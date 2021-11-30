Travelling for Work: How to Make the Most Of It

Planning a business trip can be almost as stressful as all the meetings and work pressure itself sometimes. This is not your typical vacation where your greatest worry is getting a good tan before you hit the beach – you’ll need to be thoroughly organised and scheduled before you hit the road.

However, that doesn’t mean you don’t want to still make the most of your trip and enjoy the time away from home. Amidst all the stress, squeezing in some enjoyment is crucial, and a business trip could be a good opportunity to do so. Here are a few things you can do to enjoy your trip despite the busy schedule.

Optimise Accommodation

Strategically planning your accommodation can not only make your trip more pleasurable, but it can make travel easier and even lighten up on the budget. When you’re planning an extended business trip, you know you don’t want to be spending a month in a hotel and living on overpriced room service.

Opting for a short-term rental apartment is a much more affordable option and a far nicer way to spend your trip too. Look out for beautiful Furnished Apartments in Toronto that are nearby to where you’ll be spending most of your work hours. You’ll be able to feel much more at home and at ease in a space that is your own for the duration of your trip.

Optimise Your Time

Business trips are busy, there is no way around that. You’re going to be dealing with back-to-back meetings, constant phone calls and probably a whole lot of admin too. Being as productive as possible on your trip is going to be your main objective.

However, even hard-working and dedicated individuals need time off work. Lunch breaks, post-work hours and even lulls in between meetings can be used to your benefit when you’re out of town.

Use these moments to explore the city, try out new restaurants, meet up with friends nearby or even take the opportunity to be a tourist and make some new acquaintances. Every new city has more to offer than you could imagine, so don’t waste the opportunity!

Optimise Your Packing

If you travel frequently for business, you’ll know that having a packing system is essential. Arriving in your destination city and realising that you’ve forgotten your laptop charger, your favourite hair product or any other essential item is enough to send anyone into a flat spin.

Be sure to have a list prepared for all the essentials you’ll need, but try to still pack as light as possible. Nobody wants to be lugging heavy bags around with them everywhere they go, particularly if you’ll be changing locations frequently.

Conclusion

Making the most of your business trip entails two major things: being effective and efficient and treating yourself! Getting stuff done is number one on your priority list, but nobody is their most productive self when they’re tired and grumpy. Make sure that you allow some time for enjoyment on your trip too.