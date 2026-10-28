AI has made polished slides fast and cheap. The harder part, standing up and making the case, hasn’t changed at all.

Ask a manager how long their last quarterly update took to prepare and you’ll get a different answer than you would have a few years ago. Building the slides used to eat most of a day. Now an AI tool turns a page of notes into a clean deck in minutes, with tidy charts and headlines that look like they came from a consultancy.

Then the manager stands up in front of the leadership team and the meeting goes the way these meetings have always gone. The key point shows up on slide fourteen. Someone asks a pointed question about the numbers and the answer wanders off. Ten minutes in, two directors are quietly reading email.

So the deck improved and the presentation stayed exactly where it was. That gap is turning into an expensive blind spot for a lot of organisations.

Polish Is No Longer a Signal

For years a well-designed deck told the audience something about the presenter. It suggested they’d done the work and cared enough to get it right. That signal has mostly disappeared. When anyone can produce a professional-looking deck, the slides say very little about the person standing next to them.

What the room judges now is the person. Can they explain what matters in plain language, and do they know the material well enough to leave the script? How do they react when the finance director pushes back? Decision-makers use those moments to decide whether to trust the recommendation, and that’s the part no software does for you.

Where Presentations Usually Go Wrong

The same problems come up across industries and levels of seniority, and most of them have little to do with confidence.

The most common one is a buried point. Presenters walk the audience through background and method before they get to the conclusion, while senior audiences want the conclusion first and the evidence after. If the main point hasn’t landed in the first minute or two, much of the room has already made up its mind.

Another is letting the slides run the meeting. When the deck gets built first, the presenter ends up narrating it, reading headlines aloud and turning toward the screen. AI-generated decks can make this worse. When slides are packed with information, presenters are tempted to read them instead of talking to the room.

The third is questions. Plenty of presenters prepare a talk and forget to prepare for a conversation. The first tough question breaks their flow, and they either over-explain or give up ground they didn’t need to give. A leadership team often learns more from how someone handles that moment than from anything on the slides.

Why Tips and Templates Rarely Help

Most organisations respond to weak presentations by sharing a template, a list of tips or an online course. Those help people understand what good looks like. They rarely change what anyone does on the day.

Presenting behaves more like a physical skill than a body of knowledge. Holding eye contact while you think, pausing instead of filling the silence, keeping a steady pace when you’re nervous: these are habits, and habits change through repetition and feedback. A presenter can know perfectly well that they should slow down and still speed up the moment the room goes quiet.

What works is simple and a little uncomfortable. People present on their real material, get specific feedback on one or two behaviours, adjust and present again. Watching yourself on video helps more than most people expect, because there’s usually a big gap between how a presentation feels and how it looks. This coached practice model sits at the core of most business presentation training, and managers can run a lighter version of it with their own teams.

What Leaders Can Do Now

You don’t need a formal programme to start closing the gap. A few changes to how teams prepare make a noticeable difference.

Write the message before the slides. Ask presenters to state their main point and their ask in two or three sentences before anyone opens a slide tool. If they can’t, the deck won’t fix it.

Use AI to test the argument. The same tools that build slides are good at poking holes. Ask one to list the five toughest objections a sceptical finance director might raise, then practise answering them out loud.

Rehearse with people in the room. Running through it alone at your desk has its place, but it won’t show you much. Ten minutes in front of two colleagues who’ve been told to interrupt with questions will expose more than an hour on your own.

Make feedback specific. Telling someone to be more confident gives them nothing to work with. Telling them they looked at the screen for most of the second section does.

Raise the bar for internal meetings. Most presentation habits get formed in routine weekly updates. If leaders accept rambling updates from their own teams, that’s what those teams will eventually bring to clients.

Where the Value Has Moved

There’s a reasonable worry that AI will make communication skills matter less. In presentations, the opposite seems to be happening. As slides get cheaper and more uniform, more of the weight falls on what only a person can do in the room: read the audience, explain clearly and hold a position under pressure.

Organisations that notice this early will start judging preparation by how well their people can stand up and make the case, and they’ll spend a lot less time admiring the slides.