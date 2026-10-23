Try this tonight. Open ChatGPT and type, “Which [your service] companies in Malaysia would you recommend?” If your business shows up, good. If three competitors show up instead, you’ve just seen what many Malaysian business owners are discovering the awkward way.

Plenty of brands rank well on Google and still never get mentioned in ChatGPT. The two systems work differently, and the fix isn’t a trick. It comes down to being easy to understand, easy to verify and easy to quote.

How Do AI Platforms Decide Which Brands to Mention?

AI platforms mention brands they can clearly identify, link to a topic and verify across several sources. They draw on training data and, for tools with web search, on pages found at the time of the question. Clear, consistent, well-supported information gets picked more often.

Think of it this way: an AI tool wants to answer safely. Recommending a brand it barely understands is risky, so it leans toward businesses where the facts line up. Your website says what you do, your profiles say the same thing, and independent sources agree.

Is It Different to Get Mentioned in ChatGPT Than to Rank on Google?

Yes, getting mentioned in ChatGPT is different from ranking on Google. Traditional SEO focuses on helping individual pages appear higher in search results, while AI platforms aim to provide a direct answer that may include a few relevant brands. Although strong SEO can improve your chances of being mentioned, it does not guarantee that an AI platform will include your business in its responses.

The main difference lies in how these platforms evaluate and present information. Traditional SEO focuses on factors such as backlinks, content quality, and technical website performance to help pages rank in search results. AI mentions, on the other hand, depend on how clearly a brand is represented, how consistently its information appears across different sources, and whether third-party websites provide relevant references that support its credibility.

Step 1: Find Out What AI Already Says About You

Before changing anything, ask ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity ten questions your customers might ask, phrased the way they’d actually say it. Mix recommendation, comparison and problem-based prompts.

A Penang accounting firm, for example, might ask: “Which accounting firm can help a small online store with SST and e-Invoicing?” For each answer, note whether you were mentioned, who appeared instead, and whether the details about you were correct. That last check gets overlooked. Outdated addresses and missing services are common, and often easier to fix than total absence.

Doing this by hand every month gets tedious. A team offering GEO services can benchmark your visibility against competitors across the major platforms and track changes over time.

Step 2: Make Your Brand Easy to Identify

AI systems work with entities such as businesses, services, locations, and people. The clearer and more consistent the information about your brand, the easier it is for these systems to identify your business and understand what it offers.

Start by using the same business name across your website, social media profiles, and online directories. For example, using “ABC Trading Sdn Bhd” in one place and “ABC Trade” elsewhere may create confusion about whether both names refer to the same business.

Your homepage and service pages should clearly explain what your business does, which services it provides, and where it operates. Keep your Google Business Profile, LinkedIn page, and directory listings consistent with the information on your website.

An informative About page that introduces real team members, relevant credentials, and your company’s history can also strengthen your brand’s credibility. Additionally, implementing structured data such as Organization or LocalBusiness schema helps search engines and other automated systems interpret essential business information more accurately.

Step 3: Write Content That Answers the Question Directly

AI tools favour pages where the answer sits right under the question. A simple pattern works:

Use a heading that matches a real customer question. Answer it in two or three sentences straight away. Follow with detail, an example or a caveat.

If a customer asks, “How long does it take to register a company in Malaysia?”, a page that opens with a direct answer and then explains the variables is far easier to quote than one that starts with a paragraph about why business formation matters.

Add what only you can offer: your own process, local examples, mistakes you see often, and pricing logic you’re willing to share. Generic content that repeats every other result gives an AI no reason to pick yours.

Step 4: Build Proof Outside Your Own Website

Your website can describe your expertise, but independent sources can help strengthen your credibility. Build your brand’s reputation through relevant industry directories, genuine customer reviews, expert interviews, guest articles on credible publications, and case studies that demonstrate real results with client permission.

You can also ask partners and suppliers to describe your business accurately on their websites. Focus on quality rather than quantity, as a few relevant, trustworthy mentions can be more valuable than hundreds of low-quality listings.

Step 5: Let the Right Crawlers In

If a platform can’t fetch your pages, it can’t use them. OAI-SearchBot is OpenAI’s search crawler, and allowing it in robots.txt is what makes your site eligible to appear in ChatGPT search results. Blocking GPTBot is a training-control decision and doesn’t automatically block search inclusion or user-triggered page fetching by ChatGPT-User.

So the three bots can be managed separately. Crawler names and rules change, so confirm against OpenAI’s current documentation and decide together with your developer, since some blocking is intentional.

Where SEO Fits In

Don’t abandon SEO. Crawlable pages, solid content and real authority still feed AI visibility, so the work overlaps heavily. If you’d like one team to handle the whole picture, from audit and entity clean-up to content structure and trust signals, look at AI SEO services for Malaysian businesses that treat AI search as an extension of your existing SEO rather than a separate experiment.

How Long Does It Take?

There’s no fixed timeline. It depends on how established your brand is, how competitive your industry is and how much outside proof already exists. Correcting inaccurate information can show quicker changes, while earning recommendations in a crowded category usually takes sustained effort over months. Be wary of anyone who gives you an exact date.