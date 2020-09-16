The Ultimate Guide to Using a VPN While Traveling

If you love to travel, then you are likely to rely on public WiFi networks for your connection needs. This is because, in most countries, mobile networks rarely provide decent speeds. Unfortunately, while it is almost inevitable that you will have to rely on the WiFi that is provided by an airport lounge, restaurant, hostel, or coffee shop, these connections do not come with guaranteed privacy or security. As a result, the only way for you to connect safely to these networks is by using a good VPN.

Why do you need a VPN when traveling?

During your travels, you need to use a VPN simply because it gives you an extra blanket of security. Therefore, while you may be connected to the same public WiFi as people who have malicious intent, a VPN will be able to keep them from stealing your data or from infecting your computer with malware and other harmful software.

Furthermore, there is also the fact that some of the top websites in the world restrict access to their content based on your location. Therefore, if you are fond of enjoying streaming or other features offered by these sites, the only way to be able to enjoy their content will be through a VPN. Any other attempt to access these sites directly will end up with you being slapped with content restrictions. In such a case, a VPN makes traveling stress-free by removing content access restrictions and it is something that makes it advisable for you to read Reddit and install VPN to protect your privacy.

Factors you should consider when choosing a VPN for traveling

While factors like encryption and security protocols, pricing, and the reputation of the company providing the service, are important considerations when deciding whether you choose a VPN, when it comes to traveling, you have to go a step further. This is because there are VPN features that can make your traveling life a little bit more convenient. Therefore, choosing a VPN with these features will be more appropriate for your traveling needs. The following are the top features that every traveler should look for in a VPN.

Multi-platform capability

When you are on the move, you will have to rely mainly on your phone or your laptop for your connection. Depending on your destination and the activities that you are going to be involved in, switching between multiple gadgets may even be necessary. Therefore, opting for a VPN service that can seamlessly be connected to all of your devices will make it convenient for you to always enjoy the security that is offered by VPNs.

Simultaneous connection restrictions

The more the simultaneous connections that a VPN service allows, the better it is for a traveler. This is because, with a VPN service that allows for more than one connection, all your devices can enjoy continuous privacy and security protections at all times. You won’t have to disconnect one device in order to use the next one. It will also create a frictionless VPN user experience. Therefore, going for a VPN service that allows for five or more simultaneous connections is advisable for travelers.

Number of endpoints and the country that they work in

Not all VPNs work in all countries. Some also have limited endpoints and as such offer limited freedom when it comes to browsing the internet. Generally, going for a VPN service that works in more countries than the next, and opting for one with multiple endpoints than the competition, is advisable. Doing so will guarantee more freedom and security.

Connection speeds

VPN services offer varying connection speeds. Some are simply faster than others. As a traveler, you will find yourself using public WiFi a lot. These networks rarely offer fast connection speeds mainly because they allow a lot of users to connect to them at the same time. Therefore, you will want a VPN connection that offers the best speeds in order to avoid experiencing frustratingly slow connection speeds.

How to use a VPN when traveling

After you have chosen a VPN that has the features above, the next step is to install it. The best VPN service providers offer an easy-to-understand installation process. In most cases, to install the service on a mobile device, all you have to do is to go to the respective app store, download the app, and then install it. If you hadn’t created an account with the service, you will be prompted to do so, and after you are done, the VPN should start working automatically. Installing a VPN on Windows or Mac devices is also easy. All you need to do is to download it, and then run then follow the different prompts that the installation process will trigger.

It is important to note that when your connection is too slow, the VPN may get disconnected automatically. Since not all services allow for automatic reconnections, occasionally checking to confirm that you are receiving the appropriate protection is always advisable.