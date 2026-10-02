By Abigail Mitchell

A new client is at their most anxious in the fortnight after they pay, and most suppliers spend that fortnight quietly getting on with the work. This piece looks at what happens on either side of the first invoice, drawing on a conference talk, on the answers of five people who were in the room, and on two business owners who were not.

There is a moment in every new client relationship that almost nobody plans for. The contract is signed, the money has left their account, and the supplier disappears into the work for three weeks.

From the inside this feels like professionalism. From the client’s side of it, they have just given a stranger a meaningful sum of money and heard nothing back. Whatever doubt they had before paying does not vanish at the moment of payment. It sharpens, because now it is expensive.

I spoke about the front half of this problem in September at the SaaS SEO Alliance conference near Delhi, in a talk called “How I Sell to the US and UK as a Guy From a Third World Country”. The answers that came back, from the room at the time and from one agency owner who wrote to me afterwards, covered the back half as well. Together they describe something more useful than either half on its own.

Paid for What I Did, Not for What I Am Going to Do

The part of the talk that drew the most comment was also the least sophisticated. On a first project, agree precisely what will be delivered, do the work, let the client look at it, and send the invoice afterwards.

Deliver first. Invoice after. Paid for what I did, not for what I am going to do.

Aditya Prakash, Head of SEO at Ranking10x, singled it out: “I really loved the way you pitch to clients, especially the demo work part and then invoicing later.”

The reason it works is not generosity. It is that it resolves the buyer’s actual problem, which is that they cannot verify anything you have told them. A proposal asks a stranger to believe a set of claims. Finished work asks them to look at something.

Sahil Bansal, Founder and CEO at Webcazador, pointed at the method as a whole rather than any one step of it when asked what stayed with him: “Your sales techniques and the strategies you shared.”

That is the right way to read it. Deliver-first is not a trick that works in isolation. It sits inside a sequence: find something specific to fix, fix a small part of it, show the result, and only then talk about money. Take any one step out and the rest loses most of its force.

It carries obvious risk and the talk did not pretend otherwise. Across the whole history of my agency there have been three cases of non-payment, one of which was later recovered. That is a tolerable rate for me. It requires cash reserves and reasonable judgement about people, and in some markets it would be reckless.

The wider context is not encouraging. In QuickBooks’ 2025 report on late payments in the United Kingdom, 62% of small businesses surveyed were owed money on unpaid invoices, averaging £21.4K each. Anyone considering this approach should price that reality in rather than assume their clients will be the exception.

The principle travels better than the practice. A paid pilot, a staged first invoice, a money-back first month: each moves some portion of the risk from the stranger to you, and that transfer is usually what produces a first yes. Going all the way to deliver-first is one option among several, not the only version that works.

The Fifteen Days After the Money Arrives

The more interesting problem starts once the invoice is paid, and the person who named it most precisely was not at the conference at all. Shaurya Jain, Founder at Honest HVAC Marketing Agency, wrote to me about it afterwards. His agency works with heating and cooling contractors, a market where the client is usually an owner-operator spending their own money rather than a department’s budget, which tends to make the anxiety more visible than it is elsewhere.

In his words: “One of the better pieces of advice I got was to index the backlinks of any new clients you onboard. It gives an immediate ranking boost, and with the immediate ranking boost the client is delighted because he can see some wins, which prevents buyer’s remorse, because the 15 days after a client pays you are the most important, and an agency should communicate constantly with the client and get them quick wins so that they don’t get to experience buyer’s remorse.”

Two things are worth separating there. The first is a technical tactic specific to search work. The second is a general principle about timing, and it is the one that applies to every service business.

Buyer’s remorse is not a risk that runs evenly across a contract. It is concentrated in the period immediately after payment, when the client has incurred the cost and received nothing they can point to. In most professional services the first genuinely visible output arrives somewhere between week four and week eight, which leaves a month of silence during which the client has only their own doubt for company.

Jain’s answer is to deliberately front-load something observable into that window, even where it is not the most important work in the engagement. Indexing a new client’s existing backlinks is not the strategic core of a search programme. It is fast, it moves a number the client can see, and it happens in the fortnight when a visible number is worth more than it will ever be worth again.

Every service business has an equivalent, and most of them are not doing it. An accountant can find one deduction in week one. A recruiter can send three profiles before the search is properly scoped. A designer can ship the smallest asset first rather than last. The question to ask about any new engagement is simple: what can this client see by day ten?

The second half of Jain’s point is about contact rather than output. Constant communication during that fortnight costs nothing and does most of the same work, because much of what a client experiences as doubt is simply an absence of information.

