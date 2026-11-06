If you look inside a decision-maker’s email inbox or scroll through their LinkedIn, you’ll notice a pattern many stakeholders will recognize. You’ll find a company promising to make things easier for you, another offers to help you grow your business, and hundreds more offering new ways to solve old problems. Although they come from different brands, they all sound similar. After a while, even the most thoughtfully planned marketing copy becomes easy to ignore.

​Over time, this has become a major challenge for many B2B marketers: their audiences may be businesses, but humans still make the buying decisions. They are the ones who respond to ideas, experiences, humor, and stories. But sadly, many B2B marketers focus more on features, figures, and sales messages than on meaningful connections.

Enter storytelling in B2B marketing. It’s a valuable tool when brands treat it as a strategic discipline and not just a creative luxury. Storytelling helps businesses cut through the noise, grab attention, and build familiarity that can easily grow into trust.

Why Traditional B2B Marketing Struggles to Cut Through

Today, there are more ways to reach prospects than ever: social media channels, blogs, email campaigns, webinars, white papers, and paid advertisements. Despite this, B2B marketers still find it hard grabbing their attention. It’s because blending into the background is also easier, as many brands are doing the same strategies, circulating similar content in the same channels.

Often, the problem starts with the content itself. Many B2B campaigns seem to still revolve around product features, technical specifications, industry jargon, and downloadable PDFs that you need to provide personal information for before you can even open them. While these offer benefits, too, they often tend to make marketing feel like a sales presentation and not the meaningful conversation they aim to be.

Statistics show an attention problem. According to an October 2024 LinkedIn study, B2B ads fail to get adequate attention or drive brand recall. Also, in June of 2025, Gartner reported that up to 73% of B2B buyers avoid suppliers that send them irrelevant outreach. These findings highlight the limits of relying on conventional messages to reach increasingly selective prospects.

In addition, there is a misconception that serious business decisions require strictly formal marketing. However, companies are not the sole decision-makers when it comes to purchasing. It involves weighing risks, comparing options, and considering how that decision will affect their work and careers. In the same Gartner research, B2B buyers are roughly three times more likely to show strong brand commitment when they see personal benefits from a supplier, and not just functional ones.

Thus, the human element matters. These data can help make a business case, but relatable messages and memorable experiences are what give buyers a reason to pay attention in the first place.

Why Storytelling Works in B2B

A compelling story gives the audience something to remember beyond a company name or product offering. It presents an idea through characters, scenarios, and experiences they can relate to, not just asking them to recall a list of features. This is what makes a message easier to understand, remember, and share with others.

Additionally, storytelling helps build trust. Businesses want to work with brands they understand and feel confident about. A business that communicates its personality and authenticity will convey a more approachable image than one that uses polished language. Relatable situations, humor, and honest narratives can make a brand feel more human without sacrificing credibility.

And in B2B, this matters. In a landscape where buying decisions typically involve several people, a memorable campaign gives them something interesting to bring to the table. You don’t have to repeat a technical pitch, they can just easily share a video, a clever ad, or a story that shows how a particular brand is different.

This has already been proven by a few big-name brands: Adobe’s Mean Streets campaign, which used crime-themed humor to joke at marketers buying into fake clicks and likes. Salesforce has also used its Trailblazer characters to build a recognizable personality.

In essence, storytelling in B2B marketing is effective in giving brands a distinct voice, something that feature lists alone cannot achieve. This is the personality that offers brands a lasting point of difference in a truly crowded marketplace.

Case in Point: Penji’s “Weapons of Mass Creative Disruption”

Adding a different take on B2B marketing is graphic design subscription service, Penji. Its approach to this storytelling venture adds a little more imagination. It didn’t use the usual promotional videos or straightforward service pitches. Instead, it developed Weapons of Mass Creative Disruption (WMCD), a three-part crime-comedy series starring its own founders as wanted fugitives.

​It starts with a familiar crime-story setup with a business-marketing twist. And instead of persuading viewers to buy something, it gives them a reason to watch. The series puts entertainment first. It lets the brand get attention through humor and an unexpected storyline, rather than immediately introducing its features.

​Another dimension of the campaign is the founders taking center stage. This involvement is what gives the series a more personal spin. The premise was that the brand doesn’t take itself seriously. This self-awareness makes them appear friendlier, especially in an industry where brand messages should sound polished and predictable.

​The deliberate choice to do a three-episode series added more interest to the campaign. Instead of putting the whole concept into one video, the design brand creates excitement and anticipation. People would wait for a continuing storyline, with each installment giving them a reason to return and wait for the next release. This creates opportunities to connect with their audience.

​Naturally, the campaign has measurable business goals. Penji aims to raise brand awareness, attract more website visitors, generate leads, and get more than 100,000 views. These targets make the WMCD campaign more than an exercise in expressing creativity. They want to experiment with entertainment and storytelling to support their wider marketing objectives.

​The campaign is still waiting on audience response and performance to see if the approach delivers on the objectives. That said, the idea offers a helpful lesson for other B2B brands: Giving the audience an entertaining reason to pay attention can be more effective than giving them another reason to scroll past your ad.

What Marketers Can Learn From This

Building creative B2B campaigns doesn’t require fancy, elaborate productions or big advertising budgets. What matters more is finding a way to make a brand’s message more interesting and relevant to the audience. Below are a few lessons marketers can take from this:

​ Start with the audience’s attention, not the product. Think about what would make viewers stop scrolling or watch a video before you think about introducing features or making your sales pitch. Give them something that catches their pique, something they can use, or one that entertains them first. Once you have their attention, you can show them your brand and its message.

​ Let the leadership show. Founders and executives can provide a more recognizable human touch. They can do this through videos, interviews, or behind-the-scenes content. In short, let leadership join in on the storytelling. This helps connect your audience with the people behind your business.

​Use humor. Humor can make any marketing memorable, if appropriate and with a clear purpose. A clever joke should reinforce the message, but one that confuses the offering or undermines credibility can cause more harm than good.

​Think long-term. Go beyond a one-off campaign with recurring content. A single video can attract attention, but serialized videos, recurring characters, and themed campaigns build familiarity. This creates more opportunities to develop a story.

​ Connect creativity to measurable objectives. An entertaining video still needs a purpose. You still have to set clear key performance indicators (KPIs), including video views, website traffic, engagement, and lead quality. This will help you assess if your creative idea is attracting the right people and contributing to your broader marketing goals.

Conclusion: Creativity as Competitive Advantage

In a sea of similar messaging, businesses need more than polished pitches and impressive features to get attention. B2B advertising does not have to be boring. With creativity, humor, and storytelling, you can make your messages more engaging, memorable, and share-worthy. As audiences become more discriminating, businesses that use storytelling as a serious marketing strategy will have a higher chance of standing out and shaping the future of B2B marketing.