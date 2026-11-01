By Uku Soot

A shared reference to who can authorise and review a decision supports consistent action by international teams, while still leaving them open to valid challenge.

A regional leadership team establishes a shared operating model. One office uses it; another discusses exceptions, headquarters hears resistance, while line managers think consultation will resume soon. Before concluding that a communication style or national cultural difference causes the discrepancy, executives at the centre should observe whether all parties understood what has been decided and who is empowered to reopen it. International teams need explicit rules around the reopening of decisions, including a channel for post implementation concerns.

Establish what the decision authorises

A decision can be announced without full clarity on its limits. Does the approved action include the principle, the budget or the detailed execution plan? A country manager, asked to report, approve or decide on the recommendation, may have differing impressions of what they are committing to do.

Bain’s RAPID framework distinguishes between recommending, agreeing, performing, providing and deciding. That nuance is vital when authority overlaps functionally and geographically: soliciting local input does not amount to an unrestricted right to withhold agreement. Where a committee decides, its members also need a consensus-building process.

Google’s research on team effectiveness identified structure and clarity, alongside psychological safety, among the dynamics underpinning effective teams. Subsequent attention to expectations and processes, while valuable, does not confirm that a particular decision template boosts results.

Consider an illustrative change to a common customer onboarding process, applied in several countries. An executive committee approves the approach, subject to local regulation in each country. A country team may interpret this arrangement as authority to design the whole process, from start to finish, unless the record specifies fixed requirements and flexible elements.

Before implementation, the chair should request each country lead to define what is now theirs to do, and what still requires higher-level consideration. Divergent responses identify an operational issue before it takes hold.

Document conditions which could alter the decision

For a significant decision, a brief, shared reference is likely to be more productive than yet another presentation. The note should be comprehensible to a manager who missed the discussion, and specific enough for implementation. Include:

The decision and its scope including what is undecided or subject to local variation.

The individual or group authorised to decide, the implementation owner and any approval conditions.

The justification and supporting assumptions including significant objections addressed before approval.

The evidence or occurrence which will trigger a review, who has authority to raise it and when a response is expected.

The instruction which applies until a review decision, including conditions requiring operation to halt.

In the illustration, review criteria might state that conflicting regulatory requirements have been documented, a material implementation cost is outside the approved range or that the process is unworkable given an agreed standard for customer service. Decision-specific thresholds must also be chosen for the actual choice at hand. An arbitrary figure confers an illusory precision on decisions about safety, cost, quality or capacity.

The note should make a distinction between requesting to reopen a common process and seeking a local exception to it: if one market requires a different consent form to participate, its specialist may be authorised to make that adjustment, rather than re-submitting the operating model to the executive committee.

Leave the current note where international teams already work. Date and version it, and identify the person responsible for maintaining it. A decision, captured in a meeting summary, will have limited value across locations and time zones.

Simplify the raising and evaluation of new evidence

Reopening decisions can become a route to avoiding legitimate challenge; people should be able to raise a concern without already having a resolution or demonstrating a threshold has been passed. The decision owner then determines whether the matter warrants investigation, exception or fresh choice.

Research on group sharing provides a rationale for protecting this channel. A meta-analysis of hidden-profile experiments found that groups tended to discuss shared information rather than items in only one member’s possession. The experiment, while not applicable to international executive committees, warns against assuming that all relevant material was on the table when a choice was first made.

A useful request for review explains what has been decided, the new evidence, which assumption it challenges and the likely outcome. Asking for this format focuses attention on what the current information actually demonstrates – and may differentiate between repeating an expectation and presenting genuinely new material. Where the evidence is incomplete, designate someone to investigate, and set a time to report findings.

In the illustration, a country manager who dislikes the new onboarding sequence has not identified cause for reversal; a manager stating that an essential identity verification step cannot be taken using the approved software, has made a different point. Both deserve a response, but the latter may require an exception or immediate implementation pause.

For routine matters, choose a response time appropriate to the pace of the decision at hand. For potential safety, legal or ethical issues retain appropriate stop-work and escalation procedures: a decision record must never over-ride these.

Create an explicit outcome for the review

Reopening a decision should produce a clear result. The authorised owner can reaffirm or amend the choice, approve an exception or substitute a new decision. Document the reason and distribute it to everyone affected; failure to record the outcome lets a private conversation overrule action in another location.

This is the point where executives need to observe their own behaviour. If a senior leader chooses, personally, to revoke a decision after a colleague expresses concern, the process loses all validity. If the leader refuses to reverse course in the face of potentially significant new information, staff will regard future challenge as futile. Leaders must demonstrate the same approach to review as they ask of colleagues.

Begin with just a few decisions which frequently cross organisational boundaries – pricing exceptions or shared technology rollout decisions, for instance. Avoid superimposing a formal review process on every routine choice. After several weeks, evaluate the extent to which decisions were reopened, why this happened, and how long it took to receive a response.

Interpret these observations jointly. A low volume of review requests may reflect clarity, or it may indicate that voices are not being heard. Repeated requests may illustrate inadequate initial consultation, evolving circumstances, or an unclear distinction between local discretion and central authority. Consider the options before establishing quantitative targets.

Ask managers in different locations to apply the rules to a plausible exception. Their responses will be more revealing than requesting general agreement on the document.

Test the rules on a recurrent decision

At the next regional leadership meeting, choose one decision which repeatedly resurfaces. Note who owns it, what assumptions support it and what will justify a revision. Then apply this record to a realistic exception raised by a local team. As organisations delegate more widely, their capacity to execute and adapt will partly depend on whether managers can distinguish when an agreed decision requires adjustment.

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