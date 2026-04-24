Most Law Firms Have a Mission Statement. This One Has a Manifesto.

A lot of law firms claim to care about their clients. Few have written down exactly what that means and committed to it publicly. SEC Whistleblower Advocates operates under a defined set of principles that shape how every case gets handled, who gets accepted as a client, and what the firm considers a genuine win. Understanding what a true SEC whistleblower advocate looks like means understanding what SEC Whistleblower Advocates truly believe, and how those beliefs produced the most consequential whistleblower case results in program history.

A Philosophy Built Around Eight Non-Negotiables

The firm’s founding partner, Jordan Thomas, a former SEC Assistant Director and principal architect of the SEC whistleblower program, built SEC Whistleblower Advocates around eight core principles. Each one addresses a specific failure point in how law firms typically represent whistleblowers. Together, they form a blueprint for what serious advocacy in securities fraud cases truly looks like.

Size Matters Less Than Success

Most law firms measure growth by volume. SEC Whistleblower Advocates measure it by results. The firm accepts fewer than 12 cases per year. Low volume is deliberate; it produces market-leading outcomes on significant, precedent-setting SEC whistleblower cases rather than average results across a high volume of smaller matters.

Subject Matter Expertise Is Non-Negotiable

High-stakes securities fraud cases belong in specialist hands. Federal securities law violations involving market manipulation, accounting fraud, investment fraud, Ponzi schemes, and false or misleading statements in financial statements all carry specific legal and evidentiary requirements. A general practice firm handling these matters alongside unrelated cases operates at a fundamental disadvantage. The firm remains the only national law firm exclusively focused on representing SEC whistleblowers.

Securities Laws Take Years to Master

Unlike practices that carry little or no direct securities experience, SEC Whistleblower Advocates was built around attorneys who spent decades prosecuting high-profile SEC enforcement actions inside the commission itself. Jordan Thomas, Robert Wilson, and Richard Levine collectively carry over 65 years of direct SEC prosecutorial experience. A sec whistleblower advocate at the firm did not learn complex securities laws in private practice. The knowledge came from running the cases themselves inside the SEC’s division of enforcement.

Former SEC Attorneys Belong on the Whistleblower Side

The firm’s position is direct: SEC whistleblowers are best represented by leaders from the securities enforcement community. Jordan Thomas served as an Assistant Director in the Enforcement Division and had longstanding relationships with the leadership of every SEC office and specialty enforcement unit in the country. A sec whistleblower attorney at the firm does not introduce themselves to investigators. Many of them already know each other.

No Amateurs. Ever.

Only senior former federal law enforcement attorneys with decades of securities prosecution experience handle client cases at SEC Whistleblower Advocates. No junior associates, no generalists, no learning curves on client time. A whistleblower case spanning two to four years in federal court and SEC administrative proceedings requires attorneys who have been there before, repeatedly.

What the Firm’s Advocacy Has Produced

The principles do not exist in isolation. The results validate them. The firm’s clients produced the largest single-case SEC whistleblower award in program history, over $83 million, from reported misconduct at Merrill Lynch, leading to a $415 million settlement with the exchange commission. Client tips have led to over $2 billion in total monetary sanctions collected across the SEC and all other regulatory authorities and other law enforcement bodies combined.

The firm represented the first public company officer to earn a whistleblower award. It produced the first SEC whistleblower to receive criminal immunity. A separate matter led to the first company ever prosecuted for retaliating against a whistleblower under federal whistleblower laws. These are documented firsts, program-defining outcomes that no other whistleblower law firm has matched.

The Practical Side of Principled Advocacy

Eligible SEC whistleblowers at the firm pay nothing up front. The firm operates exclusively on a contingency fee basis with no excessive fees at any stage. A confidential consultation carries no obligation and no financial risk. Eligible individuals may also report to the SEC while keeping their identity fully protected. The SEC whistleblower attorney manages all formal communications with the SEC office throughout the process.

The Dodd-Frank Act awards eligible whistleblowers between 10% and 30% of total monetary sanctions collected above $1 million. Potential monetary awards grow when related proceedings with other regulatory authorities count toward the threshold. Senior executives and corporate insiders at publicly traded companies with knowledge of potential securities violations get the full weight of a firm that treats advocacy as both a professional standard and a personal commitment.

For anyone ready to act on credible information about possible financial fraud or securities law violations, speaking with a SEC whistleblower advocate at SEC Whistleblower Advocates is the most direct first step toward legal representation built around principles and proven by results.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do SEC whistleblower lawyers at SEC Whistleblower Advocates evaluate a new SEC whistleblower claim?

SEC whistleblower lawyers assess each SEC whistleblower claim for legal merit, documentation strength, and a realistic path toward a successful enforcement action.

What makes a sec whistleblower law firm built around core principles different from a standard practice?

A sec whistleblower law firm operating under defined advocacy principles produces more disciplined, better-resourced, and higher-impact case outcomes for every client.

How does the Securities and Exchange Commission process a qualifying tip submitted by a represented whistleblower?

The Securities and Exchange Commission routes qualifying submissions through the Office of Market Intelligence before assigning them to specialist enforcement teams for investigation.

What violations involving foreign officials qualify for an SEC whistleblower claim under federal law?

Violations involving foreign officials under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act qualify as federal securities law violations eligible for a whistleblower award.

How should corporate insiders report securities violations to give their case the strongest possible foundation?

Corporate insiders looking to report securities violations should consult experienced SEC whistleblower lawyers before submitting any formal information to the SEC.