Study: New UK and European Data Suggest International Expansion Is Starting Earlier Than Ever Before

For decades, business expansion followed a familiar pattern.

Companies launched domestically, established market share, and only later explored opportunities abroad. International expansion was typically viewed as a milestone achieved after years of growth.

Today, that model is changing.

Advances in digital technology, remote working, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence and international payment systems are enabling businesses to operate across borders much earlier in their lifecycle.

Recent data from the United Kingdom and European Union suggests that cross-border entrepreneurship is becoming an increasingly important feature of the modern business landscape.

SMEs Remain the Backbone of European Economies

Small and medium-sized enterprises continue to form the foundation of economic activity across Europe.

According to the European Commission, SMEs account for approximately 99% of all businesses operating within the European Union and employ around 88 million people. Collectively, they generate more than half of the EU’s economic output and remain one of the most important sources of employment and innovation.

Meanwhile, UK Government Business Population Estimates indicate there were approximately 5.7 million private-sector businesses operating in the United Kingdom at the start of 2025. SMEs represented 99.85% of all businesses, employed approximately 16.9 million people and generated around £2.8 trillion in annual turnover.

The economic significance of SMEs remains substantial on both sides of the Channel.

International Business Is No Longer Reserved for Large Corporations

Historically, international expansion often required significant capital investment, local infrastructure and large management teams.

Technology has altered that equation.

Cloud computing, software-as-a-service platforms, digital marketing, remote collaboration tools and global payment providers now allow businesses to serve customers across multiple jurisdictions with relatively limited physical infrastructure.

Research from the OECD has repeatedly highlighted the role of digitalisation in reducing barriers to international trade and enabling smaller firms to participate in global markets.

As a result, internationalisation is increasingly becoming an early-stage growth strategy rather than a late-stage objective.

Entrepreneurship Remains Strong

Business creation continues to provide evidence of entrepreneurial resilience.

Companies House reported approximately 801,871 new company incorporations during the 2024–25 financial year, while the UK register reached approximately 5.43 million companies. During the same period, Companies House processed approximately 14.7 million filings and recorded more than 16 billion accesses to its register.

Academic research published in 2026 analysing real-time Companies House incorporation data found that business formation activity contains useful forward-looking information about future employment growth and economic output. The study concluded that increases in firm creation are associated with persistent increases in economic activity.

These findings reinforce the long-established economic principle that entrepreneurship remains one of the most important drivers of long-term growth.

Technology Is Creating International-First Businesses

Artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure are accelerating the trend.

The UK’s technology ecosystem is now valued at approximately $1.2 trillion, making it the largest technology sector in Europe.

Meanwhile, AI-powered tools are allowing founders to automate tasks that previously required dedicated teams, including customer support, content creation, software development, research and market analysis.

This is enabling entrepreneurs to launch businesses more efficiently while serving international audiences from the outset.

The result is a growing number of businesses that are effectively “international-first” rather than “domestic-first”.

Trust and Governance Are Becoming Strategic Assets

While technology has made international business more accessible, it has also increased the importance of trust.

Investors, customers, suppliers and financial institutions increasingly expect businesses to demonstrate transparency, accountability and credible governance.

This trend can be seen in regulatory developments across multiple jurisdictions. In the UK, the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act is strengthening identity verification requirements and improving the quality of information held by Companies House.

Across Europe, policymakers continue to focus on corporate transparency, digital trust and cross-border business confidence.

As businesses become more international, credibility is becoming a competitive advantage.

Expert Perspective

According to Robert Engeham of Your Company Formations, a recognised authority on cross-border entrepreneurship and business growth:

“One of the most significant changes we are seeing is that entrepreneurs increasingly think internationally from the very beginning. Technology has reduced many of the traditional barriers that previously delayed international expansion.”

Engeham believes this trend is likely to accelerate.

“Businesses no longer need to wait years before exploring overseas markets. Many founders are building international customer bases from day one. However, sustainable growth still depends on strong governance, operational discipline and the ability to build trust across different markets.”

Looking Ahead

The latest UK and European data suggests that entrepreneurship remains resilient despite economic uncertainty.

At the same time, technology is making it easier for businesses to expand beyond domestic markets and participate in international trade earlier than ever before.

For Europe’s entrepreneurs, this represents a significant opportunity.

The businesses most likely to thrive in the coming decade may not simply be those that innovate most effectively. They may be those that combine innovation with the ability to operate confidently across borders, build trust internationally and adapt to increasingly interconnected markets.

Cross-border entrepreneurship is no longer a niche activity.

It is rapidly becoming a defining characteristic of modern business growth.

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