacy from systems that appear more objective than their own interpretation.

When Good Governance Changes Behaviour

This is not organisational dysfunction. It is, rather, the predictable consequence of organisations functioning exactly as their incentives encourage them to function. The consequence rarely appears as failure. Decisions remain coherent. Processes function efficiently. Governance appears robust. Performance indicators may even improve. Something else, however, gradually changes. Responsibility becomes increasingly diffuse, conviction slowly gives way to compliance, and decisions belong less to individuals than to procedures that no single person fully owns.

Organisations become highly capable of producing decisions that can be defended. At the same time, they gradually become less comfortable producing decisions that an individual is willing to stand behind, not because a framework requires it, but because experience, judgement, and responsibility together suggest that it is the appropriate course of action.

AI Makes the Question More Urgent

This distinction becomes even more important as artificial intelligence assumes a larger role in organisational decision-making. AI systems excel at consistency, pattern recognition, and optimisation within defined objectives. They strengthen precisely those mechanisms that make decisions more defensible. What they cannot replace is the human responsibility to decide whether the objective itself remains appropriate when circumstances change. The future challenge of leadership therefore is unlikely to be choosing between human judgement and artificial intelligence. It will be preserving human judgement in organisations that increasingly optimise for defensibility. Structure, evidence, and accountability remain indispensable. Modern organisations cannot function without them. Neither, however, can they flourish indefinitely if the safest decision gradually becomes more attractive than the best one.

Leadership is ultimately measured not by the number of decisions that withstand criticism, but by the willingness to accept responsibility when no framework, algorithm, or policy can determine the correct answer.

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