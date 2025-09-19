Some people claim that harsh immigration law is healthy for the economy. Others think quite differently and fear a devastating crisis will crush local businesses in Texas, for example. Take a closer look at this problem. Find out who can lose the most.

Latino workers in Texas

Texas is a great place to start. Proximity to Mexico and other Latino countries like Cuba makes this vast state a hot spot for immigrant labor. That includes mostly agriculture, construction, restaurants, and food distribution, as well as mining operations and other heavy-duty industries. In other words, hundreds of Texas firms depend on immigrant workers for jobs that are difficult to fill with native-born citizens. Deportations can leave businesses scrambling to find replacements, often leading to unfilled positions, reduced productivity, and, in some cases, the risk of permanent closures.

An Immigration Attorney can most certainly help. That refers to both the employees and the employers seeking a way to keep the workforce intact. There are different options available, even in current times of immigration-related tension in the United States. Nevertheless, the impact is big. Without Latino families in Texas, the local businesses might not be able to handle market demands and international competition from China, India, or Mexico itself, which can exceed its industrial share in certain fields in the near future.

Increased production costs

When deportations reduce the available workforce, not only in Texas, businesses may need to increase wages or offer additional incentives to attract new employees. Training new workers also incurs extra costs, as does dealing with delays and lower efficiency during transitions. What does this mean to the customer?

Prices are already steep in many countries. There is a real housing crisis in the USA, since people struggle to afford basic costs of living. In big European cities, on the other hand, literally everything has become very expensive in the last few years. From a summer lunch with friends to heating costs in the winter. Increased product prices related to immigrant deportations will most certainly add extra numbers to a monthly bill.

Bottom line

It is really difficult to see any economic positives about the forcible reduction of the immigrant workforce. This is a problem, especially in places like Texas, where Latino communities play a vital role in various industries. But local businesses might still survive because they will not pay the ultimate price for all of this. The average consumer will.