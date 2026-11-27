You open Google Ads on Monday morning and see Performance Max flaunting the account’s top ROAS, yet brand-search clicks have slipped, organic traffic feels lighter, and total revenue is flat. Performance Max might be cannibalising brand search, but overlap alone can’t confirm whether those sales were incremental. Over the next few minutes we’ll separate symptoms from causes, and show you how to protect profit, not just surface-level metrics.

Overlap does not equal cannibalisation

Marketers often yell “cannibalisation” the moment the same search term appears in two campaigns. That shortcut sheds more heat than light. In practice, overlap shows up for four very different reasons:

Search-routing overlap: Performance Max answers a query your branded Search keyword could have handled. Organic displacement: A paid ad nudges an organic listing out of the first click. Existing-customer capture: The ad reaches someone already on the way to buy. Attribution substitution: Conversion credit slides from another channel while total sales stay flat.

Lump those cases together and every overlap looks wasteful. Separate them and some turn out to be harmless, or even helpful.

Overlap is a diagnostic signal, not a verdict. Before we swing the budget axe, we must decide which of the four stories is in play and whether it hurts profit at all.

Audit data published on ppcmasterminds.com/ show that in a typical $5,000-per-month setup, roughly one-quarter of spend leaks into search terms that could never convert, many of them duplicate brand queries buried in the “Other” row.¹

Tagging those dead-end clicks separately from healthy overlap lets teams redeploy thousands of dollars toward non-brand prospecting instead of swinging a blanket budget axe.

¹ See “How Performance Max interacts with other campaigns,” Google Ads Help, accessed November 9 2026.

What the hard numbers say

Data, not hunches, show that overlap is normal, Search often wins on efficiency, brand exclusions can unlock prospecting, and defensive ads still matter.

Overlap shows up in nearly every account

Optmyzr analysed 503 Google Ads accounts and found keyword overlap between Performance Max and Search in 91.45 percent of them. A wider look at 511 accounts put search-term overlap at 97.26 percent.¹

Those numbers point to two truths. First, duplication is normal; your account is not broken when the same brand keyword lives in more than one campaign. Second, because overlap is almost universal, its presence alone cannot prove waste. The real test is whether each duplicate click adds incremental revenue.

¹ Optmyzr, “Is Performance Max Cannibalizing Your Search Campaigns?”, July 31 2025.

Search often edges PMax but rarely by a knockout

Adalysis reviewed 1.2 million search terms from 3,300 campaigns and reported that Search earned the higher conversion rate and conversion value in 84 percent of overlapping terms.² Optmyzr saw a similar tilt, yet in most cases the gap stayed under ten percent, enough to nudge budgets but seldom the cliff some expect.

Brand exclusions can reveal real prospecting lift

Here is the twist. In a 2024-25 portfolio analysis of 225 geo-based incrementality tests, Stella found that Performance Max delivered a median incremental ROAS of 2.98x, while branded Search spend sat at just 0.70x.¹

Removing the easy win of a brand click forces the algorithm to hunt for fresh audiences and non-brand queries, so the revenue that remains is demonstrably additive rather than reassigned.

Fine print: the same study showed wide performance variance, which means execution quality matters as much as channel selection. Uplift is possible, not guaranteed, so treat brand exclusion as an experiment and track total sales and profit before making it policy.

¹ Stella, “2025 DTC Digital Advertising Incrementality Benchmarks,” May 26 2026.

Brand defence still matters

Pull brand ads completely and you risk another trap. Field experiments on Microsoft Advertising found that when a brand ad disappeared in contested categories, competitors captured 18 to 42 percent of the clicks.¹ Even a two-percent loss of branded conversions at a €600 average order value can open a six-figure hole in the P&L within a year.

We do not preach a total brand blackout. We weigh competitor pressure, organic rankings, product imagery and profit per order. If paid brand ads stop genuine leakage, keep them. If they only shuffle attribution, cut them. Let data decide, not dogma.

¹ Simonov, Nosko & Rao, “Competition and Crowd-Out for Brand Keywords in Sponsored Search,” Columbia Business School, 2018.

A five-step audit before you touch budgets

Below is a focused checklist we use before moving a single euro. Each step tests whether Performance Max is creating revenue or merely claiming it.

1. Confirm your conversion foundations

Open Settings → Conversions and keep one primary action (purchase, booked demo, signed contract). Remove soft goals such as page views. Check for duplicates: imported orders plus tag-based orders can double-count revenue. Align attribution windows, because PMax defaults to a 30-day look-back and Search often sits at seven days.¹ When the numbers agree, the rest of the audit can speak with confidence.

2. Map what PMax is actually serving

Pull the PMax search-terms report. Sort queries into four buckets: pure brand, brand + product, competitor brand, everything else. Flag the Ad format column, because branded Shopping cards can be valuable even when branded text ads are wasteful. Low-volume queries roll into “Other,” so the visible brand share is a floor, not the whole picture. Lock date ranges so Search and PMax cover the same window.

3. Compare Search and organic coverage

For branded Search, review impression share, lost share to rank and average CPC. In Search Console, apply the branded-query filter and watch how organic clicks move day by day. If paid brand clicks rise while organic clicks fall in mirror image, you are buying visits you would have won for free. Auction Insights shows whether competitors flood the gap when you pause ads.

4. Reconcile new and returning customers

Open Insights → Customer lifecycle and split last month’s PMax conversions into new versus returning. Cross-check first-purchase status in your CRM, because cookie loss can hide repeat buyers. Run a one-week exclusion test for known purchasers. If PMax still finds new audiences and sales hold, you have prospecting muscle. If volume collapses, brand or remarketing clicks were doing the heavy lifting.

5. Judge the whole business, not one column

Zoom out to board-level metrics: total orders, net revenue, contribution margin, new-customer count, first-order value and churn. Blend paid and organic brand costs. Then study marginal ROAS (iROAS), the extra revenue generated by the last euro you spend. A flattening curve means you are paying extra for sales already in motion. Budget calls then simplify to one question: does the next euro in PMax create profit you are happy to bank?

¹ Google Ads Help, “Set up and edit conversion actions,” notes a 30-day adaptive window for PMax versus a default seven-day window for many Search goals (accessed November 9 2026).

Choose a brand strategy by market, not by dogma

Retain or selectively defend brand when the market demands it

Some markets react the moment brand ads pause. If Auction Insights shows rivals entering the auction when you are absent, defence becomes a revenue play, not a vanity move.⁴

Keep one eye on competitive intensity, another on lifetime value and a third on organic fragility. When those signals align, a paid brand presence is sound insurance. The goal is not blanket defence everywhere, just smart defence where profit is truly at stake.

⁴ Google Ads Help, “Use Auction Insights to compare performance with other advertisers,” accessed 9 Nov 2026.