Due to cryptocurrencies, social media, and loads of other online businesses, some people in India and other parts of the world have more money than ever before. These people usually have different hobbies, one of which can be online gambling. As a result, many casinos focus their services on these kinds of users and make sure they are having a good time.

Speaking of having a good time, even high rollers can often find themselves in difficult situations and have problems. Some of these problems can “plague” regular iGaming fans as well, whereas others only affect those who use more money.

It’s always interesting to learn something new, so let’s dive into some potential issues that high rollers have to overcome in India. Needless to say, most things here will also apply to whales from other countries.

Not having access to the special customer support

Online casinos that target casino cheetahs in India have many differences, but they also share similar traits. One of them is the customer support department, which ensures that users who have questions are taken care of.

Regular gamblers and high rollers alike should have access to some kind of customer support. While the standard options are available to both, those who wager with more funds often have the opportunity to access a specialized support section. The people they can contact are more knowledgeable, and the most important part is that they are at their disposal all the time, or at least that’s what most sites claim.

This is where it gets tricky because some casinos that provide VIP customer support for Indian high rollers do not offer 24/7 access to it. What this means is that gamblers may be unable to get help at a certain time of the day, regardless of their VIP status.

If that happens, high rollers can either rely on the classic support system that is accessible to regular users or wait until the VIP one is back. Interestingly, many clients choose the first option.

Not being able to use certain VIP bonuses due to GEO restrictions

India is the world’s largest country in terms of population, which is why there are loads of high rollers in the state. Due to the strict laws there, however, many of these people are forced to use third-party websites and casinos that focus on other parts of the world.

Naturally, these places also have unique propositions for high rollers and can often allow them to take part in tournaments. In fact, there are many high roller casino bonuses in India that locals love because they provide them with many perks. With that said the propositions that these players can find on sites that focus on other regions may not be available to them. This happens more often than most people think because a lot of the rewards have various GEO restrictions.

Some people try to bypass these restrictions by using tools like VPNs. Even though these things can help in some instances, not all online casinos allow gamblers to take advantage of them.

Frozen payment options

There is no arguing that this is an issue that many regular gamblers have to deal with, but it’s definitely not common among them. Regardless of the amount of money you are using while playing, there is a chance that the payment option you rely on can be frozen by the payment provider. Once this happens, you won’t be able to use it for transactions anymore.

The truth is that most payment providers offered in India that you can come across at these casinos will not do this because they know that high rollers wager with a lot of money. Some, however, may accidentally block a given person’s account if the latter uses a lot more than usual in a very short period and all transactions lead to one place.

Once this happens, casino cheetahs have to stop depositing money and call the payment provider. The next steps will depend on the specific option, but it should not take long before the account is back in action.

It’s worth knowing that some casinos can also freeze a given gambler’s account if that person loses a lot of money fast. This is usually done to protect a given user, so don’t be surprised if something like this happens.

Not getting the private transfer that was promised.

When you hear the words private transfers and limos, you probably think of brick-and-mortar casinos, and for a good reason. These places often provide this perk to their most loyal customers. However, some online casinos in India have started doing the same.

To keep their VIP users entertained, some iGaming operators began organizing a wide array of tournaments that bring together the best of the best. Since companies want their high rollers to feel special, they often offer things like a private transfer and/or a personal limo that the given player can use to go to the event’s location.

Even though this rarely happens, some casinos can make mistakes, and the given high roller may not get the private transfer that was promised. This definitely does not seem like a big deal to regular gamblers because it isn’t. High rollers, however, will probably feel disappointed because these small things make them feel different.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



