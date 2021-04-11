Why Checking Labels Before Buying Cannabis Is Important?

The world of cannabis can be an overwhelming experience for a novice user. Navigating through the evolving laws while taming the curiosity to try the wide range of product options can be challenging. What is even more difficult is distinguishing between the brands that care about cannabis safety and efficacy from others.

The therapeutic potential of cannabis infusions is best rendered through products that promise quality. But how can one select a product that follows exceptional safety standards in a sea of infused product lines? Well, the answer lies in the label.

Product labels are the secret to understanding the actual value of any item. It is especially essential in the case of cannabis products. But why is checking the label so important? What does a label say about a cannabis product? Here we will answer these critical questions.

Compliance To State Laws

The first and the most critical information a label delivers is if the product is legal for sale in the state. While the legalization wave has captured various states across the country, cannabis is still illegal at the federal level. Therefore, the final authority on the legal status of medicinal and recreational cannabis lies at the discretion of the state.

Different states have variable regulations around cannabis products. States that legalized recreational marijuana allows the presence of THC in the products. But regions that have legalized cannabis only for medicinal use have established a THC concentration threshold in products. Similar restrictions also exist in the case of CBD products and their source of cannabis variety.

The label will deduce the concentration of each cannabinoid which you can match against local state laws. It will also provide the source of the cannabis – marijuana or hemp that influences the product’s legal standing. This information will help understand and there are hundreds of different CBD brands, to find a comparison of these on various metrics like CBD per dollar, cannabinoid-profile, and transparency visit herbonaut.com.

Cannabinoids

Cannabis product labels contain the complete list of all cannabinoids present in the product. There are over 113 different cannabinoids that may exist in the product to exhibit a variety of effects and therapeutic benefits.

Most labels typically mention the major cannabinoids – THC and CBD. They are responsible for the vast majority of applications, and their concentration defines the dosage of the product as well. THC, primarily, directly induces psychoactive effects after using the product. Sometimes labels also mention several other minor cannabinoids such as THCV, THCa, CBDa, CBN, CBC, CBG, each of which exhibits similar or different properties to that of the primary cannabinoids.

Understanding the cannabinoid cocktail in the product is essential to determine the effects and benefits of utilizing it. It is also critical to know if the product is legal in the given state as the type and concentration of the cannabinoid need to comply with local regulatory laws.

Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, Or Isolates

Cannabis products also mention cannabinoid composition using the terminology full-spectrum, broad-spectrum or isolate. They are commonly available on CBD products.

Full-spectrum products contain all the natural cannabinoids from the extracts, including traces of THC. Broad-spectrum products also contain all naturally occurring compounds, except THC. Isolates, on the other hand, contain nothing but CBD. Decoding the terminologies can help you understand what type of cannabinoids you are consuming. It helps choose the ideal product for the application. It is helpful to pick out the right products in case you are allergic to certain cannabinoids.

Terpenes And Flavonoids

Terpenes and flavonoids are yet another potent compound from cannabis extracts that influence the flavor, aroma, and therapeutic benefits. They are essential oils produced by different strains of cannabis flowers. Given terpenes play a crucial role in the entourage effect, identifying a product that retains the natural terpenes increases the benefits.

For example, strains with a lavender smell tend to contain linalool that aids in fighting depression and mood swings. Citrusy strains contain limonene that offers a boost of energy and elevates mood. A preview of the listed terpenes can help you identify powerful products and strains in the market. Similarly, flavonoids also influence the health benefits of cannabis, and you can research the listed flavonoids to know more about the product.

Moisture Level

Humidity is a crucial parameter to retain the natural characteristics of cannabis. Test results declare the optimum humidity level required to enjoy the strain at its best behavior.

Products like cannabis buds will lose integrity and become brittle and impotent if too dry. They also exhibit an increased risk of mold infestation in high humidity conditions. Therefore, understanding the appropriate humidity levels to maintain while storage, as mentioned in the label, is essential.

Chemical Residues

Traces of pesticides, insecticides used while cultivating cannabis can enter the product depending on the extraction technique. If you wish to avoid harmful chemicals from affecting your health, read the label to know the proportion of pesticide traces present in the product. Alternatively, you can switch to organically sourced hemp that promises chemical-free cultivation.

Apart from pesticides, extraction methods used for deriving various products from cannabis also contribute to chemical residues in the product. Certain solvent traces tend to exist in some products that may have severe health implications. Local laws mention the acceptable levels of various solvents. Make sure to cross-check with these values to avoid low-quality products.

Test Results

The Certificate of Analysis available with cannabis products is the holy grail for benefiting from the herb. It reveals the results of a third-party lab test that analyses various characteristics of the product keenly.

The results contain cannabinoid, terpene, and flavonoid profiles, followed by chemical trace tests, microbial growth tests at different moisture levels, and heavy metal traces. A glimpse of the certificate can ensure the authenticity, potency, and safety of the product.

Warning And Safety Precautions

Common allergens present in the product, such as nuts, seeds, seafood, gluten, or any other compounds, are mentioned on the package. Product labels also contain general safety warnings for various users like kids, pregnant women, individuals with certain health conditions. It relieves the risks associated with them using the product and the age limits for usage.

Standard warnings not to operate heavy machinery or perform activities that require focus after using the product are also available.

Conclusion

Cannabis labels are the door to unraveling the potency, safety, and efficacy of the product. Labels that boldly deliver all critical information about the product can provide a sense of trust for users. It is the best way for brands to communicate their dedication to providing safe and robust products to the community. Always go through cannabis labels before purchasing the product to understand its actual value.