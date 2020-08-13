Most Famous Online Slots Of 2020

Casino games are more popular than ever! Do you also love the thrill of watching the reels of the slot machines roll? With our recommended online slots and casino games, you can conjure up a touch of Las Vegas in your home. There are now thousands of different slots.

Are you after really big profits? Then you have come to the right place with the link of this post!

Online slot games are very popular in all casinos, and they are by far the most popular genre. Here you can read more about our top ten slot games right now that you should definitely try. Our team of online slots experts closely examined these. There are some classics, but also new slot machines that have been designed in a particularly imaginative way.

If you are new to online slots or just want to play some free spins to find the best slot machines for online casinos, we have reviews of the best games out there. Choose the most exciting jackpot slot games with free spins, animations in 3D and great bonus rounds.

Finding the best progressive slot games and the most reliable online casino has never been easier. We have more than ten years of experience with online casinos, slot strategy, and other games. Therefore, we have the necessary expertise that you may have been looking at jackpot slots for a long time. With so many progressive slots to choose from, you’re sure to need a little help to find the best jackpot slot games. We are happy to share our knowledge with you and help you to find your personal favorite slot machines or mobile slot.

1. REACTOONZ

With the Reactoonz slot, you become a physicist. With this one Play’n GO, You play with energy-charged, extraterrestrial particles to generate energy. This Cluster Pays slot not only has a funny design but is also equipped with many bonus features. In Reactoonz, funny elements react with each other in a reactor when they meet in a block. Play n GO has equipped this Cluster Pays machine with a 7×7 playing field on which long-chain reactions can lead to high profits.

It starts at 20 cents per round. The maximum bet is 100 bucks per spin. If you are satisfied with your setting, you just have to click the start button. The particles fall from above into the playing field. If there are five identical symbols in a vertical or horizontal connection, there is a payout. At the same time, they dissolve, and further particles slide down from above, which offers the chance for further combinations. This chain reaction continues until no further profit is generated.

Play’n GO has calculated a theoretical repayment rate to the player of 96.51% for Reactoonz.

2. BOOK OF DEAD

In this game, it has Play ‘n Go secured its place in the history of the slot. Even years after its publication is Book of Dead, still in the top 3 of the most played slot games globally. Go to Egypt with Rich Wilde and go on a captivating quest for the relics of the pharaohs. The free spins bonus round and the gamble function, in particular, ensure a lot of excitement and high winnings! Your goal should be to land three gold sparkling Book of Dead symbols because then you will get the 10 free spins with which you can win big.

The full name of this slot game is actually “Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead”. The slot machine has five reels, each with three symbols, and there are ten win lines for combined prizes up to a jackpot of 500 coins.

3. WOLF GOLD

With the Wolf Gold online slot from Pragmatic play, go into the wilderness of America. If you are fond of progressive slots, classic jackpot slots and wild animals, Wolf Gold is sure to be the slot game for you. Released in 2017 by the respected software developer Pragmatic Play, Wolf Gold has been a source of excitement and big wins among players worldwide. Although there is a lack of spectacular graphics and animations, players love the large profit opportunities so that the outdated aesthetics no longer disturb them. Wolf Gold is still one of the 5 most played slots in the world!

Wolf Gold is a jackpot slot with three different features (a mini, major and mega) to keep things interesting. The respective values ​​are clearly indicated above the rollers. The maximum value for these jackpots is around $ 7,500, $ 25,000 and $ 250,000.

Wolf Gold, however, is simple and exciting enough to be great entertainment. With its money symbol feature and no limit free spins, the game is able to grab the player’s attention without a lot of hurdles. High rollers and players who like easy-to-understand games will simply love Wolf Golds.

4. FIRE JOKER

The “Fire Joker” is a real classic among the traditional casino slots. As a fruit slot from the manufacturer Play ‘n Go With three reels with three symbols each and five fixed paylines, it is very easy to use and is reminiscent of the old one-armed bandits. The standard jackpot in normal play is 80 coins, but in the bonus rounds, you can clear up to 800 times the stake. With this slot, you will hope for stacked reels with every spin. All symbols, from the small fruit to the wild symbol, can be stacked on the reels and cover the entire reel.

The most important function is the multiplier wheel of fortune, where you can really skim off when the wheel comes to a standstill. It is activated by three completely stacked reels, which can also land with different symbols on each reel.

