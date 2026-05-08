The Fair Labor Standards Act has been federal law since 1938, but its enforcement has never been more consequential for mid-market employers than it is today. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovers hundreds of millions of dollars in back wages annually — and the majority of those recoveries come not from intentional wage theft, but from the systematic errors that manual time tracking makes almost inevitable. For growing companies still relying on spreadsheets, paper timesheets, or disconnected punch clocks, the exposure is significant and largely invisible until a complaint is filed or an audit begins.

What the FLSA Actually Requires

The FLSA establishes three core obligations for covered employers: pay non-exempt employees at least the federal minimum wage for all hours worked, pay overtime at 1.5 times the regular rate for all hours over 40 in a workweek, and maintain accurate records of hours worked and wages paid for a minimum of three years. These requirements sound straightforward. In practice, they create substantial compliance complexity for companies with variable schedules, remote workers, or employees operating across multiple locations.

The definition of “hours worked” under the FLSA is also broader than most employers realize. It includes pre-shift and post-shift activities, mandatory training time, travel between job sites, and — critically — any work performed outside scheduled hours that the employer knew or should have known about. This last point is where manual time tracking systems consistently and expensively fail.

The Three Most Dangerous Manual Time Tracking Failures

Manual time tracking creates three categories of FLSA exposure that compound over time and across employees:

Miscalculated overtime. Manual systems rely on managers or payroll staff to correctly calculate overtime every pay period. Rounding errors, missed shift differentials, and incorrect regular rate calculations — particularly when employees receive bonuses or commissions — are common. Under the FLSA, overtime must be calculated on the employee’s full “regular rate of pay.” Getting this wrong, even unintentionally, creates liability for back wages plus an equal amount in liquidated damages.

Off-the-clock work. When employees answer messages before clocking in, finish tasks after clocking out, or work through unpaid meal breaks, that time is compensable under the FLSA if the employer knew or had reason to know it was occurring. Manual systems have no mechanism to capture or flag this activity. The employer remains liable regardless of whether the work was explicitly authorized — and plaintiffs’ attorneys have become highly effective at aggregating these claims into class actions.

Record-keeping violations. The FLSA requires employers to maintain specific records for each non-exempt employee, including daily and weekly hours worked. Manual systems — spreadsheets, paper timesheets, manager-entered records — are inherently vulnerable to gaps and inconsistencies. In a DOL audit or wage and hour litigation, inadequate records shift the burden of proof to the employer. If accurate records cannot be produced, courts may accept the employee’s own estimate of hours worked as the basis for damages.

The Litigation and Audit Landscape

Wage and hour class actions are among the most frequently filed employment lawsuits in the United States. A single case involving miscalculated overtime for a class of 200 employees can generate liability in the hundreds of thousands of dollars before attorney’s fees. DOL audits — triggered by a single employee complaint — expose the entire workforce to back wage calculations going back two years, or three years if the violation is deemed willful. For mid-market companies, the financial and operational disruption of a wage and hour investigation routinely exceeds the cost of implementing a compliant time and labor system many times over.

Automated Time and Labor Management as the Primary Defense

The most reliable defense against FLSA liability is a time and labor system that eliminates the conditions that create violations in the first place. Axiom HRS delivers automated clock-in and clock-out capture that removes manual entry errors entirely, real-time overtime monitoring that alerts managers before thresholds are crossed, and comprehensive reporting tools that maintain audit-ready records of every hour worked and every wage paid.

FLSA compliance rules are enforced at the system level — overtime calculations apply the correct regular rate, meal break exceptions trigger automatic alerts, and all time data flows directly into payroll without manual re-entry. Compliance doesn’t depend on manager vigilance or payroll staff accuracy. It’s built into the system itself — and that’s the only standard that holds up under DOL scrutiny.