Tixee Review – All You Need to Know! [2022]

An all encompassing trading platform giving the client unlimited trading tools in a supreme domain. Tixee offers a wide range of CFDs, optional spread and leverage in various client account types and platforms for traders of all experiences and backgrounds.

A multi licensed broker that is regulated and offers all the popular trading assets any other trading platform provides. Tixee has two award winning platforms known as the MT4 and MT5 along with a bespoke Social Trading Platform.

With innovative solutions in Forex, Crypto, Indices, Stocks and Commodities, Tixee just might be a great choice for you. Read on!

Getting On Board Tixee

Tixee has made the onboarding process super simple.

Step Detail Requirements One Sign Up Simple registration and verification Two Deposit Minimum deposit depending on account type Three Trade Start trading!



For step one, Tixee requests the following documentation to comply with Know Your Client protocols:

Government issued identification : (your passport or citizen card) with your date of birth and colour photograph.

Residency Proof: proof of address in the form of bank statement or any GP letter.

The Award Winning Trading Platform

Tixee rose to prominence with its trading platforms. Three main trading platforms are part of the Tixee journey:

MT4 MT5 Social Trading platform

Meta Trader 4 Platform

This platform is their original offering and provides investors and traders access to great trading practices. It is widely known for the most liquid financial asset trading type: Forex pairings. The interface has the feature of split second trading. Other exclusive financial asset trading options are Contracting for differences and cryptocurrency.

With 44 analytical objects, 30 technical indicators, 9 time frames and 4 pending order types, this platform offers powerful one click trading. This platform is compatible with Windows XP.

Meta Trader 5: MT5

This trading platform is the upgrade for the original platform. This platform features everything under MT4 but all the more upgrades in areas of analytical objects, trading functions and access to all asset types including cryptocurrency.

With 44 analytical objects, 38 integrated indicators, 21 time frames, 6 pending order types, the MT5 offers trading a simple click away.

There are multiple trade execution modes with support from expert advisors along with multiple technical indicators.

Social Trading

Even though social trading takes place on Tixee’s powerful MT5 interface, it is a wholly different platform.

Social trading empowers the clients to learn from expert strategies, conduct research and also choose to copy the strategy if the client wishes to do so. Further, the social trading platform also allows experienced traders to share their insights with the Tixee community in exchange for a 20% performance earning.

The social trading tool grants the user in depth performance data and live leaderboard analysis.

Tixee Account Types

Account Type Entry Standard Premium VIP Currency USD/ EUR/ GBP Spreads from 1.5 pips 1.2 pips 0.8 pips 0 pips Leverage up to 1:500 1:500 1:400 1:200 Stop Out level 10% 20% 25% 30%

Account Rebate With Tixee

Tixee offers a rebate of up to 100% depending on the account type a investor has with a maximum rebate value of 10k. This rebate is available on every round-turn position.

The applicable rebates are distributed in a proportionate way.

These are:

2 account units per LOT on FX

2 USD per LOT of Commodities

2 USD per each ten LOT of Indices

All these rebates are to up to USD 10,000.

The rebate is deposited into the client’s account and is available to withdraw.

Entry Standard Premium VIP Rebate Bonus 30% 50% 70% 100% Minimum Deposit $250 $2,500 $10,000 $50,000

The Downsides

Tixee is an incredible set up for beginners and experts alike.

The only downside is that it is yet to have global outreach because they haven’t set up operations in USA, North Korea, Seychelles Or Canada.

Since they are a broker which falls under multiple regulatory nets and has multiple licenses, Tixee is a must have for any investor. Reach out to Tixee today and get started.