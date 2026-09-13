By Santiago Mora

Enduring institutions create value by building trust, protecting shared assets and encouraging leaders to think beyond their own generation.

Europe is celebrated for its wines, cheeses and olive oils, yet one of its greatest achievements is less visible: the institutions that have protected their reputation across generations. During my years working with D.O. Rueda, I came to see that their purpose extends far beyond regulation. Enduring institutions build trust, steward shared value and create opportunities that outlast any individual leader.

Institutions Are Built Before They Are Recognised

Every institution has an official founding date, but few truly begin there.

Long before a legal framework is established, people have often spent years creating the reputation, knowledge and relationships that the institution will eventually protect. Regulation does not manufacture those assets. It recognises them and creates the conditions in which they can endure.

This distinction goes to the heart of what institutions are for. Their role is not simply to set standards, administer rules or resolve disputes. At their best, they protect forms of value that no individual can own alone.

A grower may own a vineyard. A business may own its products and brands. Yet the reputation of a place, profession or sector is a shared asset, built collectively by everyone who contributes to it.

The principle extends well beyond agriculture. Across business, public life and civil society, the strongest institutions give people a reason to invest in something beyond their immediate interests. Their purpose is not to eliminate disagreement or force uniformity. It is to create a framework in which different interests can work towards a common objective.

This is one of the clearest lessons institutions have taught me. Leadership is rarely about ownership. It is about stewardship.

Every generation inherits institutions shaped by those who came before it. The responsibility is neither to preserve them unchanged nor to remake them according to personal preference. It is to understand what should be protected, recognise what must evolve and leave the institution stronger for those who follow.

Seen in this way, leadership is measured not only by what is achieved today, but by what becomes possible tomorrow.

Trust Is an Institution’s Greatest Asset

Institutions are often judged by what can be seen and measured: financial performance, regulatory compliance, growth or public recognition. Yet their greatest asset is usually invisible.

Trust.

Without trust, even the most carefully designed governance structures eventually weaken. With it, institutions gain something that regulation alone can never provide: legitimacy.

Early in my career, I witnessed an institutional discussion that appeared to be about transparency. The proposal was to introduce greater oversight and additional recording of meetings. Looking back, however, it became clear that the debate reflected something deeper. The institution had begun to depend more heavily on process because confidence between people had started to erode.

That experience changed my understanding of leadership.

I had assumed that leadership was primarily about making good decisions. Over time, I came to realise that its first responsibility is creating the conditions in which good collective decisions become possible.

That requires consistency more than charisma, listening more than speaking and fairness more than visibility.

Formal safeguards matter, particularly when institutions are accountable to different groups. But procedures cannot do the work of trust. No rulebook can persuade people that they are being heard. No recording can create confidence that decisions are being made fairly. Those things are established through behaviour, repeated consistently over time.

Trust is therefore rarely restored through grand gestures. It grows through hundreds of smaller decisions that demonstrate the institution exists to serve the whole community rather than any one individual or interest.

I saw this principle first-hand within the Designation of Origin. As confidence gradually returned, collaboration became easier. Growers, producers and public bodies became more willing to work together, not because disagreement had disappeared, but because there was greater faith in the process through which decisions were made.

The lesson applies to institutions in every sector. When people trust the organisation and one another, they become more willing to share knowledge, embrace change and invest in ideas whose benefits may not be immediate.

Institutional success does not create trust. Trust is what makes institutional success possible.

Institutions Think in Generations

One of the defining responsibilities of an institution is deciding whether to focus solely on today’s pressures or invest in opportunities whose value may not become visible for years.

Markets naturally reward immediate performance. Institutions exist to protect assets whose value is built over decades.

That difference in timescale is one of their greatest contributions.

During my experience within a Designation of Origin, this philosophy shaped reforms intended not to invent excellence, but to recognise and protect qualities that generations had already established. The institution’s role was to give long-standing value a framework through which it could be understood, strengthened and passed on.

The same principle applied to investment in research. Rather than beginning with the question of how a territory could be transformed, the institution first asked how well it was understood.

That distinction is important. Innovation is often associated with creating something new, yet institutions have an equally important responsibility to deepen collective understanding of what already exists.

Research into soils, climate and growing conditions was valuable not simply because it produced data, but because it turned individual expertise into shared knowledge. What had once belonged to particular growers or specialists could become an institutional resource, available to inform decisions across the wider community.

Individual knowledge improves individual decisions. Collective intelligence can strengthen an entire sector.

The lesson extends far beyond viticulture. Whether the challenge is climate resilience, technological change or economic uncertainty, institutions create lasting value when they help communities understand themselves more deeply before seeking to reinvent themselves.

