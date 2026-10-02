By Abigail Mitchell

A conference is an expensive way to fill a notebook, and most notebooks are never opened again. This piece collects what six marketers actually took away from events they attended, and what separates the lessons that survive the journey home from the ones that do not.

The economics of attending a conference are worse than most people admit. There is the ticket, the travel, two days away from clients, and at the end of it a bag of lanyards and a list of ideas everybody fully intends to act on.

Some lessons do survive, and they are rarely the ones printed on the agenda.

In September several hundred search and software people spent two days near Delhi at the SaaS SEO Alliance, now in its second year, run by Saket Aggarwal and his team at Digital Gratified. I gave a talk there, and afterwards I asked people a single question: what is the best thing you have learned at a conference? It did not have to be from that day. It could be from five years ago.

Six of the answers are below, with one lesson of my own. Roughly half concern how to work rather than how to market, which is itself a finding.

Just Start

The best answer in the set was also the plainest. Chandan Reddy, who manages search at Capillary Technologies, has been carrying it for about a year: “Just start, don’t overthink. You’ll get better as you keep trying. This was the advice given by a social media expert, at a conference that I attended about a year ago.”

It sounds too obvious to justify a flight, and that is rather the point. Most people in marketing are not short of information. They are short of the nerve to publish the first post, send the first pitch, or launch the version that is not finished. Information does not fix that. A room full of people who have already done the thing and survived it sometimes does.

If a conference gives you nothing else, let it give you a deadline. Decide before you leave what you are going to start, and tell somebody there, so that there is a person who might ask you about it.

Stay a Practitioner

Job titles inflate quickly in this industry, and expert is the cheapest of them. Sanhita Agarwal, Head of SEO at NAV Fund Services, has spent more than a decade in search and has grown suspicious of the word. “Don’t call yourself an expert, always be a practitioner.”

This works as a filter in two directions.

Applied to a conference programme, it is a reliable way to choose sessions. A speaker who shows what they did last month, including the cost and the part that failed, is worth considerably more than one presenting a clean framework with no recent examples in it. The framework is usually true and rarely useful.

Applied to a career, it is a warning. However senior you become, keep one piece of work you do with your own hands, because that is the only mechanism by which you find out whether your advice still holds. Advice decays quietly. Nobody tells you when it stops working.

Why the Useful Lesson Is Rarely the Advertised One

Conference programmes are written months in advance, to sell tickets. They promise frameworks, trends and predictions, because those are the things that look good on a web page.

What people take home is different. It is usually small, often personal, and quite frequently something a speaker said in passing or a stranger said over coffee. Nobody would buy a ticket for it. Almost everybody remembers it.

There is a reason for the mismatch. A framework has to be translated before it can be used, and translation takes time most people do not have once they are back at their desks. A sentence like “just start” needs no translation at all. It arrives already in the form of an instruction.

That suggests a different way of listening. Pay less attention to the model on the slide and more to the throwaway remark about what the speaker did last Tuesday. The remark is where the practice lives. The slide is where it has been tidied up for an audience.

It also explains why two people can attend the same event and come away with entirely different verdicts. One was listening for content and found it thin. The other was listening for a single usable sentence and found three.

Neither of them is wrong. But only one of them will have changed anything by the end of the month.

Use It in the Week You Get Back

Every event ends the same way: a full notebook on the Friday and a full inbox on the Monday.

The intention is genuine. When the events company Freeman surveyed 4,729 attendees for its 2026 learning report, 60% said sessions had given them something they could implement immediately. Whether they then implemented it is a question the survey does not answer, and most of us know why.

Ajay Deep, Founder of Authority Ventures, has a rule for the gap. “Implement the ideas and knowledge that you learnt once you get back to your office.”

A routine helps more than resolve does. On the journey home, reduce the notes to three ideas. Choose the one that could be tested in under two hours. Put it in the diary for a named day that week and send a colleague a message saying what you are going to try, which converts a private intention into a small social obligation. Everything else goes into a file you may never open, and that is a perfectly reasonable outcome.

One idea applied is worth twenty admired.

The Corridor Is Half the Conference

Ask people what they came for and many will name the sessions. Ask what brings them back and the answer changes.