If you see two complete reels with symbols, respin is activated for a reel with no combination.

Fire Joker is one of the most successful progressive slots from Play N Go.

5. DEAD OR ALIVE 2

The new, long-awaited video slot hit from 0 to 3 Dead or Alive 2 from NetEnt in the online slot charts. The Wild West is calling again! Get the pistol out of your holster! Dead or Alive 2 is even better and more exciting than that original. We look forward to returning the five Outlaws: Billy Kid, Belle Starr, Jesse James, Della Rose and Apache Kid. Be ready to give your horses the spurs! The RTP of this high variance game is 96.80%. The wild symbol is a wanted poster that turns each reel into one of the five characters of the free spins gang.

Dead or Alive 2 is a five reel, nine payline slot game with an incredibly large jackpot. There are also three great bonus rounds.

6. STARBURST

NetEnts slot Starburst is the classic among the Video online slots. The reels are full of jewels, and the slot exudes a great arcade feeling. The focus in this slot is the wild symbol. The Starburst Wilds can substitute for all other symbols on the reels, but the biggest bonus is given out when the symbol shows up on the second, third or fourth reel. The reel then fills with the Starburst Wild symbol and respins the other reels. The maximum number of respins is 3, which can make for huge profits.

Starburst is a slot with five reels and ten pay lines with bright colors, a suitable soundtrack and an exciting process that you won’t want to stop at.

7. WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE

This is still among the most popular progressive slot games, even after 20 years! No wonder that the famous European Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has now also landed in the best casino sites in Kuwait and all around, and is particularly loved by players from European countries. The best thing is, in the casino version, you can land big wins without having to answer tricky questions beforehand.

Big time gaming Has Who wants to be a millionaire bring new life to life in a new slot game with Megaways technology. The video slot has 6 reels with up to 7 symbols. The minimum bet per spin is only $ 0.20, and the maximum bet is not that high at $ 20 per spin. 3 scatter symbols unlock the Hot Seat Free Spin Gamble.

8. MEGA MOOLAH

The online slot Mega Moolah is so popular because of its huge progressive jackpots, which get bigger and bigger over time, known as “millionaire makers”. Five different slots are linked together in the Mega Moolah network. This means that there are five different chances of winning the huge progressive jackpot.

Not only can you be a winner at different slots, but there are also four different jackpots. Let the reels spin, and then you can crack the mini, minor, major or mega jackpot. This five-reel, three-symbol slot has 25 paylines and offers many reasons to play, but most importantly, the chance to win the bonus wheel of fortune. The original slot Mega Moolah has a cartoon-style design with an African touch. So, embark on a safari where the profits can turn your life upside down.

9. GONZO’S QUEST

The game Gonzo’s Quest is one of the absolute favorite games of many casino visitors. With 20 paylines on five reels, this video slot offers a unique environment to which the great 3D graphics and sound effects also contribute. The game is played by Net entertainment, one of the fastest-growing gaming software manufacturers on the Internet. It includes unique features like the Tumbling Reels, the Free Falls Bonus Round, and Free Spins mode multipliers that make for some great wins. Gonzo’s Quest is an online slot with low to medium variance.

Look forward to regular winning combinations and bonus rounds!

The best thing about Gonzo’s Quest is the 3D experience and the huge jackpot amounting to 1850 times the stake. You can win this in the free spins round. Win up to 20 free spins with a 15x multiplier, then go on a treasure hunt in the lost Eldorado. There you look for gold! Gonzo’s Quest is still one of the most famous online slots of all time, even though it is a few years old.

10. CONAN

The film hero Conan the Barbarian was from NetEnt and set a new monument with the Conan video slot game. This time you experience Conan in a particularly exciting adventure. The not-so-terrifying barbarian can also fight on the reels – for you and your bankroll! Conan the Barbarian is the theme of numerous board games, books, comics, movies as well as videos for some decades. Now it’s reappeared in the online casino and brought many of his friends with him.

Conan is a 6 reel, 4-row slot that is played with 48 bet lines. You can bet between $ 0.20 and $ 200 per bet, and your winnings will be correspondingly high. The variance of this slot game is given as medium to high.

The symbols include snakes, lions, grappling hooks, swords, helmets, and some Conan universe personalities. The most rewarding is 3, 4, 5 or even 6 Conan symbols on a payline!