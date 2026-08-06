Few housing decisions carry as much emotional weight as choosing to live close to the grandparents. You’re not just buying a home — you’re reshaping how your family operates day to day: who picks up a sick kid, who comes over on Sunday afternoons, who your children will grow up knowing well. The practical and financial angles deserve just as much thought as the sentimental ones, and getting them right makes the difference between a move that brings everyone closer and one that creates new friction.

Here is how to approach it with clear eyes.

Start With Honest Conversations About Expectations

Before you look at a single listing, sit down with the grandparents and talk through what “close” actually means to each side. Does it mean the same block, the same zip code, or simply the same metro area? Are there expectations about how often you’ll visit? What role will they play in child care, and is that something all parties want? These conversations can feel awkward, but they surface assumptions that, left unspoken, become the source of real tension after the move. Getting expectations on the table early keeps everyone on the same page and lets you draw reasonable boundaries while the whole thing still feels like a gift.

Research the Target Area on Its Own Merits

One of the biggest mistakes multigenerational movers make is evaluating a city purely through the lens of where the grandparents already live. That neighborhood may have been a great fit for an older couple whose kids are grown, but it may not suit a young family. Survey your needs independently: school quality, child care availability, commute time, access to pediatric care, parks, and the general family-friendliness of the area. According to Rocket Mortgage’s ranking of the best places to live in the U.S. for families, 78% of parents say living near family is very important or critical — but that same research shows safety ranks as the single most important factor for where families want to put down roots. You can pursue both at once, as long as you look at the destination with both sets of criteria in mind.

Map Out the Financial Picture

Buying near grandparents sometimes means buying in a market you hadn’t originally planned for. That brings a new set of financial variables. Compare property taxes, home prices, and everyday costs in the target area against your original target markets. Factor in what you might save on child care if the grandparents are willing and able to help with pickup and drop-off — that offset can be significant over a few years and should appear in your real budget projection, not just as a vague hope.

If you’re a first-time buyer, get pre-approved before you start touring so you know your ceiling. If you already own, think through how the timing of selling and buying aligns. A temporary rental in the new area can relieve pressure and give you time to learn the neighborhoods before committing.

Choose a Proximity That Preserves Boundaries

There’s a meaningful difference between a five-minute drive and a five-block walk, and not just logistically. Closer proximity means more impromptu visits, which can be wonderful or exhausting depending on how well both generations have calibrated expectations. Most families find that a distance requiring a short drive — rather than a shared driveway or the same street — gives grandparents easy access while still giving the nuclear family natural breathing room. Think about what spontaneous access looks like for your specific family and build that into your location search, not as an afterthought but as an actual filter.

Think Through the Long-Term Picture

Grandparents are not static. Their health, mobility, and housing needs will change over time, and buying near them with a ten-year horizon means thinking about what that horizon looks like for them too. Is the home you’re buying large enough to accommodate a parent-in-law suite down the road if that becomes needed? Is the neighborhood they’re in one that will serve them well as they get older — walkable, close to medical care, close to things they enjoy? If not, is there a third location that works better for both generations than either person’s current one?

These are big questions, but raising them while you’re still in the planning phase is far easier than addressing them after everyone has already planted roots.

Evaluate Schools and Child Care Without Compromise

Living near grandparents can ease the child care burden, but it rarely eliminates the need for good schools and reliable backup care. Evaluate school districts the same way you would in any family move: look at ratings, programs, student-to-teacher ratios, and what parents in the district actually say. Check daycare availability and cost in the area, especially if grandparent coverage will only be part-time. A neighborhood that scores well on family proximity but poorly on school options creates a trade-off that often grows harder to accept as kids get older.

Make the Move Work for Everyone

A multigenerational move succeeds when it’s chosen deliberately rather than defaulted into. Set clear expectations, do the homework on the destination market, build a realistic financial plan, and think past the first year to what the arrangement looks like as both generations age. When all of that lines up, buying near grandparents is one of the most rewarding housing decisions a family can make — and one your kids will have reason to appreciate for decades.

References

AARP. Your Home https://www.aarp.org/home-family/your-home/

Urban Land Institute. The Macro View on Micro Units and Multigenerational Housing https://uli.org/

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