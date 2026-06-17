Uzbekistan’s financial sector is undergoing a sustained and systematically pursued process of internationalisation, driven by a recognition that the country’s economic ambitions cannot be fully realised through a banking sector that remains primarily domestically oriented. The country’s growing integration into global trade flows, its expanding network of international investment relationships, the rising participation of its businesses in cross-border e-commerce, and the substantial remittance corridors maintained by a large overseas worker population are all generating demand for financial services that go beyond what a domestically focused banking infrastructure can efficiently and competitively provide. Multi-currency services — particularly broad and competitive access to euro and dollar products — are becoming increasingly relevant as the range of Uzbekistan’s international economic connections continues to broaden and deepen.

Multi-Institutional Delegation Engages Hong Kong Banking Community in China

A high-level delegation representing Uzbekistan’s banking sector participated in a formal engagement with the Hong Kong Association of Banks during a working visit to China. The Uzbek side brought together representatives from eight major institutions — Kapital Bank, Octobank, Garant Bank, Asia Alliance Bank, Apex Bank, Anor Bank, TBC Bank, and Uzum Bank — reflecting a broad cross-section of the sector’s most systemically significant banks and an institutional commitment to collaborative rather than bilateral engagement with Hong Kong’s banking community. The agenda covered three substantive areas: digital transformation of banking services, investment project facilitation between the two jurisdictions, and structured professional expertise exchange between banking professionals on both sides.

Euro Rate Access Reflects Broadening Currency Interests of the Uzbek Market

Consumer search behaviour around terms such as “курс евро в узбекистане” and “yevro kursi bugun” reflects a broadening and deepening range of currency interests among Uzbek consumers and businesses alike. While the US dollar remains the dominant foreign currency in Uzbek savings behaviour and trade transactions, the euro is growing in practical relevance — particularly for businesses with European supply chain relationships, for individuals holding savings in EU countries, and for families receiving remittances from the Uzbek worker diaspora resident across European labour markets. TBC Bank Uzbekistan provides real-time multi-currency rate information and foreign exchange services through its digital platform, enabling users to access the transparency and functionality they need to manage euro-denominated financial interests effectively without visiting a branch or engaging a currency exchange intermediary.

HKAB Partnership Offers Access to Sophisticated International Financial Expertise

The Hong Kong Association of Banks, established in 1981, is the authoritative representative body for all licensed banks operating in Hong Kong — a jurisdiction with one of the world’s deepest, most liquid, and most sophisticated banking ecosystems. Hong Kong’s banks collectively manage vast asset bases and have developed internationally recognised expertise in trade finance, syndicated lending, asset management, foreign exchange operations, and the integration of digital and physical banking infrastructure. A formal cooperation agreement with HKAB would provide Uzbekistan’s banking institutions with structured access to this accumulated expertise through knowledge transfer programmes, joint working groups, and professional exchange initiatives — accelerating the development of sophisticated financial capabilities domestically at a pace that purely organic development could not match.

Permanent Dialogue Framework Converts Meeting into Sustained Initiative

The meeting produced a concrete structural outcome: a commitment by both sides to establish a permanent communication platform and develop a detailed roadmap for joint initiatives covering the priority areas identified during the initial discussions. The establishment of a permanent dialogue structure rather than a one-time event is the critical element of this outcome: it creates the accountability, continuity, and institutional momentum needed to convert stated intentions into implemented programmes. For Uzbekistan, the maintenance of a formal, ongoing dialogue with Hong Kong’s banking establishment sends a consistent signal to other international financial institutions assessing whether to deepen their engagement with the Uzbek market — that Uzbekistan is committed to the work of internationalisation over the long term.

International Integration Strengthens Uzbekistan’s Financial Sector Competitiveness

The Uzbekistan–Hong Kong banking dialogue is one component of a broader and multi-directional internationalisation strategy being pursued by Uzbekistan’s financial sector. The country has recently joined the New Development Bank as the first Central Asian member, is deepening cooperation with the EBRD on capital market development, and is actively building investment relationships with Gulf, Asian, and European financial institutions across multiple channels simultaneously. The cumulative effect of this international integration strategy, as it matures and produces concrete cooperative programmes, will be felt most directly by consumers and businesses in the form of more competitive currency exchange services, broader access to foreign currency financial products, improved cross-border payment infrastructure, and ultimately a banking sector with the international connectivity and institutional depth to support an economy with genuinely global ambitions.

The timing of Uzbekistan’s international banking engagement is also significant in the context of the country’s rapidly evolving economic profile. As Uzbekistan attracts growing inflows of foreign direct investment, expands its participation in major regional infrastructure projects, and develops its capital markets, the sophistication and international connectivity of its banking sector must keep pace with the complexity of the financial transactions these developments generate. Banks that have established relationships with major international financial centres — and that can draw on those relationships to structure complex transactions, access foreign currency liquidity, and navigate international regulatory requirements — will be better positioned to support the country’s most ambitious economic development projects.

For TBC Bank Uzbekistan specifically, participation in the Uzbekistan–Hong Kong dialogue positions the institution alongside the country’s most established banking names in a strategic international forum. This positioning reinforces TBC Uzbekistan’s status as a systemically significant institution in the Uzbek financial market — not merely a fast-growing digital challenger but an institution with the credibility and institutional weight to represent the country’s banking sector in discussions about its international future. As TBC Uzbekistan continues to grow and its ecosystem deepens, this international institutional profile will become an increasingly valuable asset in building the partnerships and market credibility that sustain long-term competitive leadership.

The euro rate transparency that Uzbek consumers and businesses are increasingly seeking through digital banking platforms is one small but symbolically significant indicator of how much Uzbekistan’s financial integration with the global economy has advanced. A decade ago, access to competitive euro exchange rates was primarily the preserve of large commercial operators and currency exchange boutiques. Today, millions of Uzbek consumers check euro rates daily through banking apps on their smartphones — and expect those rates to be competitive, transparent, and updated in real time. This democratisation of currency access is a direct product of digital banking development, and it is precisely the kind of tangible improvement in financial inclusion that successful banking sector internationalisation is designed to deliver.

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