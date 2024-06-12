Effective team building is playing an important role in the success of organisations, especially in this competitive business environment. MBTI (Myers-Briggs Type Indicator) has been a popular asset for enhancing effective team building and understanding different personality types.

What is MBTI?

Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is an assessment or a test of personality types, created in the 1940s by Katherine Cook Briggs and Isabel Briggs Myers (her daughter). MBTI for managers was built to help companies reach great business heights in terms of career counselling, team building and personal development. On the other hand, MBTI relies on individual self-perceptions (a self-report questionnaire).

Based on Carl Jung’s psychological theories, MBTI acts as a team-building expert by categorising individuals into 16 different personalities. This includes Extraversion € vs. Introversion (I), Judging (J) vs. Perceiving (P), Sensing (S) vs. Intuition (N) and Thinking (T) vs. Feeling (F). Individuals will have clear insights into the decision-making process, communication and overall behaviour.

How to use MBTI to create a stronger organisation team

Teams Assembling

The management can gain insight into the perception of each team member toward work. Also, the MBTI test results show how each member can collaborate and with whom they can be more efficient and effective. Managers can use MBTI to ensure that personalities don’t clash when building a team. In other words, MBTI ensures weaknesses and strengths complement each other.

Employee motivation

It is obvious that you cannot motivate everyone at the same time and the same way. One approach can work wonders on one employee and fail on the other. However, learning about employee personality types can help when trying to manage and motivate them.

Communication

One of the biggest issues that teams face is personality differences, in addition from budgetary and technical challenges. When team members understand their own and their colleagues’ personalities, they can communicate more effectively with each other. Also, managers will have an easy time passing information or communicating with team members since they understand what each of the members want to do their job well.

Reduce Conflicts

Everybody processes and perceives information differently. In most cases, those differences are reflected in our daily work and can influence certain work habits. It is the dream of every leader or manager to place employees in roles that account for those differences. This means taking advantage of the strengths and minimise weaknesses’ impact. MBTI helps you understand your employees better, making integration of new employees easy and fostering a stronger relationship between them.

How to Find a Perfect MBTI

Everybody needs to make decisions in life in one way or another. This can sometimes be a hard nut to crack. However, having certain, if not, all information about others and ourselves can help in reaching a conclusion soon and ease the process. When it comes to finding your MBTI, is as simple as filling out a questionnaire based on your beliefs in various situations. MBTI is not meant to judge how intelligent an individual is but to show and make them aware of their way of perceiving things. To get the best out of MBTI, one should carefully read and respond to each question with composure.

In a Nutshell

MBTI can play a vital role in the growth of your company. More than just an assessment or personality test, it acts as a strategic tool for enhancing every professional interaction aspect within an organisation. By leveraging MBTI and understanding these insights, managers can create a more effective, innovative and cohesive work environment.