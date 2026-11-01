By Tom French

When mergers and acquisitions underdeliver, it’s often because disconnected teams, siloed systems and cultures never truly merge; preventing businesses from realising the full value of a deal. The gap between what a deal promises on paper and what it delivers in practice almost always comes down to people, not price.

M&A activity in financial services is booming, growing by 115% in the first half of 2026. But turning deals into commercial success is not always straightforward. Too often, both mergers and acquisitions fall short of expectations because teams stay disconnected, systems remain siloed and cultures fail to merge.

That’s where employee experience comes in. Unless businesses prioritise how employees communicate and navigate the newly combined organisation from day one, they risk failing to realise the full value of the deal.

Why does M&A integration keep failing to deliver value?

The logic behind most M&A activity works in theory. Identify a business, bring the benefits of its knowledge, capabilities and market position into your own, and the combined entity becomes more valuable than the sum of its parts.

The reality can be much more complex. Newly combined teams often operate on different systems, use different communication channels and follow unwritten rules about how decisions are made. In an acquisition, the acquiring company’s playbook doesn’t automatically become the standard across the new organisation. In a merger, neither organisation’s approach necessarily takes precedence. In both cases, established ways of working must be shared, understood and, where necessary, reconciled. This requires deliberate planning and the right infrastructure.

Ultimately, M&A transactions present a knowledge and communication challenge, not just a technology one. This is where financial services businesses often stumble. They focus integration efforts on finance, compliance and IT systems, where progress is easier to measure and audit. Culture and communication, meanwhile, are treated as secondary concerns compared with more tangible operational priorities. By the time leaders turn their attention to them, informal silos have already hardened into lasting divisions.

What happens when acquired teams stay siloed?

Without the right channels to support integration, acquired teams can persist as separate organisations operating under a new logo. This can manifest in several ways:

Knowledge stays trapped with the people who originally held it, rather than flowing to those who could use it

New hires and legacy teams rely on parallel, disconnected tools, duplicating effort and creating confusion about where the ‘real’ information lives

Decision-making slows, because nobody can locate the context behind a decision taken by the other half of the business

Trust erodes gradually, not through conflict, but through the quiet accumulation of misunderstandings

Talent attrition rises in the acquired business, as employees feel like outsiders in their own company

None of this is necessarily caused by bad intent. It is the natural consequence of combining two organisations without building the shared infrastructure that lets information and people move freely between them.

Is this really a systems problem or a people problem?

Businesses often assume that bringing everyone onto the same HR platform or intranet constitutes the integration work itself. System consolidation is an important step, but having access to the same shared drive as a colleague elsewhere in the business doesn’t mean you understand why decisions were made or know whom to ask when something doesn’t make sense.

Real integration happens when employees can quickly find trusted answers, stay informed without being overwhelmed and get things done without constantly switching between systems. When these things are possible, work becomes simpler. This is often a step-up from what workplaces have experienced previously, but these outcomes don’t happen by chance; organisations have to design the employee experience around them.

Two-way culture integration is a key part of successful mergers and acquisitions. When you create shared digital spaces that work for employees, make leaders’ participation visible and establish genuine feedback loops, knowledge starts flowing across the business, friction eases before it becomes entrenched, and trust develops. Employees on both sides of the deal need to see that is trust being earned through action.

How can leaders make acquired knowledge accessible?

Following an M&A transaction, businesses face the challenge of helping employees understand what matters to them and what action they need to take. The starting point is recognising that communication during integration must work in both directions.

Most organisations default to broadcasting messages through leadership memos, town hall presentations and slide decks explaining the new structure. These channels can provide important updates, but they often fail to engage employees or give them a meaningful opportunity to ask questions or share concerns.

A genuinely two-way approach to integration means creating one shared space where both legacy and acquired teams see the same conversations. This gives leaders a visible, unscripted presence, allowing them to answer real questions rather than simply present a polished narrative.

Organisations need to build low-friction ways for employees to raise concerns as they arise. They must also make it clear when feedback leads to action and resist the urge to present integration as more complete than it really is.

None of this is complicated in principle. The difficulty lies in treating questions and concerns as valuable information that warrants action, rather than as friction to be managed until it fades.

Why does employee experience matter more as deal volume increases?

As M&A activity accelerates across financial services, businesses pursuing the most deals are also increasingly exposed to compounding integration debt. Every acquisition that isn’t properly integrated into the existing culture adds another layer of disconnection and another pocket of knowledge that remains locked away. Over time, employees in acquired teams may never feel fully part of the new organisation.

AI adoption makes this challenge even more significant. AI systems depend on access to relevant, reliable and well-connected information. When two businesses become one, they don’t automatically have a unified knowledge foundation that allows AI to surface the right information to the right people.

Businesses that get integration right treat employee experience as the connective tissue that determines whether acquired capability ever becomes usable capability. That means investing in the infrastructure for two-way communication as the deal closes, not waiting for the first signs of disengagement to appear.

What should financial services leaders take from this?

The value of a merger or acquisition is determined by whether the knowledge, people and capability acquired become accessible to the wider organisation. Improving the employee experience isn’t a soft add-on to post-deal integration; it’s one of the mechanisms that decides whether a deal pays off.

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