Top 10 Software Development Companies In Vietnam

Vietnam has a dynamic tech scene. To succeed in this competition, you have to choose the best partner. That’s how we come up with the top software development companies in Vietnam.

Custom software development services are rising in popularity across numerous industries. When choosing the best agencies for your business, ensure they have talented developers, competitive pricing, and high-quality services.

All the companies we highlight below can adapt to your needs. So let’s dive in and unlock the world of Vietnamese tech expertise!

What Is A Software Development Company?

Software development refers to the process of creating and maintaining computer programs and apps. And, a software development company is in charge of these tasks.

These companies employ qualified software developers, designers, engineers, and quality assurance experts. They work together to provide customized software apps or systems for specific requirements.

Businesses want to work with software development companies for many reasons. For example, building an in-house development team is expensive, while hiring an agency will save you costs and resources.

Furthermore, software development companies have a team of professionals with expertise in different technologies. Hence, they can develop high-quality software solutions.

Types of Software Development Services

The software mainly involves computer programs. Yet, there are many technologies related to this term. Often, when talking about software development services, we imply one of these options:

Custom software development

Custom software development is about creating tailored software to satisfy the unique requirements of a particular business. This service focuses on building apps or systems from scratch to align with the client’s needs and workflows.

Mobile software development

Mobile app development has become increasingly popular due to the increasing use of smartphones and tablets. By 2025, approximately 75% of the global population will solely rely on smartphones for internet access.

If you choose this service, the software development company will help you create mobile apps for platforms like Android and iOS.

Web development

There are two primary parts of web development services:

Front-end development : Developers deal with the user interface and experience.

Back-end development : This service involves server-side programming, database, and integration with other systems.

Web developers perform various tasks depending on your needs. For example, they can build simple websites or even complicated e-commerce platforms.

Cloud computing

Cloud infrastructure is the core of cloud computing. It often includes building cloud-based apps, migrating apps to the cloud, and integrating with cloud services.

Embedded systems development

Many people think of IoT (Internet of Things) technology when it comes to embedded systems development. This service means giving physical objects, like cars or houses, minuscule chips. Then, they can work intelligently.

IT consultancy

Between 2012 and 2022, the IT consulting industry experienced a remarkable growth rate of over 30%. This sector reached a staggering market value exceeding $620 billion.

Sometimes, you just need expert advice and instructions for your technology strategies or software solutions. In such cases, software development companies can help you make informed decisions.

Top 10 Software Development Companies In Vietnam

Vietnam offers limitless possibilities for your business growth. Here are the top software development firms in Vietnam.

Company size: 400+

Services:

Custom Software Development

MVP Development Services

DevOps Services

Software Outsourcing Services

Mobile App Development

Offshore Software Development

Web Application Development

Offshore Software Testing Services

AI Development Services

Cloud Migration Services

Software QA Testing

SaaS Solution Development Services

Software Product Development

PoC Development Services

Saigon Technology is one of the top software development providers in this country. This company also operates in the United States, Switzerland, Australia, and Singapore.

Saigon Technology offers outstanding software development services in Vietnam to help your business thrive. The full-cycle development process involves multiple stages to ensure the successful delivery of the product.

The development team at Saigon Technology has skilled developers who are well-versed in the newest technologies, such as .NET or Java. Their expertise allows them to deliver impressive solutions using cutting-edge tools.

Saigon Technology also emphasizes pricing transparency. It means you will receive clear documentation of all fees and expenses for the services. This transparency helps you understand the costs included in the project, enabling effective budget management.

What’s more, Saigon Technology assigns a project manager from day 1 to manage the development process. He works closely with you, ensuring a smooth full-stack software development.

Company size: 100+

Services:

Software Development

Web Development

Mobile App Development

Web Application Development

React Native Development

Designveloper is a prominent software development company based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Since its debut in 2013, the company has assembled a team of professionals specializing in web development, mobile development, UI/UX design, and VOIP expertise.

Designveloper adopts Agile Scrum as its core methodology for project delivery. This approach focuses on collaboration and continuous improvement. Hence, you can get your desired solutions on time and within budget.

Besides, Designveloper sets strict KPIs to ensure your satisfaction. This commitment to measurable goals helps the company maintain high standards.

Designveloper often holds a team size of three to ten members for a project. Plus, they run demos monthly to monitor the project’s progress, enabling clients to stay informed and give necessary feedback.

Company size: 250+

Services:

Mobile App Development

Web App Development

Software Product Development, Maintenance, and Management

AI Application Development

Enterprise Software Development

Automation Testing

Cloud-based Solution Development

SaaS Product Development Service

Customized CRM Application

Desktop Software Development

QA & Software Testing

Product UI/UX Design

Product Development Consulting

Modern Front-end Development

Advanced Admin Panel Development

Enterprise Mobility Development

ERP Softwares Development Service

Data Analytics

AI Chatbot Development

Social Media App Development

Help Desk Software Development

HRM Software Development

PowerGate Software is a popular option for web application development in Vietnam. When working with PowerGate, you will have a team tailor-made based on the service you choose and your specific requirements.

Since 2011, PowerGate has been dedicated to building powerful software development teams and research and development (R&D) centers. Their expertise and commitment can help businesses innovate.

In terms of technologies, PowerGate is proficient in various technologies such as React, Node.JS, PHP, and more. The diverse skill of the staff allows them to cater to different project requirements.

Additionally, one of the notable advantages of choosing PowerGate as your partner is the absence of staffing and resource management overheads. Instead, the company encourages you to focus on your core business activities. When your partner is responsible for all the tasks, you won’t have to bear the burden of managing resources.

