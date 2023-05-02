Top 10 React JS Development Companies in India 2023

With the increasing popularity of ReactJs development, India has become one of the leading countries when it comes to choosing the right ReactJs development company. Whether you’re looking for a ReactJs development company for a small project or for an entire enterprise-level solution, there are numerous ReactJs development companies in India to choose from.

To help you make the right decision, we have compiled a list of the top 10 ReactJs development companies in India in 2023.

List of Top 10 ReactJS Development Companies in India 2023

Here, we are going to mention the list of best ReactJs developers who provides excellent and distinctive ReactJs development services in India 2023. Let’s take a quick glimpse at the list before choosing one for your project.

1. Quytech

One of the top reactJs development companies in india is Quytech. It is one of the most trusted names in the market and has developed over 500 projects for its clients across the world. The company specializes in developing web and mobile applications using advanced technologies like ReactJs, NodeJs, Java, and PHP.

Its services include web and mobile app development, custom software development, UI/UX design and development, eCommerce solutions, and more. Quytech also offers enterprise-level business intelligence and analytics solutions along with cloud consulting and integration services to its customers.

Their goal is to deliver quality software solutions that are reliable and secure. They offer 24/7 technical support and professional assistance to help ensure the success of each project.

Location: Gurugram, Haryana

Year of Inception: 2010

Clientele: Damac, Gabriel, Hewlett Packard, Eastman, Honda, Petrofac, DS group, Marks & Spencer and more.

Awards: Market Watch, Digital Journal, Economic Times, CIO Review, Good Firms, SoftwareWorld, Clutch and more.

Clutch Rating: 4.9

2. TCS

Tata Consultancy Services is one of the top React JS development companies in India. They are specialized in ReactJS development, offering tailor-made solutions for their clients. Their team of experienced developers ensures that your business needs are met in a cost-effective and timely manner. They have an extensive range of services such as React Native App Development, JavaScript Development, ReactJS Web Development, and ReactJS Mobile App Development.

They also offer maintenance and support services to ensure that your application runs smoothly. With their expertise in ReactJS, they guarantee high performance, scalability, and enhanced user experience. If you are looking for a reliable ReactJS development partner for your business, TCS is an ideal choice.

Location: Mumbai

Year of Inception: 1968

Clientele: CitiBank, Walmart, JP Morgan, RBS and more.

Awards: No information available

Clutch Rating: 4.8

3. HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies is one of the top ReactJS development companies in India and has been providing robust ReactJs solutions to clients from around the world. They have an experienced team of developers who are capable of delivering high-end ReactJS solutions for the development of complex web and mobile applications.

HCL Technologies specializes in developing web-based applications using the latest technologies, enabling businesses to deliver exceptional products that surpass their customers’ expectations. With their vast experience, they ensure that their clients get the most out of their ReactJS application development.

Location: Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Year of Inception: 1991

Clientele: Mattel, Neoris, Cemex, ODP Corporation and more.

Awards: Edelweiss ESG, ISG Public Cloud

Clutch Rating: 4.0

4. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a top ReactJS development company offering high-quality and cost-effective solutions. Their team of experienced developers provides solutions tailored to the specific needs of clients. They have an extensive portfolio of projects and specialize in developing modern, interactive user experiences using ReactJS.

Their services include web and mobile app development, custom software solutions, UI/UX design, maintenance, and support. Tech Mahindra offers robust, secure, and reliable solutions for businesses across industries.

Location: Pune, Maharashtra

Year of Inception: 1986

Clientele: MIT, Exxaro, TalkTalk, Box Inc. and more

Awards: Bloomberg, ITSMA, Brandon Hall, CDP and more.

Clutch Rating: 4.9

5. Experion Technologies

Experion Technologies is one of the leading React JS Development companies in India in 2023. The company offers cutting-edge services including web and mobile app development, custom software development, and React JS development. Experion’s team of experienced developers, testers, and project managers are highly trained to develop business-oriented solutions for clients.

