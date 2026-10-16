Most companies have a funnel issue that video can resolve, not a video problem. The average marketing department deems video a top-of-funnel activity and uses it for an awareness-generating film or social clips, before resorting to other means to progress the customer journey. While marketing teams draw upon many assets, their funnel strategies have no momentum beyond the top. True full-funnel strategies create a decision pathway from first impression to closing. In 2026, video will be the primary means of stitching together the full journey.

Video marketing is already the consensus. Ninety-one percent of companies are using video for marketing, while 93 percent of marketers integrate video and consider it an integral element of their overall strategies. Of these, 82 percent say video is successful in showing an excellent ROI. These stats usually justify video’s place at the top of the funnel. While video certainly excels there, a larger point remains. Full-funnel strategies rely on a single format that spans multiple stages, and of the many content options, only video meets this criteria.

The funnel fails where the formats change

The main reason funnels leak is that most companies switch formats as the buyer changes.

Awareness is powered by video, consideration is reserved for blog posts and PDFs, and conversion is reserved for a pricing page and a form. Each of these passes is a moment where attention is lost, a reset is required, and the brand’s narrative falls through. Video fills those gaps, because it can do all three in one voice. A brand that introduces itself with a sixty-second video, nurtures with customer stories and explainer videos, and then converts with a personalized demo, tells one continuous story, in one channel. The buyer doesn’t have to rebuild. That continuity is essential. It’s what keeps the buyer moving instead of dropping.

What video does at each step

Awareness

This is the stage that video owns, and rightfully so. 93% of marketers say video builds brand and product understanding and awareness. In this stage, the most engagement is seen in videos that are less than 60 seconds. Because of this, short videos are the ideal first touch for social feeds and paid advertising. The issue is stopping there. Videos that are not linked to other videos below the awareness stage generate views that never produce or convert to anything, which is why video becomes the ‘vanity’ tool.

Consideration

This is the stage most brands neglect, and this is where video is at its best. 50% of B2B decision makers say they use video to analyze and evaluate choices and build consensus within their teams.

Explainer videos, product walkthroughs, and customer testimonials give a prospect something to understand and something to share. Of these three formats, testimonial videos are perhaps the most powerful. That’s because rather than having the brand speak for itself, testimonial videos leverage the power of social proof. Consideration stage buyers typically hit a wall without video content. This suggests that video content should be an important component of any consideration stage content.

Conversion

This is typically the stage brands deem video content to be the least useful. Surprisingly, this is the stage where video content can be the most effective. A landing page with video content increases conversion by 86% compared to a page without content. Websites that integrate video content tend to have a conversion rate that’s 4.8% compared to other sites that are around 2.9%. A video that captures the core of a deciding factor is more effective than a long explanatory paragraph.

Retention and Advocacy

Video content should be used at each step within the funnel. Video content that gets new customers onboard reduces friction. Customer success stories turn clients into brand evangelists. This tends to be the neglected stage of the funnel, but is the least expensive way to grow a business.

The economics that make full-funnel video realistic

The primary objection to full-funnel video is the cost. It is cost effective only when you develop customer narratives and videos that cover the entire funnel.

It is remarkably efficient if the assets come from one plan.

One well-planned production day can produce the awareness film, an explainer, several customer testimonials, and numerous short vertical cutdowns. A brand’s investment can now produce assets that cover the entire funnel, rather than funding each stage of the funnel one at a time. This is how full-funnel video production is designed to work. With this approach, production capture is deployed across the entire customer journey, and the costs associated with each asset decreases, while coverage increases. Brands that consider production shoots as the first steps in an interconnected content system are the brands who can afford to be present at every stage.

Why the missing link is becoming impossible to ignore

Two trends are propelling full-funnel video from an innovative idea to best practice.

The first is the audience’s attention. Buyers across different industries have developed a strong preference towards watching rather than reading. Further, they apply this preference throughout the entire buyer journey, not just the first step. A funnel that offers video and then asks the buyer to read their way through the journey is working against the buyer’s preference.

The second is discoverability. The places where people research, whether they be video-based, AI-powered assistants, or generative AI, prefer video content that is designed to be discoverable. A full-funnel video library with transcripts, buyer-centric descriptions, and structured data does not just support the funnel a brand has already built.

It hits potential customers exactly where they’re searching. Most static content can’t do that on its own.

Analyzing video as a full-funnel metric

Video gets and stays past the awareness stage due to the fact that a lot of brands stop measuring it at the Top of the Funnel (TOFU). Video metrics such as views, plays, and reach are awareness metrics. If those are the metrics clients report on, video will continue to be perceived as an awareness tool. A full-funnel view must include full-funnel metrics. How many people who viewed the explainer also requested a demo? What is the conversion rate of landing pages with video compared to those without video? How often does a testimonial video get shared during a deal, and do onboarding videos reduce early churn? When video is measured at each stage, its true value becomes evident, and the case for funding video along the entire funnel becomes evident. Clients who only count video views are actually underappreciating the best tool they have.

Transforming video to full-funnel connective tissue

Getting video to function as full-funnel connective tissue does not require a greater budget or a greater workforce. Rather, a shift in how the work is prioritized is required. Begin with the customer journey instead of the asset. Identify where buyers stall, and name the video that would encourage them to continue. Design a single video production that captures the entire stall. For each asset, pair a customer interaction with a call to action, so each asset has a reason to exist.

Make the library discoverable even in the future so that past campaign financing won’t cause it to stop working.

The companies that will dominate in the next several years will not have the best brand films. They will have videos that will engage prospects throughout the entire process, from first interaction to the decision to sign, and everything that comes after that. Video is not just for the first interaction. Video is the line that connects the entire process, and companies that think about video that way will be the first to stop losing leads to the gaps in the funnel.