Freeman’s networking research, reported by the events body PCMA, found that half of all meeting participants say successful networking is the top thing that motivates them to return. Bharat Manghnani, Founder and CEO at Bharat Go Digital, did not hesitate when asked. “Networking, interacting with people.”

A talk tells you what worked for the person on the stage, edited for a general audience and stripped of the parts that would not survive a slide. A conversation in a corridor tells you what is working for somebody in your exact position, this quarter, including the parts they would never put in a deck.

For anyone who finds this difficult, a small target beats an open-ended ambition. Three proper conversations a day, each ending with one thing you can do for the other person. That last clause matters more than it looks, because it changes what you are doing from extraction into exchange, and it gives you a reason to make contact again afterwards that is not simply “it was nice to meet you”.

Sourabh Rana, Founder at SEO Rana, valued the event for the same practical quality. “I learnt the real SEO and GEO strategies from this conference. It was very real and practical.”

The word real is doing something specific there. Search is in the middle of a visible change, with answers increasingly generated rather than listed, and most conference content on that subject is speculation delivered with confidence. Sessions that describe what is actually being tested, and what it produced, are unusual enough to be worth the ticket on their own.

Bring Data Nobody Else Has

One answer was not a lesson from a conference so much as an example of the thing that makes conferences worth attending at all.

Ayush Chaturvedi, Co-Founder at Voibe, shared a finding from his own product’s users: “AI dictation is giving birth to 8 second sentences. People dictate in small bursts of many prompts to AI instead of very long memos. This is from our own customer studies at Voibe.”

Whether or not you dictate anything, look at the shape of that answer. It is specific, it is first-hand, and no amount of searching would have produced it, because it does not exist anywhere outside his company.

That is the standard for anything worth saying at an event, on a stage or over lunch. Bring one thing you measured yourself. It does not need to be a study. It needs to be yours, and a single observation from your own customers will hold a room’s attention longer than a well-designed slide summarising somebody else’s research.

Say It Clearly Enough That Somebody Can Repeat It

The last lesson is my own, and it is about delivery rather than content.

Clarity is usually treated as a presentation skill when it is mostly a business problem. If a prospect cannot repeat your offer to their business partner that evening, in their own words, without notes, then the offer is not clear enough. That failure is invisible from the inside, because the person who wrote it always understands it.

Most companies discover this only when a deal dies for reasons nobody can identify. The prospect was interested, went away to discuss it internally, and could not explain it well enough for anyone else to be interested.

The same test applies to a conference talk, which is why it is worth thinking about at an event rather than only at a desk. A room of two hundred people will remember, at best, one sentence each. The speaker does not get to choose which sentence, but they do get to decide how many candidates there are. A talk built around a single idea, repeated in different forms, gives everybody the same sentence. A talk containing eleven good points gives each person a different one, and none of them can repeat it to a colleague afterwards.

That is a reasonable way to judge the sessions you attend as well. If you cannot summarise a talk in one line an hour after leaving the room, it is unlikely to survive the journey home, however good it was while you were sitting in it.

How to Get More From the Next One

The answers above suggest something close to a method, so it is worth stating directly.

Before you go, write down the one problem you most want help with, because it gives you a real question to ask in every conversation instead of asking people what they do. Choose sessions by the speaker’s recent work rather than the title of the talk. Look at the attendee list and pick five people you would like to meet.

While you are there, skip a session a day and talk to people instead. Take fewer notes, one usable thing per talk and nothing else. Offer something in every conversation, whether an introduction, a tool or a second opinion.

When you get back, put one idea in the diary for that week with a day and a time attached. Send the follow-up messages inside forty-eight hours, while people can still attach your face to your name. Then, a month later, write down what you actually used. If the answer is nothing, the problem is not your memory. It is how you are choosing events, and that is fixable.

What the Answers Had in Common

Read the answers together and very few of them are about marketing technique.

They are about starting, staying hands-on, following through, talking to people and being understood. Those are habits rather than tactics, and habits are the thing a conference is genuinely good at transmitting, because you catch them from people in a way you cannot catch them from a slide.

Technique matters as well, and it dates. The advice to just start will still be true at whichever event you attend next. So will the fact that the person sitting next to you at lunch knows something you need.