The company uses modern technologies and follows an agile approach to ensure that every project meets the highest quality standards and customer expectations. Additionally, the team at Experion Technologies is committed to delivering cost-effective and reliable services, ensuring that clients get the maximum value for their investments.

Location: Bangalore, Karnataka

Year of Inception: 2006

Clientele: No information available

Awards: Frost and Sullivan, Inc. 5000

Clutch Rating: 4.9

6. HData Systems

HData Systems is a leading React JS development company in India that offers top-notch development services for businesses. With a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals, the company has worked on a variety of projects for various clients. HData Systems provides tailored solutions that are tailored to fit the unique needs and requirements of its customers.

The team focuses on delivering high-quality code, along with fast and accurate delivery timelines. They use advanced techniques to develop innovative solutions and make sure that the application meets all the standards. HData Systems also offers post-development services like maintenance, support, and deployment. With their expertise and dedication, they have developed many successful React JS applications and continue to do so with great success.

Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Year of Inception: No information available

Clientele: No information available

Awards: Economic Times 2022

Clutch Rating: No information available

7. MindTree

MindTree is a leading React JS development company in India in 2023. They specialize in providing high-quality web and mobile app solutions. Their team consists of experienced professionals who are skilled in designing, developing, testing, and delivering React JS applications. With their expertise and knowledge, they are able to create interactive web apps that provide an immersive experience for users.

The company also offers services such as consulting, project management, product development, UI/UX design, and more. MindTree is committed to providing world-class customer service and delivering results that exceed expectations. With their comprehensive suite of tools and services, they help businesses stay ahead of the competition.

Location: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Year of Inception: 1999

Clientele: No Information available

Awards: No information available

Clutch Rating: 4.0

8. DataMatics

DataMatics is one of the leading React JS development companies in India. Established in 1975, they have since developed over 3,500 projects for various clients and industries. Their team of expert developers has extensive knowledge in creating and developing web applications, websites, ecommerce solutions, and mobile applications.

DataMatics have a track record of success and are committed to delivering excellent customer service. They are experienced at meeting tight deadlines while providing outstanding solutions that meet customer requirements and expectations. With a dedicated customer support team and efficient project management, you can be sure your project will be completed on time and within budget.

Location: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Year of Inception: 1975

Clientele: Capita, MaxLife, LionBridge, Shell and more.

Awards: IAOP 2022, UBS Forum’s HR Tech and more.

Clutch Rating: 4.7

9. Wipro

Wipro is a leading React JS development company in India, offering a wide range of services to help you create powerful and efficient web applications. It has a team of experienced React JS developers who are well-versed in using the latest technologies.

The company specializes in developing customized solutions for businesses of all sizes. They offer services like UI/UX design, website optimization, app development, and more. The team at Wipro is highly dedicated and provides quality assurance, on-time delivery, and exceptional customer service.

Location: Bengaluru

Year of Inception: 1945

Clientele: No information available

Awards: 2023 VMware, CX Awards 2023 and more.

Clutch Rating: NA

10. Kellton Technologies

Kellton Technologies is a leading React JS development company in India 2023, providing high-quality solutions for businesses of all sizes. With years of experience in React JS development, the company delivers innovative and user-friendly applications that meet customer needs and exceed expectations.

The company offers end-to-end services, from concept to deployment, including custom design, development, integration, testing, and support. They are committed to excellence, customer satisfaction, and creating a great work environment for their employees. With over two decades of experience, Kellton Technologies is a reliable choice for any React JS development project.

Location: Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh

Year of Inception: 2009

Clientele: No information available

Awards: Digitizing India Award

Clutch Rating: 4.8

Final Thoughts

Before choosing a mobile app development company for React JS solutions, it is highly advisable to ascertain your business goals. Check for reviews and portfolios of the company. Additionally, look for integration and customized solutions, as it’s a plus point.