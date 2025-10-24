The travel marketing landscape is evolving at lightning speed, and 2026 is already shaping up to be a year of transformation. The strategies that once worked are now being replaced by fresh, creative, and tech-driven approaches. If your marketing still feels like 2023, it’s time for an upgrade.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s out and what’s in for travel marketing in 2026.

What’s Out in 2026

To get a grasp of what would no longer make impacts on sales, if you promote a venue, hotel or restaurant, the following pointers were enumerated by the CEO of CJ Digital, Joshua Wood, because of his deep experience in digital marketing for the hospitality sector.

1. Big-Budget Celebrity Endorsements

Splashy campaigns featuring famous faces are losing their shine. Today’s travelers crave authenticity over glamour. Instead of paying top dollar for celebrity influencers, brands should turn to everyday travelers and genuine content creators who truly experience and love the destinations they share.

2. One-Time Social Posts

The “post it and forget it” era is officially over. In 2026, successful marketing means repurposing content across multiple platforms and maintaining consistent engagement. Think campaign continuity — not single posts. Ongoing content loops and storytelling are what drive visibility.

3. Shying Away from AI

Avoiding artificial intelligence is no longer an option. AI tools are now vital for crafting engaging content, automating repetitive tasks, and personalizing user experiences. Refusing to integrate AI into your workflow will only hold your brand back.

4. Outdated Websites

Your website remains your digital front door — and if it’s cluttered, outdated, or slow, potential visitors will turn away. A modern, responsive, and visually appealing website is non-negotiable for any travel brand that wants to stay competitive.

5. Overproduced Professional Content

Perfectly polished visuals still have their place, but travelers are drawn to real experiences. Overly edited, studio-quality photos and videos can come off as detached. Instead, user-generated content (UGC) — authentic snapshots and videos from actual travelers — resonates far more with today’s audiences.

Example: Venues and tour destinations now effectively integrate real traveler photos into their website gallery, creating a sense of connection and authenticity, rather than influencers.

What’s In for 2026

Andre Robles, a travel specialist and founder of Voyagers Travel, shared these insights because of his extensive experience observing how traveler behavior and marketing strategies have evolved in real time. With decades in the travel and ecotourism industry, Robles has seen firsthand how audiences value personal connection and genuine experiences over glossy advertising.

1. Vertical Short-Form Videos

Short, vertical videos continue to dominate platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts. These bite-sized clips are engaging, mobile-friendly, and ideal for fast consumption. Integrating vertical video into your social and web strategies will keep your brand relevant.

2. Collaboration Among Destination Marketers

The future of travel marketing is collaborative, not competitive. Destination marketers are now sharing insights, swapping ideas, and building stronger communities to refine their strategies. Want to expand your network? Industry events like SEE25 are ideal for exchanging inspiration and best practices.

3. Dynamic Listicles and Looping Video Content

Static, text-heavy posts are fading fast. Combining list-style content or travel roundups with looping video clips keeps audiences engaged longer. This approach adds energy, movement, and visual storytelling to otherwise simple posts.

4. Playful and Trend-Driven Marketing

A sense of humor goes a long way. Travel marketing in 2026 embraces fun — memes, viral challenges, and trending sounds are all fair game. These relatable, entertaining formats make destinations feel approachable and culturally in tune with their audience.

Example: A nature retreat can successfully showcase short-form vertical clips on their website, blending storytelling with immersive visuals.

In a Nutshell

Adaptability is the ultimate travel marketing superpower in 2026. Relying on outdated methods won’t cut it in an industry driven by creativity, technology, and authenticity. By embracing AI, investing in short-form video, and fostering real engagement, your destination can stay ahead of the curve and inspire travelers worldwide.

Ultimately, our goal is to guide travel professionals in crafting campaigns that not only attract visitors but also build lasting emotional connections with travelers — ensuring destinations remain relevant, relatable, and inspiring in 2026 and beyond.