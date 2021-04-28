Top 10 Online Pokies for Casino Players in New Zealand

Online pokies are a great way of enjoying some recreational time. Whether you play for fun or for money you have a great choice of different games offering various themes, special features and potential jackpots.

The modern progressive jackpot pokies are sophisticated examples that require understanding of how they work. Just as the physical pokies you play at the casino are these days. Gone are the days when you put a dollar in and pulled the handle! There’s a lot of fun to be had with these New Zealand online pokies, and some serious money has been won.

Of course, those multi-million-dollar payouts are not the norm. You have to be a dedicated player, and a very lucky one, to get the top dollar jackpot. But that’s not to say you won’t win on an online pokie: if you know the game to play and understand when it pays out, you stand a better chance of winning, and perhaps winning big.

There are a few leading developers of online pokies and the games on our list of the top 10 all come from market leaders. Most use the commonplace ‘Megaways’ internal architecture which allows for many pay lines and some innovative features. There are some original themes among the list.

When we saw the top 10, we were not surprised that these games dominate the market as they are the best of their type. As online pokies go, you’re about to read through a brief description of 10 of the most impressive you are ever likely to come across.

So sit back for a few minutes and browse our list. Once you’ve read our descriptions, we recommend you check each one out in detail before you start to play, as it always pays to know where the features and free spins are, and how to take advantage of bonuses. So, here we go, the top 10 online pokies for NZ players!

The Top Ten Online Pokies for NZ Players

The following 10 online slot games are the best around for New Zealand players right now, so let’s have a look at each one.

Mega Moolah

Regarded as one of the best online slot games of all time, Mega Moolah also holds the world record for a pay-out from an online slot machine. An NZ player won an astonishing $6.7million in December last year. The game features a progressive jackpot system and is exciting and fun to play. Designed by industry giants Microgaming, it is by far the most popular slot featuring the 5-reel 25 win line combination, and is as good as it gets in this market. If you haven’t played a progressive jackpot game yet make this the one you start with.

Thunderstruck2

If proof were needed that Microgaming are at the top of their game in online slots it may come with Thunderstruck2. Another 5-reel layout – the standard for this sort of online slot – Thunderstruck2 takes you to the magical world of Asgard and the Nordic Gods. Thor’s Hammer features as a special symbol and can take you to the amazing Great Hall of Spins where plenty action and potential winnings are to be found. The many wildcard and special features of this game put it high on the list of popular online NZ slots.

Immortal Romance

Another great Microgaming offering is Immortal Romance, which is based on theme of centuries old vampire lovers. The 5-reel layout is the same as the above with some neat and original special features. This game has a Chamber of Spins similar to the feature found in the game above, but it’s perhaps the Wild Desire feature which is the most exciting. Time limited, when the bleeding heart appears from the darkness – which can happen at any time during game play – the player needs to capitalise to increase winnings quickly, and it can be surprisingly lucrative.

Gonzo’s Quest

Go on a quest in the jungle and look out for the Mayan’s in Gonzo’s Quest, a supremely popular and engaging online slot from the NetEnt brand. This is their first venture into this level of online slot, and it ticks all the boxes. Exciting game play, great graphics and a 5-reel, 20 pay line layout make it easy to play. The clever Avalanche feature is a multiplier that can increase your winnings considerably, while other features include the mystery question mark symbol that replaces all others to form winning combinations. This is a great virtual take on a traditional style of slot that has many followers.

Demolition Squad

The Japanese style demolition theme that is the basis of NetEnt’s Demolition Squad gives it an original and interesting look. With 5 reels and 40 pay lines – an unusual combination that will appeal to many players – this is a game that has become very popular among NZ players as well as across the world. You are looking for Wrecking Ball symbols as scatters in any number from 3 up, as these give varying amounts of free spins. Demolition Wild is a feature that changes the centre reel into further potential winnings, while there are a number of characters who play a part in what is an entertaining online slot.

Starburst

3 rows, 5 reels and 10 fixed paylines provide the playing area for the popular Starburst, a NetEnt game that is as colourful and vibrant as an online slot can get. With many features such as Starburst Wilds – in which the main star symbol generates wildcard payouts – and a frequent win volatility which means more regular low payouts and fewer high jackpots, Starburst is popular with players who want a relatively simple to play online slot with which they can build up a bank. It’s engaging and will keep a player entertained for a long time, and there is the potential for serious winnings if the player has patience and gets to know the game.

7 Sins

One of the most recent online slot releases on this list, 7 Sins – from Swedish developers Play ‘n’ Go – has been an instant hit with NZ online pokie players and continues to grow in popularity. The theme of the 7 biblical sins is entertainingly presented and the graphics are superb, and you’re looking for each of them across the 5-reel, 3 line paying area. The more of one you have the better, and watch also for the ‘7 Sins’ symbol which acts as a wild card and a scatter. This is a pretty simple game to play that attracts players looking for higher payouts, and has rapidly become one of the best-loved online slots in the business. Keep an eye open for Pandora’s Box, another special feature that can yield many free spins.

88 Fortune

The Chinese folklore theme of 88 Fortunes is a clever and original one involving many characters from tales of the ancient east. Developed by Bally Technologies, a leading US game designer, 88 Fortunes draws on the much-used Megaways architecture that a number of these progressive slots utilise. The Golden Eagle is a high paying symbol with potentially massive jackpots attached, and you should look for the ‘Fu Bat’ feature for added jackpots and free spins. A genuinely entertaining game to play, 88 Fortune is replete with excellent graphics and a jaunty theme tune that suits the game play perfectly.

Asian Beauty

The eternally popular Asian Beauty will be familiar to many as one of the most played games from Microgaming. The theme is as the title – Asian Beauty’s – and the popular 5-reel, 3 line, 243 pay line format is one that will appeal to seasoned players yet is easy for newcomers to learn. Special features are brought about by way of the many eastern symbols such as the four Beauties themselves who are high payers, plus a choice of gold and silver cups, Lotus flowers and others. The Mirror Bonus is a nice feature that requires the player to pick the mirrors behind which the Beauties are hiding and can result in major payouts. It’s an easy game to play yet a fun one with great graphics and an Eastern music soundtrack.

Alice and the Mad Tea Party

Anyone who knows Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice’s Adventure’s in Wonderland’ will be familiar with the characters in the Alice and the Mad Tea Party online pokie! This is one of the most entertaining of all the popular NZ online pokies and uses the characters from the Mad Hatter’s Tea part, as well as various other elements of the tale, as symbols you need to match on the 5-reel, 3-line play area. Alice is the highest paying symbol and offers potentially high jackpots, while special features such as wild cards are brought on with the Cheshire Cat and there are various free spin options that can pay out nicely.

Conclusion

The above are the 10 best online pokies for New Zealand players you can find at your online casino right now. With a wide variety of themes and many potential bonus options, we recommend you check them out further and take your chances with the game that appeals to you the most.