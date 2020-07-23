What is cannabis oil? Let’s look at CBD oil in the UK

Are CBD and cannabis oil the same thing?

CBD oil is quickly becoming a name that everyone has heard before, and cannabis oil is likely something you have also heard about. However, if you’re like most people you probably don’t know what makes them different or if they are just the same thing. Most of the information people receive about these two substances is just from a passing glance of an advertisement or article. To help offer some guidance, we want to help people understand what’s what. With the help of HerbMighty (an online CBD knowledge base), let’s take a look at cannabis oil and CBD oil in the UK.

The most important thing to know off the bat is that cannabis oil does not always mean CBD oil. The reason for this disparity is because cannabis oil is how people describe any type of oil that comes from the cannabis plant and is an overarching term that describes a number of different products. You can find things like hemp seed oils, hemp-derived oils, CBD oils, and THC oils. There are a number of products that come from the same plant and are all considered cannabis based.

For example, Netherlands-based CBD brand, Nutra CBD sells both cannabis oil (Wietolie) and CBD oil (CBD olie). But they are both very different products.

With CBD oil easily being the most prevalent and popular CBD product, it has taken the title as the most commonly associated product when someone mentions a cannabis based oil. While cannabis oil and CBD are most often the two things people put an association between, there is also THC oil which is another derivation of cannabis oil.

The differences between things like hem oil and hemp seed oil are already pretty clear, so let’s look at the more intricate difference between CBD and THC oil. The first thing we want to get out of the way is understanding what really is the difference between hemp and marijuana.

Hemp VS Marijuana with CBD

Cannabis has a number of products but understanding differences between them is rather straightforward. When someone uses the term cannabis, they are simply referring to the plant family these products come from. Just like the plant genus types Astragaius and Acacia, cannabis is simply a scientific reference that encompasses a wide array of different plant stains and species. The two largest and most seen species of cannabis are sativa and indica that break down into further stains that people can choose from.

The term stain is thrown around a lot on the cannabis market, but what is a strain? The thing that differentiates one strain from another is simply the way the stain has been created to balance it’s natural CBD and THC balance. These are both cannabinoids which were first found to exist in nature among the cannabis family.

Most people will think of THC when they hear the words cannabis as this is the cannabinoid that is most often associated with feelings of being high, paranoia, and other common side effects that people associate with “weed.” On the other end of the spectrum, CBD has a different number of effects that don’t cause the high-like sensations of THC. The benefits of CBD without the unwanted THC side effects are why it has become increasingly popular in recent years for standard usage.

Being a consumer, understanding this difference is important when looking at the different strains of cannabis. The most common way to look at the different stains is by breaking them down into hemp and marijuana. Hemp is a more diverse plant as it is used for industrial uses like clothing, fuel, and even paper. Marijuana is the way that plants grown with the intent for recreational use are characterized.

What makes each strain unique is not only the usage of the plant, but the respective levels of CBD and THC. Those plants that are grown and designed to be used for recreational usage are generally going to have higher THC content when being produced as marijuana. With hemp plants, you will find a higher CBD content and a lower THC content as the hemp plant is not designed to produce large amounts of THC.

Because of this relationship, you will find that THC oil will be produced from strains intended for recreational usage while those that create CBD products will come from the hemp stain variant. There are a number of other steps that go into extracting and purifying each strain’s oils, but you will be able to track the oil back to the respective plant that produces either more THC or CBD.

CBD VS THC oil products

With the confusion around names like cannabis oil throwing off customers, you need to understand what you are getting with the products. The countries in which THC is legal will likely have hemp oil indicating that it has a high amount of CBD in it while cannabis oil will be indicated by the larger percentage of THC in the oil. If you want to know what you’re getting into, just look for the word’s THC and CBD on every product.

With cannabis being largely illegal, seeing a product marketed with high THC is unlikely. This is why the vast majority of cannabis based products will be marketed as CBD oils as the THC based products will be based around a less established market where THC content is higher and other substances may be added in for various effects. The United States is one where you will see the name used for almost every product.

Regardless of the source of the oil, you will often find that CBD oils will contain trace amounts of THC and THC oils will contain trace amounts of CBD. To keep the legal limits clear and defined, most countries will set a limit for the amount of THC that can be contained in a CBD product that sits around 0.2-0.3%. Countries where THC is legal will often see more options with higher THC in CBD products. Thanks to modern distillation techniques, you can find CBD with 0% THC if you are worried about side effects.

Cannabis VS CBD oil products

Understanding what you want from your product is the first step to find the right one for you. CBD is not going to get you high if that is what you are looking for. Make sure you look for the CBD percentage on every bottle to understand how much you are getting. Make your search easier by looking for CBD oils and not adding other words to confuse the search.

