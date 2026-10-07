By Muskan

A Shopify brand launches its affiliate program with a 15% commission and sends outreach to 100 affiliates. Twelve say yes. Four post once. Three weeks later, two affiliates are still active and the dashboard shows a handful of orders.

The team’s first instinct is to raise the rate to 20%, then 25%, on the theory that commission is what gets affiliates to join and keeps them going. The next round of outreach brings in a few more yeses and the same drop-off.

At SATHI, the affiliate marketing platform built for Shopify brands, we see this pattern in the programs we onboard and hear it from the operators and agency leaders we speak with every week. The commission rate matters. It also answers only one of the questions an affiliate asks before they commit.

The questions behind every yes

An affiliate reading your offer is picturing their next three months with your brand.

They want to know three things.

Is this worth putting in front of my audience? Will I see a win early? Will it keep paying off if I keep showing up?

The commission rate speaks to the first question. The second and third decide whether an affiliate who says yes becomes one who posts every week.

Offers that get accepted fast answer all three in the first message, and they’re built in stages that follow the path the affiliate will walk:

The decision to join, the first two weeks

The months of posting before sales pick up, and

The point where a top performer outgrows the starting terms.

The rest of this piece builds each stage in order.

Stage 1: Earning the yes

The yes comes down to two numbers: what the affiliate earns and what their audience gets.

Start with your margin and work backwards.

A brand with 60% gross margin can typically afford to spend around 40% of each order acquiring a customer. Split that between the affiliate and the customer: 20% commission and 20% off, or 25% and 15%, depending on which side needs the stronger pull.

Then look at your category. A rate earns attention when it stands out against the other offers an affiliate is weighing.

One brand we worked with offered 30% commission when every competitor in its space sat well below that. It became the easiest pitch in the category, because affiliates could see the difference in a single line. If your margin supports a number like that, lead with it. If your margin sits lower, a flat fee per sale, such as $10 an order, gives affiliates a figure they can grasp at a glance and repeat to their audience.

The customer side carries equal weight. The affiliate’s code has to be the best price available for your product. One brand ran a 20% welcome pop-up on its site and a 10% code for affiliates.

Customers who arrived through an affiliate saw the pop-up, took the bigger discount, and the affiliate lost credit for a sale they drove. Keep affiliate codes exclusive, and use single-use codes generated per click so they stay off coupon sites.

Stage 2: The first two weeks

An affiliate is most motivated in the days right after they join. They’ve decided your brand could work for them, and they’re looking for proof.

A booster reward gives them a target inside that window.

For example: cross $500 in sales within your first 14 days and earn a product bundle. The goal is specific, the deadline is close, and hitting it gives the affiliate a story to share with their audience.

That first win sets the tone for what follows. An affiliate who earns early has a reason to keep posting and earn again.

Stage 3: The months between sales

This is the stage commission leaves uncovered. Commission pays when a sale lands, and sales come from content that builds over weeks. An affiliate might post six times before the first order comes through. From where they sit, those six posts earned zero, and the program starts to feel like unpaid work.

Rewarding posting closes that gap. Set milestones for content alongside milestones for revenue: post 10 times in a month and earn free product, or reach a set number of posts and earn a flat bonus. The affiliate gets paid for the part of the job they control, and you get a steady stream of content about your brand.

That content keeps working after it goes live. Each post adds to the audience’s familiarity with your product, and orders that arrive in months two and three trace back to posts from month one. A program that rewards posting builds that base on purpose.

Stage 4: When top performers outgrow the offer

After a quarter, a small group of affiliates will be driving a large share of your sales. Your offer should give them somewhere to go next.

Tiered commission is the simplest version: 10% to start, 15% after $3,000 in sales, 20% beyond that. Each tier gives the affiliate a fresh target.

For your top five to ten, a hybrid deal is recommended: a monthly retainer tied to a content commitment, such as 10 to 20 videos, paid alongside commission. The retainer secures consistent output. The commission keeps the affiliate focused on content that converts. Over time the videos improve, because the affiliate learns which hooks and angles sell your product.

What the full offer looks like

Put the four stages together and the pitch an affiliate receives covers every question in five lines:

20% commission on every sale, rising to 25% after $3,000 in sales

An exclusive 20% code for your audience, the best price available on our site

A product bundle when you reach $500 in sales in your first 14 days

Free product every month you post 10 times

A paid content retainer for top performers

The first two lines earn the yes.

The third gives the affiliate an early win.

The fourth pays them through the months when content is building.

The last shows them where the partnership leads. An affiliate can read it in thirty seconds and picture the whole path.

Making the offer run itself

The offer above has five moving parts, and each one needs tracking: sales against tiers, a 14-day window for every new affiliate, post counts each month, rewards to send, payouts to reconcile. Managed by hand, that becomes a spreadsheet someone updates every Friday, and a missed milestone costs you the trust the offer was built to earn.

SATHI runs all of it inside Shopify.

Commission tiers upgrade automatically as affiliates cross sales thresholds.

Single-use codes generate per click.

Booster and posting rewards trigger the moment an affiliate reaches the milestone, and every payout goes out in one batch charge.

Affiliates see each target and their progress toward it on their own dashboard, so the path you designed stays in front of them every time they log in.

If you’re setting up your first program, our webinar on reaching affiliate revenue in three months walks through the first 90 days in detail.

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