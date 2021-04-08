Understanding Online Gaming in the Sports Industry

The world of esports is fastly becoming a booming global industry, where people from all over the world come together to demonstrate their skills in a competitive environment. Much like traditional sports hold annual competitions in large venues, esports encompasses a large variety of competitive video games.

Esports, short for "electronic sports", turns leisurely online gaming into a step above competitive sports. The experience is likened to watching a professional sports event unfold before your very eyes in a wide stadium, except, of course, this time it's on the digital screen. Instead of watching a physical event, spectators can closely monitor video gamers compete against each other in a virtual environment.

Just as traditional sports fans enjoy watching top athletes perform at the top of their craft, the same is true of those who watch top video gamers compete.

However, contrary to popular belief, esports is not a twentysomething exclusive phenomenon confined to a singular generation, the industry is growing—and fast. It has turned into a completely viable source of investment and entertainment that doesn’t limit anyone regardless of age. More people watched the world finals of one the most popular esports games, League of Legends with over 43 million viewers than the NBA Finals Game 7 that same year with 31 million viewers.

With its fragmented landscape and digital platform, the esports sector holds promise for a multitude of monetization opportunities.

While it is different from traditional team sports which takes place in the physical world, esports also relies on teamwork that entails coordination, communication, and cohesion. Similarly, member attributes, motivation, and team process are factors to be taken into consideration when discussing the characteristics of high-performing sports teams. This paper will focus on the factors that impact team dynamics in esports. By examining the group dynamics in esports, a deeper understanding of the qualities that are key to team success in esports can be developed.

Collaboration and teamwork

With competitive online gaming, individual players can stream themselves during their gameplays to build a generous following that will help them join larger organizations and compete for larger cash prizes. Through this, players can directly engage with their fans using the many tools available at their disposals, such as Twitch or Discord. These streamers can do live-streaming and in-person tournaments.

Consequently, there are also groups of players who band their skills together to form a cohesive team, where fans can watch and root for them as they compete in different regional or global tournaments. Many technology platforms, services, events, analytics platforms, and substantial investor capital surrounds this ecosystem as it continues to grow.

Flexibility of gameplay

While traditional sports have physical or mobility limitations, esports has a more scalable and fast-paced environment given its reliance on digital platforms. Take for example a standard basketball game of 100 vs 100, a feat not possible for physical courts as they simply lack the space to accommodate all players; but with esports, they offer infinitely scalable dynamics, variances, and players can be created as they go.

This only gets better going forward, as games are continuously being checked and updated for maximum performance. When updates are released to established games, it causes a massive learning curve as game dynamics and strategies can dramatically evolve.

Monetization strategy

Given the accessible nature of esports, as well as the undeniable potential it has at being one of the biggest sectors of gaming, it’s no wonder investors are flocking to expand its comprehensive growth. eSports has steadily added itself to other billion-dollar industries such as airline, commerce, automobile, etc. It has shown steady and enduring traction, even during the onslaught of the pandemic, where some argue it has thrived even more due to the confinements of social distancing.

In 2018, GTA was valued at over $6 billion in 2018, one of the highest gross by any entertainment franchise. This just goes to show sustainable the business model in online sports is, and how gaming companies know the full extent of what they can gain in return by investing.

Conclusion

The esports industry is undoubtedly one of the most technologically-driven sport the world has ever seen, and show no signs of stopping soon. There’s a strong possibility it will overshadow traditional sports within the next decade, probably sooner if the repercussions of the ‘new normal’ has made people permanently shift their entertainment fixes to that of digital-exclusive mediums.