It helps to think about what the client is actually doing during those two weeks, which is rarely nothing. They are explaining the decision to a partner or a board. They are being asked whether it was necessary. They are noticing, for the first time, the sum on the bank statement rather than the sum in the proposal. Every one of those moments is easier to survive if they have something concrete to point at, and harder if all they can say is that the work has started.

This is also the period in which a client decides, largely unconsciously, what kind of relationship this is going to be. A supplier who is visible and responsive in the first fortnight establishes a baseline that holds for the rest of the engagement. A supplier who disappears establishes a different one, and spends the following year being chased for updates by a client who learned early that updates have to be requested.

Say What the First Month Will Look Like

Much of the anxiety in that fortnight comes from a mismatch nobody named at the start. The supplier knows the first month is mostly set-up. The client assumed the results would start on day one.

The cheapest fix is a single conversation before the work begins. Describe what the first four weeks will contain, what the client will see at the end of each one, and what they will not see yet. It feels like an admission of slowness. In practice it has the opposite effect, because a client who was told that week two is quiet does not read week two as a warning sign.

There is a second benefit. A supplier who can say in advance what the first month contains has visibly thought about it, and that is reassuring in itself. The client is not only buying the work. They are buying the confidence that somebody has done this before and knows what happens next.

The conversation also gives both sides a reference point. If week three arrives and the promised item has not, the client has a specific question to ask rather than a general unease, and the supplier has a specific thing to answer. Specific questions are easy. General unease is what ends relationships quietly, usually in an email that arrives without warning.

None of this requires a template or a tool. It requires ten minutes and a willingness to be concrete about timing, which most suppliers avoid because concrete promises can be missed. That is exactly why they work.

Pay to Be in the Right Rooms

Where the clients come from in the first place was the other subject the room wanted to discuss.

When I was earning about $600 a month I paid $120 of it to join a private community of search marketers. I answered questions there most days and pitched nobody. More than fifty clients eventually came out of that one room, over a period of years.

The advice I gave was to choose paid communities over free ones, however small the fee. A membership charge is a filter. It removes the people who are there to extract rather than contribute, and in a smaller room being consistently useful gets noticed in a way it never does in an open feed.

Ishant Sharma, Founder at Hustle Marketers, took that alongside the broader argument that geography is not the constraint people assume. “It was worth it to learn how to get clients and reach out to businesses for services across the world.” His own agency already works with clients in more than twenty countries, so he was confirming something he had tested rather than accepting a claim.

Make It a System Rather Than a Talent

Aditi Chaturvedi, Co-Founder at OutlierKit, was listening for structure rather than tactics. “I learned how to build and scale a business systematically.”

This is the failure point for most of what is described above. Delivering before invoicing, front-loading a visible win, staying in contact through the anxious fortnight: each of these works, and each of them quietly depends on somebody remembering to do it at the right moment.

If a client’s first fortnight goes well because you happened to be attentive that week, the business does not have a retention advantage. It has a good month. The version that compounds is the one written into the onboarding process, with the quick win identified before the contract is signed and the check-in dated in a calendar rather than left to instinct.

Nebojsa Savicic, Co-Founder of Plainly Flows, has watched the same thing happen inside creative teams, whose work his company automates. “Anything a team does more than a few times should be built once and then run, not redone from memory. We see designers remake the same ad in nine languages by hand, and the problem is never the designers. It is that nobody turned the work into a process. The teams that scale are the ones that build it properly once and let everyone else run it.”

Client onboarding is the same kind of work. It happens with every new account, it follows roughly the same steps each time, and it is usually redone from memory by whoever happens to be free.

Do Not Let One Channel Decide Your Year

Helene Jelenc, Director of Innovation at Flow Agency, named a lesson that has aged unusually well. “Diversification of marketing channels as a sustainable strategy.”

Her agency’s work now includes getting clients found in AI-driven search alongside conventional search, which is a standing reminder that a channel can change shape underneath a business that had come to rely on it. Most marketers have arrived at the same conclusion: HubSpot’s 2026 research finds that most brands now use five to eight channels to reach customers.

The useful exercise is a blunt one. Take whatever currently produces most of your clients and ask what the business looks like if it halves next year. If the honest answer is serious trouble, then building a second source is the most important item on the list, which is awkward, because it will also look like the least urgent thing you could possibly do this week.

The same logic applies to the client relationship the rest of this piece is about. A business that wins work well and keeps it badly is running on one channel too.