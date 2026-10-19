Video is now central to how companies communicate, and its cost structure is changing. Photo via Unsplash.

Video has become the default format for corporate marketing, from product launches and recruitment campaigns to investor updates and social content. Yet traditional production remains slow and expensive. A single short campaign film can require weeks of planning, a crew, locations and post-production, which forces marketing leaders to ration video for the most important moments.

Generative AI video changes that equation, but not in the simple way often claimed. The technology does not make video free. It moves cost from shooting to briefing and review, and it rewards companies that treat AI video as a managed business process rather than an occasional experiment.

Where the cost actually moves

The headline figure is generation cost per second. ByteDance’s Seedance 2.5, for example, produces native clips of up to 30 seconds in a single pass, with up to 50 image, video and audio references, first-and-last-frame control and a generated soundtrack. Listed rates through the Seedance 2.5 API pricing on APIMart are roughly $0.096 per second at 480P, $0.22 at 720P and $0.38 at 1080P, around 20 percent below official list prices. These are planning estimates; the final charge is reconciled from actual usage.

Listed generation costs per finished clip, without reference video.

A finished 30-second clip at 1080P therefore costs around $12 in generation fees. Even allowing for several drafts, that is small next to a shoot. The larger costs now sit elsewhere: writing precise briefs, reviewing output against brand standards, legal checks and the time of senior people who approve the final version.

Three levers for managers

Standardise the brief. Most wasted generations come from vague instructions. A template covering audience, message, visual style, references and constraints reduces the number of drafts needed per approved clip.

Most wasted generations come from vague instructions. A template covering audience, message, visual style, references and constraints reduces the number of drafts needed per approved clip. Draft cheaply, finish once. Low-resolution drafts are a fraction of the cost of finals. A rule that nothing is rendered at full resolution until it has been approved keeps spending predictable.

Low-resolution drafts are a fraction of the cost of finals. A rule that nothing is rendered at full resolution until it has been approved keeps spending predictable. Measure cost per approved clip. Generation cost per second is a vendor metric. The useful internal metric is total cost, including review time, divided by the number of clips actually published.

Cost element Traditional production AI-assisted production Concept testing Storyboards and animatics Low-resolution drafts on screen Shooting Crew, locations, talent Limited to essential real footage Variants and formats Re-edits, sometimes reshoots Generated in hours Review and approval Significant Often the largest cost

Budgeting for a campaign

Consider a regional product launch that needs a 30-second hero film, ten 15-second social variants and versions for four markets. Under a traditional model, the variants and localised versions would often be cut from the hero shoot, with reshoots where footage does not fit. With AI-assisted production, the essential real footage, such as the product and any spokespeople, is filmed once, and generated material supplies openers, backgrounds and transitions for every version.

At listed rates, rendering forty 15-second finals at 1080P costs roughly $230 in generation fees, and three low-resolution drafts per final add around $170. Even doubled for contingency, the generation budget remains a small fraction of a single production day. The managerial question shifts from “can we afford more video?” to “do we have the review capacity to approve it?”

That shift has organisational implications. Marketing teams need clear owners for brief quality and final approval, and legal and brand teams need a lightweight review path that can keep pace with higher volumes. Without those, the savings in production are lost to bottlenecks in sign-off.

Governance is part of the economics

AI video creates risks that carry real financial consequences: misleading imagery, brand inconsistency, unclear rights and regulatory exposure as disclosure rules for AI-generated advertising spread. Companies that ignore governance often pay later through withdrawn campaigns or damaged trust.

Where the business value of generative video comes from.

A light but explicit policy helps. It should state where generated footage may and may not be used, require that real products and people are shown accurately, define who approves output, and require a record of prompts, references and approvals for every published asset.

The competitive advantage is not access to the model, which every competitor has. It is the process that turns cheap generation into reliable, on-brand output.

Build, buy or blend

Companies also face a sourcing decision. Some buy finished AI video from agencies, which keeps the process familiar but passes on agency margins and limits internal learning. Others build in-house capability, connecting video models directly to their own tools through APIs, which offers the lowest unit cost and the most control but requires technical and creative skills that many marketing departments lack. A growing number blend the two: agencies handle flagship campaigns, while an internal team produces high-volume variants and everyday content from approved templates.

Whichever route is chosen, contracts and internal policies should address the same points: who owns the output, what commercial-use terms the model provider grants, how prompts and uploaded material are stored, and what happens if a provider changes prices or retires a model. Because the market moves quickly, avoiding dependence on a single model is prudent. Keeping the workflow, templates and asset library in-house, while treating the model itself as a replaceable component, protects the investment.

Skills and roles

The skills mix in marketing teams changes as well. Demand grows for people who can write precise creative briefs, judge visual quality quickly and understand how prompts and references shape results. Producers increasingly act as editors and curators, selecting and refining generated material rather than organising shoots. Brand managers spend more time defining guardrails and approving templates, so that many people can produce on-brand content safely. Investing in training for these roles typically pays back faster than investing in additional tools, because the quality of the brief and the speed of review determine most of the cost per approved clip.

What to report to the board

For senior leadership, a handful of indicators tells the story: content output per month, cost per approved clip, time from brief to publication, share of content produced in-house, and any compliance incidents. Tracked over two or three quarters, these show whether generative video is genuinely improving marketing productivity or simply adding activity.

A sensible starting point

Begin with one category of content where volume matters and risk is moderate, such as social variants of an existing campaign. Run AI-assisted production alongside the usual process for a quarter, and compare time to publication, cost per approved clip and audience response. The results provide a factual basis for scaling the approach, and they reveal where traditional production still delivers better value.

Generative video will not replace corporate film-making. It will, however, make video affordable for far more of the communication companies do every day, for those that manage it with the same discipline as any other business process.