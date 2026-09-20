By Adrien Boyer

Europe’s adtech sector is leading privacy-focused AI innovation, offering resilience and expertise that could strengthen the future of AI advertising

AI has quickly become one of the defining technologies of the digital economy. Every week seems to bring another breakthrough, another investment announcement or another debate about regulation. Most of the attention understandably focuses on the biggest technology companies, many of them headquartered outside Europe.

That can create the impression that Europe is largely watching the AI revolution unfold from the sidelines.

The reality is more nuanced.

Across advertising technology, Europe has spent years developing companies that approach AI differently. Many have grown in an environment shaped by privacy expectations, regulatory scrutiny and close collaboration with publishers, advertisers and agencies. Those conditions have encouraged a different style of innovation, one built around transparency, interoperability and long-term trust rather than unrestricted access to personal data.

As governments continue to develop AI strategies, including the UK’s own ambition to become a global leader in AI, the conversation increasingly centres on investment, infrastructure and capability. Less attention is paid to an area where Europe already possesses genuine strengths: the technology that helps fund the open internet.

Digital advertising may not dominate discussions around industrial strategy, but it underpins much of the content, journalism and online services people use every day. The companies shaping that ecosystem deserve a more prominent place in conversations about Europe’s AI future.

Innovation rarely follows a single model

Digital advertising has relied heavily on user identity for a while. The ability to recognise users across different environments became the foundation of targeting, measurement and optimisation.

That foundation is changing.

Privacy expectations have evolved and regulation has matured. Consumers have also become far more aware of how their data is collected and used. And advertisers still expect campaigns to deliver measurable commercial outcomes.

Those changes have created space for new approaches to AI.

Increasingly, innovation is focused on understanding the environment surrounding an advertising opportunity rather than following an individual across the internet. Advances in contextual intelligence now allow AI to interpret the meaning, emotional sentiment and relevance of content in ways that were impossible only a few years ago, creating stronger signals without relying on persistent identifiers.

This is an area where many European companies have quietly built considerable expertise.

Rather than treating regulation as an obstacle, many have developed technologies designed around privacy from the outset. What initially appeared to be a regional constraint has become increasingly relevant as advertisers around the world search for durable ways to reach audiences while respecting changing expectations around data.

Innovation does not always emerge from the least regulated environment. Sometimes it emerges because constraints force companies to solve problems differently.

How can the advertising ecosystem be strengthened?

Discussions around digital sovereignty often become unnecessarily polarised.

This should not be about choosing European technology over American technology, nor about questioning the enormous contribution that US companies have made to digital advertising. The global industry has benefited enormously from their investment, research and scale.

The healthier objective is ensuring that advertisers, publishers and agencies continue to have meaningful choice.

Markets tend to produce stronger innovation when multiple companies compete to solve the same problem from different directions. Diverse technology providers create resilience, encourage experimentation and reduce dependence on any single approach.

That principle matters particularly in advertising, where technology directly influences how publishers generate revenue, how brands reach consumers and how independent journalism is funded.

Strong regional technology companies also contribute something that cannot easily be replicated elsewhere. Many have developed through close relationships with local publishers, agencies and advertisers, giving them a detailed understanding of regional media markets and consumer expectations.

Those partnerships often lead to more practical innovation because products evolve alongside the needs of the ecosystem they serve.

Why does the ecosystem behind AI matter?

The rapid progress of generative AI has shifted attention towards models, compute power and infrastructure.

Those elements are essential, but not the whole picture.

AI systems ultimately depend on the quality of the information they learn from and the environments in which they operate. In advertising, trusted editorial content, premium publishers and transparent data practices all contribute to the quality of the signals that shape AI-driven decisions.

Without healthy publisher ecosystems, those signals become weaker over time.

This is one reason why competition throughout the advertising supply chain deserves greater attention as AI becomes more deeply embedded within campaign planning, optimisation and measurement.

Supporting innovative companies should not be viewed through the narrow lens of protectionism. It is an investment in maintaining diversity across the digital economy, encouraging new ideas to emerge and ensuring businesses have genuine alternatives as technology continues to evolve.

Recent debate in both the UK and Europe increasingly recognises that resilience matters alongside innovation. That principle applies equally to AI. An ecosystem built around a broad range of contributors is ultimately more adaptable than one dependent on a small number of providers.

What’s Europe’s next opportunity?

Europe often talks about technological capability as though it is something still waiting to be built.

In many parts of advertising technology, it already exists.

The challenge is ensuring those companies can continue to grow, attract investment and compete internationally without feeling they must relocate elsewhere to reach the next stage of development.

That requires confidence as much as capital.

European AI should not be defined by ideology or by geography. It should be judged by the quality of the technology it produces, the value it creates for advertisers and publishers, and its ability to solve increasingly complex challenges in responsible ways.

The next chapter of AI will almost certainly be shaped by collaboration across international markets rather than isolation. European companies have every opportunity to play a central role in that future.

Across advertising technology, Europe is already innovating. The question is whether the industry is prepared to recognise that strength and build on it before the next generation of AI infrastructure becomes established elsewhere.

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