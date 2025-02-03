Forty Ukrainian women have successfully completed the Women Leadership Program, a joint initiative by MIM Kyiv and IMD, supported by the Lundin Foundation. The program aims to equip women with essential leadership skills to navigate the complexities of running organizations during wartime.

With 270 applications for just 40 spots, participants represented diverse sectors, including business, public administration, and civil society. As many Ukrainian men are engaged in the ongoing conflict, women have increasingly stepped into senior leadership roles.

Running from June to September 2024, the program included online modules in General Management, Leadership Essentials, and Strategic Thinking. “I want to nurture Ukrainian women to become leaders in business, government, and society,” said participant Yana Romanenko.

In January 2025, participants presented their group projects during a virtual ceremony, earning praise for their dedication and resilience. Given the program’s success, plans are already in place to continue it in June 2025, further strengthening Ukraine’s next generation of female leaders.



Related Readings: