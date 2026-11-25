There is up to US$10,000 a month in free Google advertising on the table for eligible charities, and many never claim it. Of those that do, plenty use a fraction, and some lose it without quite understanding why.

If your organisation is in either group, the agency question is worth answering properly, because this is one of the few areas where the right help pays for itself quickly. Here are six companies that work with Australian not-for-profits, and what each is actually good for. Four are Brisbane-based. Two work with Queensland organisations remotely, which for this kind of work matters less than you might expect.

What is the Google Ad Grant, and who qualifies?

Google Ad Grants gives eligible not-for-profits up to US$10,000 a month in free search advertising. In Australia, that generally means registered charities with deductible gift recipient status, approved through Google for Nonprofits. It covers text search ads only, not display, YouTube or Google Maps placements.

That limitation matters. The grant puts you in front of someone already searching for help, a service or a cause to support. It won’t build awareness from scratch, so it suits organisations whose audience is already looking.

Four reasons the money goes unspent

The reason What happens What fixes it Nobody applied The organisation is eligible but has simply never been through Google for Nonprofits. One-off setup help, often a few hours of work. The account was set and forgotten Campaigns run for a while, performance drifts, then the account is suspended. Ongoing management against Google’s rules. The website cannot convert Traffic arrives, nothing happens, and the grant looks pointless. Website and landing page work before more traffic. Nobody is measuring donations The account reports clicks, so nobody can argue for more investment. Conversion tracking tied to donations and sign-ups.

Rows two and three are the common ones. The grant is live, somebody set it up years ago, and nobody has looked at it since the person who understood it left.

Why do charities lose their Google Ad Grant?

Accounts get suspended for failing Google’s rules rather than for running out of money. Common causes include a click-through rate below 5%, single-keyword or overly broad campaigns, missing conversion tracking, and a website that breaches the Ad Grants policy. A set-and-forget account tends to fail within months.

The 5% rule catches people out most often. A commercial advertiser at 2% would be doing reasonably well; under Ad Grants, the same performance puts the account at risk. Charity accounts need a different approach, not a cheaper version of a normal one.

The six companies

1. BFJ Digital: Best for multi-programme organisations

Operating since 2009 from Brisbane and the Gold Coast, BFJ Digital works across search, paid media, content, creative and CRM, with not-for-profit marketing as a named practice rather than a side interest. Their client work includes Guide Dogs, Endeavour Foundation, Disaster Relief Australia and Lutheran Services.

They suit larger not-for-profits because of the fourth row above. As a HubSpot Diamond partner, they are best for CRM development built alongside marketing, so donations, volunteer sign-ups and service enquiries can be traced back to what prompted them. That is the difference between a board report full of clicks and one that shows what actually brought people in.

2. The Creative Collective: Best for getting the grant working

Based north of Brisbane with years of experience across not-for-profits in Australia and New Zealand, The Creative Collective handles the Ad Grant end-to-end: applying, setting it up, and managing it so the organisation genuinely gets value rather than merely holds an account.

They are also upfront about their limits, noting that grant funding applications are a specialist field better left to someone who only does that. That kind of answer is usually a good sign.

3. Reef Digital: Best for specialist Ad Grants management

Reef became the first agency in the Asia-Pacific region to hold Google’s Ad Grants Certified Professional designation in 2018, having started as a search marketing agency in 2011. They have managed hundreds of grant accounts, with clients including the Foundation for National Parks and Wildlife and National Disability Services.

If the grant is the main thing you want solved, a specialist beats a generalist. They also give clients full administrative access to their own accounts and data, which is worth asking any agency about before you sign.

4. Mayasoft: Best for donor and case management systems

A Brisbane and Adelaide Microsoft partner operating since 2016, Mayasoft builds on Dynamics 365 and Azure, with a practice covering not-for-profit and aged care organisations.

Their relevance is the part marketing agencies cannot touch. Plenty of charities have donors in one system, volunteers in a spreadsheet and case notes somewhere else, which makes serious measurement impossible. That is a systems problem and needs people who build systems.

5. Pivotus: Best for larger media budgets

Brisbane-based, Pivotus works with organisations running substantial advertising budgets, in the range of several hundred thousand dollars a year and up.

Most charities are not in that bracket and should not try to be. But large national not-for-profits running sustained fundraising alongside their Ad Grant are, and at that scale, a specialist advertising partner makes sense.

6. Volt Agency: Best for Brisbane charities on Wix

Many smaller charities run on Wix, often because the platform discounts plans for not-for-profits and somebody set the site up without a developer. That is a reasonable place to be, and it need not limit you.

Volt Agency is based in Wollongong rather than Brisbane, which matters less here than it would for anyone else on this list. Wix is a hosted platform, so the work happens in the same browser-based editor whether the organisation sits in Toowong or Townsville. No server access, no hosting handover, no reason for anyone to visit your office. They work with organisations across Australia on that basis.

What you get instead of proximity is platform depth. As a Wix web developer at the top Legend partner tier, they handle custom web design rather than templates, Velo development for anything bespoke such as a donation flow or volunteer portal, and Wix SEO covering search engines and AI assistants. For a Brisbane charity whose website is the weak link in the rows above, rebuilding properly on the platform you already use is usually cheaper and faster than migrating.

Which one fits your situation?

Your situation Where to start Several programmes, need to show a board results BFJ Digital Donations and sign-ups are not being tracked BFJ Digital Eligible for the grant but never applied The Creative Collective Grant account exists, but nobody manages it The Creative Collective or Reef Digital The Ad Grant is your main opportunity Reef Digital Donor, volunteer and case data in separate places Mayasoft Large paid media budget alongside the grant Pivotus Website is on Wix, or you want to build there Volt Agency

Should a charity pay an agency to manage free ad spend?

It depends on what a visitor is worth to you. If the website converts traffic into donations, volunteers or service enquiries, paying for management usually returns more than the fee. If the site can’t convert and the grant sends traffic to a page that does nothing, then the website is the better first investment.

Settle this before you take any meetings. An agency that hears “we have the Ad Grant, but nothing comes of it” and proposes more campaigns has not asked the right question. The ones worth hiring ask what happens after the click.

Where to start

Two tasks, both free, both doable this week. Check whether you are registered with Google for Nonprofits, and if you have an Ad Grant account, log in and look at the click-through rate and whether conversion tracking exists. That tells you which row of the table you are in.

Then open your own website on a phone and try to donate or volunteer, the way a stranger would. If it takes more than a minute, or leaves you unsure whether it worked, fix that before chasing more traffic. Free advertising to a page that can’t convert is still free, but it isn’t worth much.