Perhaps this is one of leadership’s most overlooked responsibilities: encouraging people to think not in annual results, but in generations.

Belonging Creates Enduring Institutions

Strong institutions do more than establish rules or pursue growth. They create something far harder to measure: a sense of belonging.

Performance indicators can tell us whether an organisation is succeeding today, but they reveal very little about whether people believe it is worth protecting tomorrow. The institutions that endure are those that create a shared identity capable of bringing together people whose individual interests will never be identical.

This is true whether the institution is a business, a university, a public body or a professional association. People rarely dedicate themselves to governance structures or regulations alone. They commit to communities in which they recognise part of their own identity and whose future they feel responsible for shaping.

Throughout my career, I came to appreciate that people remember stories far longer than they remember policies. They remember shared experiences. They remember places. Above all, they remember the feeling of belonging to something authentic and worthwhile.

That sense of belonging is far more than an emotional benefit. It is one of an institution’s greatest strategic assets. It encourages collaboration between people with different priorities, strengthens resilience during periods of uncertainty and creates a culture in which individuals willingly protect something they do not own personally.

Institutions that cultivate belonging are better equipped to navigate disagreement because people remain committed to the collective purpose, even when they hold different views. They understand that the long-term health of the institution matters more than any single debate or decision.

Reputation is rarely built through communication alone. It is earned when institutions consistently uphold shared standards, act fairly and create an environment in which people feel proud to contribute. The strongest brands are therefore not the product of marketing. They are the natural consequence of institutions that have earned trust over time.

Strong brands are therefore not created by marketing alone. They are the visible expression of institutions that have consistently earned trust, protected shared value and given people something they are proud to belong to. In that sense, a respected brand is not the starting point of stewardship, but one of its most valuable outcomes.

Stewardship Means Leaving More Than You Inherited

Ultimately, every institution faces the same question. Will it be stronger because we were here?

Annual reports, financial results and performance metrics all matter, but they measure only a single moment in an institution’s life. Stewardship asks a different question altogether: what have we made possible for those who come after us?

Looking back on my own experience, I do not believe the most important achievements were individual projects, strategic plans or organisational reforms. Those were simply the visible outcomes of something deeper.

The real objective was always to strengthen the institution itself so that it could continue creating value long after any individual leader had moved on.

My experience within D.O. Rueda reinforced that lesson. The institution’s greatest contribution was never simply protecting the origin of a wine. It demonstrated how collective stewardship can safeguard shared assets, build trust between stakeholders and encourage communities to think beyond the interests of any one organisation or generation. The principles it embodied are relevant far beyond the wine sector because they speak to the role every enduring institution must play.

Across different sectors, the strongest institutions tend to share the same characteristics. They build legitimacy through fairness and consistency. They earn trust through collaboration. They encourage communities to think beyond immediate results. They transform individual knowledge into collective intelligence. And they foster a sense of belonging strong enough for people to protect something they will never own individually.

Together, these qualities define stewardship.

Leadership is often associated with vision, influence or decisive action. Stewardship demands something quieter. It asks leaders to place the long-term interests of the institution above personal recognition, understanding that the most meaningful achievements may only become visible years after they have gone.

That perspective feels increasingly relevant today. Businesses operate under relentless quarterly scrutiny. Governments work within election cycles. Public debate often focuses on immediate outcomes rather than lasting impact. Yet the institutions that shape society endure across decades, sometimes centuries.

Their greatest responsibility is not simply to respond to today’s challenges, but to prepare future generations for tomorrow’s opportunities.

Trust cannot be built overnight. Reputation cannot be manufactured. Shared knowledge takes years to accumulate. Legitimacy is earned through countless decisions that demonstrate consistency, fairness and integrity over time. Institutions exist to protect these assets precisely because they are too valuable, and too fragile, to be left to individuals alone.

Conclusion

Whether we lead businesses, public institutions, charities or professional organisations, our responsibility is ultimately the same. We are not owners of the institutions we serve but temporary custodians. Every generation inherits organisations shaped by those before it and decides what it will leave to those who follow.

At a time when success is increasingly measured in quarterly results, election cycles and daily headlines, institutions invite us to think differently. They remind us that trust is earned slowly, legitimacy cannot be manufactured and the most valuable assets are often those we hold in common rather than those we own individually. Stewardship is therefore not simply a style of leadership. It is a commitment to leave stronger institutions, stronger communities and greater opportunities than those we inherited. Because institutions endure only when every generation chooses to strengthen them.

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