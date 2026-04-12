By Helen Wada

Traditional sales training, built for predictable markets, fails in today’s complex B2B environment where informed buyers demand insight, alignment, and long-term value. Helen Wada argues that organisations must replace rigid, technique-driven models with a coaching-based approach that prioritises human capabilities. Modern selling requires curiosity, judgement, and collaboration across stakeholders rather than individual persuasion. By embedding coaching skills into commercial practice, businesses can foster trust, navigate complexity, protect margins, and drive sustainable growth through more meaningful, value-focused customer conversations and resilience.

In response to this, organisations must re-think how sales training is designed and delivered. Developing the capability and confidence of future sales leaders must include a coaching approach that invests in the human skills of curiosity, creativity and connection. A focus on partnership that creates long-term sustainable value, both for their clients and ultimately their business.

For decades, sales training followed a familiar and largely unchanged formula. Sales professionals were trained to master the product, apply a structured methodology, handle objections confidently and negotiate firmly. Performance was measured through individual targets, pipeline discipline and incentive structures designed to reward personal achievement.

This model was built for a commercial environment in which information asymmetry favoured the seller. Buyers relied on sales representatives for insight, comparison and access to expertise. Competitive advantage often lay in the ability to persuade effectively and move opportunities through a linear process towards closure.

Commercial reality has fundamentally shifted

Modern B2B transactions increasingly span geographies, cultures and regulatory environments, making stakeholder alignment more complex and accountability more visible. Buying decisions are rarely made by one individual; they involve cross-functional groups balancing financial scrutiny, operational risk and long-term strategic implications. Buyers are accountable for outcomes that carry financial, reputational and operational consequence.

As a result, the commercial conversation is no longer centred solely on product superiority or price advantage. It is focused on risk mitigation, alignment and sustainable value creation.

At the same time, technology has reshaped the information landscape. AI-driven tools and digital platforms have reduced the seller’s historic advantage in access to knowledge. Buyers often arrive informed, having benchmarked alternatives and clarified internal priorities. Technical expertise remains necessary, but it is no longer sufficient to differentiate.

Selling is therefore no longer a linear sequence of defined steps. It is a dynamic, multi-layered dialogue shaped by uncertainty, competing agendas and evolving stakeholder influence.

Human skills matter more than ever

Traditional sales training struggles not because structure is unnecessary, but because the capability required has evolved beyond technique alone. Frameworks provide discipline; they do not provide judgement. Objection-handling techniques cannot substitute for the ability to navigate political nuance, build trust across cultures or hold commercial tension without eroding margin.

Revenue growth in complex B2B markets now depends on something deeper than individual skill of persuasion and selling. It depends on an organisation’s collective ability to create insight, align stakeholders internally and externally, and communicate value with clarity under pressure.

The archetype of the “lone wolf” salesperson, rewarded for individual deals, is increasingly misaligned with this reality. Winning complex work requires collaboration across sales, delivery, product and executive leadership. It requires individuals throughout the organisation to understand commercial priorities of their customers, hold open strategic conversations and negotiate confidently in line with long-term value rather than short-term volume. It also requires emotional composure and clarity of thinking in high-stakes environments.

These are not simply sales techniques. They are human capabilities applied in commercial contexts.

Technical Capabilities Alone No Longer Win Business

As a chartered accountant by training, and having led global client relationships with revenue responsibility, I have observed that the difference between winning and losing complex business rarely rests on technical expertise alone. In an era where knowledge is instantly accessible, differentiation rests increasingly on judgement, quality of dialogue and the ability to create trust across systems.

This is precisely why human skills sit at the heart of commercial sales conversations.

In complex B2B markets, effective selling increasingly resembles a coaching-style conversation. It involves facilitating clarity rather than delivering rehearsed persuasion. It requires surfacing risk, exploring trade-offs, challenging assumptions constructively and enabling confident decision-making. The skills that make a coach effective are the same skills that make high-quality commercial conversations effective.

Why a Coaching Approach Is Central to Successful Selling

Coaching skills are fundamentally human skills. They enable individuals to connect deeply with clients, listen beyond surface statements and use questioning to uncover underlying priorities, constraints and ambitions. At first glance, the skills of a coach and that of a sales specialist may appear to sit in different domains. Yet the skills that make a coach effective are the same skills that define successful commercial conversations.

A skilled coach creates the conditions for open dialogue, enabling buyers to surface the challenges and constraints shaping their decisions. Buyers rarely present the full picture at the outset. The ability to surface nuance, explore trade-offs and challenge assumptions constructively is frequently the difference between progressing an opportunity and losing it.

Equally important in the modern sales environment is reflective discipline. A coaching mindset embeds learning from losses as well as successes. It builds resilience, sharpens judgement and strengthens confidence over time. Leaders who adopt this approach not only improve their own commercial performance but develop the capability of those around them to shape and close opportunities more effectively.

Building A Commercial-Coaching Approach For Growth

The most progressive organisations therefore reframe the development of sales skills as part of a broader commercial culture and leadership development programme that places a coaching approach at the heart of their training curriculum.

They recognise that selling is not about convincing others to buy, but about helping clients reach confident, well-informed decisions in uncertain environments. A commercial focus with a coaching approach.

Not only does this benefit those on the front line but equally places a more direct line of sight to financial metrics as part of broader leadership development activity. New opportunities, work won and improved profitability can all be linked back more clearly to investment in human-centred skills and capability.

When coaching skills sit at the heart of commercial capability, selling becomes less about pressure and more about clarity. Experts gain the confidence to ask better questions, challenge more constructively and defend value with conviction.

In uncertain markets, that confidence is what creates insight, protects margin and drives sustainable growth. These skills not only drive top line growth but also foster human-centric leadership practices much-needed in modern business today.

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