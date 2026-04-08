Davos, Switzerland, 2026: As global leaders convened for the World Economic Forum 2026, Eywa by R.Evolution participated in Davos with a session focused on evolving approaches to how cities were designed, built, and lived in. Hosted at Climate Hub Davos, the event introduced Eywa as a living example of regenerative, longevity-focused real estate and emerged as one of the most important real estate conversations to take place during Davos week.

According to the company, Eywa reflected a shift in real estate priorities, moving beyond sustainability towards regeneration, human health, and long term well-being. Conceived as one of the most health-conscious, well-being-oriented, and longevity-focused residential buildings on earth, Eywa challenged conventional ideas of luxury by placing human potential, environmental intelligence, and future-fit living systems at the core of its design.

“This is not about a single building,” said Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution. “Eywa is a blueprint for the next generation of cities, where architecture actively supports longevity , resilience, and the regeneration of both people and planet.”

The experiential session titled ‘Regenaissance: Transforming the Way We Live Life on Earth’ brought together a range of international speakers focused on regenerative development. In the context of World Economic Forum week, the discussion positioned Eywa within a larger shift in how real estate was being understood, not simply as construction or investment, but as a force that could shape health, resilience, and the future of urban life. It became part of a broader Davos dialogue that suggested some of the most important changes in real estate would be driven by regeneration, longevity, and the human impact of the built environment.

Alongside Zagrebelny, the panel featured:

Marc Buckley, UN Regenerative Futurist and ecological economist, whose book Homo Universalis: The Regenaissance launched in 2026

Paul Stamets, world-renowned mycologist, author, medical researcher, and founder of Fungi Perfecti and Host Defense Mushrooms

Dina Bänninger, Founder & CEO of Charisma Nova and a leading systems-transformation strategist working at the intersection of economy, culture, and ecology

Media attending the session gained insight into how Eywa reframed the relationship between buildings, health, and longevity, and how this philosophy was being realised as a living, breathing development in Dubai, UAE. More broadly, the session underscored how regenerative real estate had begun moving towards the centre of high-level global conversations taking place in Davos, making Eywa one of the clearest real estate signals to emerge from the week.

In addition to the Climate Hub Davos session, Alex Zagrebelny also participated in select invitation-only discussions during Davos week, including House of Trust and Goals House, further contributing to global conversations around regeneration, systems thinking, and the future of living. From a global dialogue at Davos to a living reality in Dubai, Eywa invited the world to rethink the future of living through regeneration, longevity, and conscious urban design.

About Eywa: Eywa is a multi-platform ecosystem for designing human life, positioned by the company as a regenerative urban development platform and a luxury-focused development brand created by R.Evolution, led by founder and CEO Alex Zagrebelny. Conceived as living ecosystems, Eywa developments integrate ancient wisdom with advanced technologies. From biophilia and neuroarchitecture to next-generation wellness systems that support health, well-being, and longevity, the company describes Eywa as a brand centered on health-conscious and sustainability-focused principles.

: R.Evolution is a real estate developer with nearly thirty years of experience crafting wellness-driven, sustainable developments worldwide. With over 2.5 million sq ft delivered and a further 5 million sq ft in development, the company blends ancient knowledge with an emphasis on incorporating regenerative design principles into urban living, longevity, and human-centred design.

R.Evolution’s philosophy extends beyond buildings; it is a commitment to regeneration, energy efficiency, and community impact. By integrating sustainable materials, ancient wisdom, advanced technologies, and ecosystem-restoring practices, the company states that its projects aim to support healthier and more balanced urban environments.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



