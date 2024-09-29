By Solomon Amar

Is hybrid work dying?

Apple told workers they had to return to the office at least three days a week

BlackRock mandated employees return to the office four days a week.

Amazon will be pulling the plug on remote work starting next year.

While some companies are advocating for a return to the office to enhance collaboration and culture, employee preferences tell a different story:

Universum’s research : 1 in 3 young professionals would be less interested in a company without remote work options.

2024 Engineering Management Institute & Actions prove study : 46% of employees would leave their job if remote work was no longer offered.

Workforce 2024 Report : 75% of professionals consider workplace flexibility and remote work essential.

As a founder of a global company, I fully support the concept of working from anywhere, as talent knows no borders and physical offices don’t drive productivity. Want to attract the best talent? Play by majority rules. In 2024, flexible hours alone aren’t enough. The ability to work from anywhere is increasingly important. In fact, 75% of our professionals state that working flexibly and from any location is crucial to their job satisfaction. This demand isn’t limited to a select few—it spans across all job levels and industries. Remote work may have eliminated physical boundaries, but it’s the structure within a company’s culture and communication that keeps teams aligned, motivated, and thriving. By giving employees control over where and how they work, the companies create a culture that values trust, autonomy, and results.

At the core of any successful workplace lies the ability to make employees feel genuinely valued—through fair compensation, job security, recognition, accountability, and genuine care. In today’s increasingly remote workforce, the role of HR teams has become even more vital. Building a strong corporate culture and ensuring seamless, transparent communication are crucial to driving long-term success. Here’s why these two areas have become mission-critical in the remote era:

Communication: The Bridge Between Remote Teams

Internal communication isn’t just a function—it’s the lifeblood of the organization. Transparent, clear, and timely messaging keeps teams aligned, engaged, and connected. A strong internal communications strategy is essential, not only to relay updates but to build a sense of belonging within dispersed teams.

For remote workers, how they perceive the company and its culture often comes down to the messages they see on a screen. Without the casual interactions that happen naturally in an office—like coffee breaks, after-work activities, or spontaneous Friday gatherings—employees are left with fewer organic touchpoints to feel the company’s culture. This is where communication steps in as the glue that binds it all together.

The tone of voice matters. Authenticity matters. Testing new formats to grab the attention matters. Great initiatives lose their impact if they aren’t communicated effectively, and this is something leadership needs to prioritize as remote work continues to evolve.

Rethinking HR Strategy

HR teams must take a more strategic, proactive approach to stay ahead of shifting market trends and align these changes with the evolving needs of employees. In today’s workplace, employee well-being is no longer a secondary concern—it’s a central pillar of a successful company. The modern HR playbook includes not only competitive benefits but also behavioral health support and personalized experiences that engage employees on a deeper level.

There’s a growing shift from simply measuring Return on Investment (ROI) to emphasizing Value on Investment (VOI), where the health, culture, and well-being of the workforce are viewed as key drivers of organizational success. I am the ambassador of the idea that a healthy, engaged team is more productive and innovative in the long run.

Let me share a real example of how we prioritize employee well-being. We organize annual workations in different exotic locations, where we bring together our global team at a corporate villa. Every year, we switch destinations. Last time, we gathered colleagues from Latin America, Europe, and Asia for a winter workation in Sri Lanka. It’s more than just a getaway—it’s an opportunity for team bonding, creativity, and re-energizing in an inspiring environment, blending work with the experience of a new culture.

This is a prime example of Value on Investment (VOI). The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive—these workations allow employees to break free from the daily routine, meet colleagues in person they typically only see on a screen, and form deeper connections. It’s a powerful way to foster team cohesion, boost creativity, and reinforce a sense of belonging.

In addition to workations, we’ve introduced retreat programs focused on well-being. These programs offer an escape from routine to a country recreation complex, emphasizing yoga, spa treatments, meditation, reading, and team-building activities. They provide employees with the opportunity to recharge both physically and mentally. It’s a holistic approach to care, ensuring that our team returns to work feeling refreshed, motivated, and inspired.

Reflecting on current wellbeing trends, it’s clear that companies must prioritize holistic health and flexibility for their teams. Mental health support has become essential; it’s no longer just about offering remote work but creating the infrastructure for employees to thrive in it. I strongly believe that providing employees with the tools to establish a productive home office is fundamental. This includes offering a budget for setup, along with perks like lunch compensation, sport and hobby allowances, learning opportunities, and access to wellbeing sessions. While creativity in these benefits is limitless, corporate budgets aren’t. Therefore, it’s crucial to listen closely to employees and ensure their most important needs are met, forming the foundation for a well-supported, engaged workforce.

In conclusion

Remote, hybrid or office is the choice of every company. According to my experience adapting clear communication, regular check-ins, fostering accountability, setting sharp goals, building a strong team culture, prioritizing employee well-being help to grow business even in a remote mode. Remember that your team is your most important asset. Good luck!