Company size: <50

Services:

Software Development

Consulting Maintenance

Support Service

Partnership

Dedicated Team Service

As one of the leading software development agencies in Vietnam, Ventuso is proficient in state-of-the-art technologies for the architecture and mobile application development. The company also stays up to date with the most advanced tools to uphold the efficiency and quality of its solutions.

Ventuso provides dedicated developers with a high skill level. They offer attractive cost options for startups and enterprises. Hence, businesses can leverage their services to drive their growth.

Plus, Ventuso aims to support the expansion of your business. The company offers IT solutions in multiple areas and keeps track of their performance. Ongoing support is another excellent service you can get from Ventuso.

Company size: 2,000+

Services:

Design

Development

Product Evolution

Security

Cloud & DevOps

Data & AI

Technical Writing

Quality Assurance

Wizeline is also one of the best software development agencies in Vietnam. By choosing this agency, you can access numerous world-class engineers proficient in both common and emerging programming languages.

Wizeline assists businesses in establishing their nearshore or global delivery center. Businesses can engineer scalable solutions and enhance their team’s skill sets through this collaboration.

Moreover, Wizeline is famous for seamless and flexible digital solutions. The company’s developers will work with you to embed the right technology and mindsets within your business.

Besides, Wizeline pays close attention to AI and continuous learning. The company stays at the forefront of technological advancements. Hence, you can follow industry trends to upgrade your system.

Company size: 400+

Services:

E-commerce Solution

Website & App Development

Software Testing Service

Business Solution

Co-well is one of Vietnam’s best software development companies. With extensive expertise in the industry, the company can turn your creative software or website idea into a market triumph.

Engineers at Co-well specialize in creating market-leading mobile apps and websites. They incorporate advanced technologies to level up their digital solutions.

Moreover, with proficiency in various content management systems, Co-well provides access to powerful plugins. Thus, you will enjoy a perfect combination of a well-designed website and a user-friendly back end.

Company size: 700+

Services:

Blockchain Development

CRM Services

Software Development

Cloud Migration

QA and Testing

Web App Development

Mobile App Development

AI & ML

You can also select from the comprehensive services throughout the entire software development lifecycle by working with SotaTek. This company offers solutions from design to developing scalable technology solutions. All of them are tailored according to your needs.

SotaTek is an excellent destination for web and mobile app development in Vietnam. To ensure the delivery of effective solutions, the company covers front-end and back-end development, utilizes various frameworks, and works with different databases. So if you are looking for full-stack software development services in Vietnam, consider SotaTek.

Furthermore, with over seven years of experience, SotaTek can deal well with projects across various industries, including health care, education, media, finance, and more. The team of up to 700 talented developers will conduct your project successfully, no matter which field you work in.

Company size: 1,600+

Services:

Digital Technology Consulting

Digital Apps & Platforms

Data & Analytics

Digital Testing

Digital Team

Enterprise Application

Scaled Agile

KMS Solutions is one of the most famous software development experts in Vietnam. There are five KMS offices in the United States and Vietnam. Hence, global clients can access it easily.

The company embraces Agile and Continuous delivery methods to expedite software development. Using these methodologies, KMS Solutions can reduce time to market, enhance cost efficiency, and maximize client value. This approach makes KMS become one of the most affordable software development companies in Vietnam.

Plus, with more than 12 years of experience and a talent pool of 1,600 professionals, KMS Solutions has accumulated extensive expertise in software development. Even when you have diverse requirements for Agile software development in Vietnam, your partner will get you covered.

Furthermore, KMS Solutions wants to streamline the development process. Hence, you won’t have to be concerned about the hassle of managing multiple SLAs. The company will take responsibility for all the tasks, ensuring a seamless experience.

Company size: 15+

Services:

Software Development : Product Development, Project Product, and IT System Consulting

Enterprise Solutions : Business Consulting, Outsourcing Service, and Start-up Support

Another option for software product development in Vietnam is QSoft. The outstanding products and services have made it into Vietnam’s top software development company.

QSoft excels in creating an ecosystem of software solutions for lifestyle and education. The company collaborates with clients throughout the entire process to ensure the best possible experience.

Aside from the focus on education and lifestyle software, QSoft provides multiple custom software solutions in Vietnam. You can build user-friendly websites and mobile apps when working with this agency.

And finally, with a strong focus on SEO, QSoft will also bring your website development to the next level. This factor is important because organic search accounts for more than 50% of the total website traffic. Hence, the commitment to SEO optimization will support your online marketing efforts.

Company size: 200+

Services:

IT Consulting

Software Development

AI & Data Analytics

Web Development

Mobile App Development

Initially starting as a small tech lab, Synodus has evolved into a premium tech provider. Since its establishment in 2019, the company has assisted organizations and enterprises worldwide in enhancing their performance.

The impressive track record of Synodus includes over 300 teams, more than 60 completed projects, and 30 ongoing projects. All these figures demonstrate the company’s experience and capability to provide successful software solutions.

One of the primary services offered by Synodus is tailor-made custom software development. This company has skilled developers that can combine technical expertise with their comprehensive understanding of the digital landscape. Their goal is to make your software stand out from the crowd.

To achieve this goal, the designers and developers captivate effects and animations. They use the most advanced tools at every stage of development. All of these efforts explain why their solutions meet the highest standards.

Conclusion

Vietnam has established itself as a prominent destination for technological services. And there must be the ideal partner for your needs in this list of top 10 software development companies in Vietnam.

Hopefully, with their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, those companies can fuel the growth of your software projects. Thank you for reading!