For law firms, attracting clients is about two things: building name recognition and projecting competence. After all, the average person doesn’t keep a lawyer on retainer; they look for one only when they need one. When that time comes, most people gravitate toward law firms they know and trust. To position themselves for success, law firms need consistent branding across multiple marketing channels. Here’s why that matters.

What’s Required To Establish Consistent Branding?

Branding is more than just picking a logo and some colors. It includes everything the public uses to identify a law firm and form an opinion of it. So, visual identity, values, tone, and messaging are all part of branding.

Consistent branding means coming up with a fully defined brand image and applying it everywhere. That means in the office, on websites, and in multimedia advertising. Many marketing agencies will develop something called a “brand bible” that spells out every aspect of the brand image in great detail.

It’s important to know that consistent branding doesn’t have to be identical branding. Firms should still vary their approach and messaging to suit each marketing channel and target audience. As long as the messaging keeps the firm recognizable and aligns with the existing brand identity, that’s fine.

What’s the Point of Consistent Branding?

Consistent branding keeps a well-defined idea of what a law firm has to offer fresh in the minds of prospective clients. Creating a brand identity that projects professionalism, expertise, and reliability can make a law firm’s name synonymous with positive legal outcomes. For most people, that’s enough to prompt an initial phone call.

A law firm that has outdated logos, conflicting online information, and dramatically different messaging on various platforms won’t appear credible. Ask yourself: Would you trust a law firm that seems to be pandering to every possible audience and can’t maintain a cohesive media presence?

Brand Recognition Is the Holy Grail of Law Firm Marketing

Law firms face fierce competition from other firms of all sizes. And winning that competition often comes down to brand recognition. The average law firm client won’t choose a firm based on a single interaction. They might see an online advertisement, come across a firm’s social media posts, and visit the firm’s website months later. Consistent branding reinforces the firm’s image throughout those interactions.

Consistent presentation of visual elements like logos, colors, and fonts helps prospective clients distinguish one firm from another. And consistent messaging reinforces who the firm serves and its areas of expertise. The goal is to get viewers to think of your firm first when they need a lawyer. Through repetition, you can build instant brand recognition in the public mind, which drives consistent business. It also magnifies the net effect of all subsequent marketing efforts.

Consistency and the Client Experience

Consistent branding also plays a role in shaping the overall client experience. For example, a firm that focuses on delivering personalized attention can highlight that in all its messaging. When that messaging appears across multiple channels, it helps potential clients form a clear idea of what to expect. Then, when the firm delivers the exact experience its marketing suggests, it will help foster client trust.

A firm whose messaging doesn’t match the real-world experience it delivers will almost always struggle with client retention. That can happen even if the experience it does provide is mostly satisfactory. When a client comes through the door with specific expectations, anything else will feel like a letdown. The problem can also carry over, preventing existing clients from driving business through personal recommendations.

Building an Ecosystem of Cohesive Marketing

Creating and maintaining a unified brand image across marketing channels makes each marketing effort more valuable. If you think of a marketing campaign as planting seeds in the public mind, it’s easy to see why. Establishing a clear image means the viewer will carry it in mind after their first encounter. The next time they see it, they’ll know who it represents and can focus on the message rather than identifying the source.

Once a firm establishes its brand in the mind of the public, it becomes possible to design messaging that builds upon previous efforts. In other words, it lets the firm move from the “who are we” stage to building a fleshed-out set of expectations for viewers. That turns a marketing campaign from a loosely connected set of advertisements into something truly memorable.

The Role of a Marketing Agency in Building Brand Consistency

Creating and maintaining brand consistency across numerous marketing channels and successive campaigns requires knowledge, skill, and experience. For most firms, that makes working with a law firm marketing agency like GAVL desirable. They can manage the firm’s overall image and plan social media content, advertising, and other messaging to support it.

A law firm marketing agency can also create brand guidelines the firm can use again and again, even if they eventually switch agencies or bring marketing in-house. Having that in place gives a law firm the freedom to pursue its objectives and build lasting client relationships without fear of eroding the market advantages it has already built. It also allows for periodic reviews of new materials and campaigns to ensure that everything remains consistent.

Brand Consistency Must Be a Long-Term Priority

At the end of the day, brand consistency is an ongoing journey, not a destination. Developing a coherent brand image takes careful, focused effort, and maintaining and reinforcing it takes constant work. The process takes time but can pay off massively for firms that succeed. However, it’s far easier to ruin branding consistency than to build it. So, firms investing for long-term success should partner with a trustworthy marketing agency to oversee the process for them.