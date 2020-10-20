The Growth of Golden Visa and Residency Programs

In recent times, Golden Visa and Residency Programs have become very popular with thousands of immigrants turning to them for a way to gain citizenship in desirable jurisdictions. The typical definition of the Golden Visa is “a European Residency offered to persons who are willing to invest in property or real estate in a given country in Europe.” These programs are usually designed by a country’s government and then offered to foreign nationals most of whom would want to enjoy the benefits of dual citizenship.

From as low as $130,000 for a Vanuatu passport to an investment as high as €2 million-plus in investments and donations for Cyprus citizenship, one can get a Golden Visa or Residency in several country programs. For instance, a Portugal Golden Visa will typically grant one visa-free access to the Schengen region. The residency visas are mostly offered by Caribbean countries such as St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Dominica. European countries offering residency visas such as Malta, Cyprus, and also offer citizenship by investment programs.

Reasons for the Rise

While many countries have been offering citizenship by investment and residency programs for years, the recent rise in the programs has mostly been driven by the need to raise money. Since the 2008 economic crisis, there have been many countries that experienced a cash crunch. With money hard to come by, countries such as Portugal and Greece, and Grenada saw this as a way to make money from migrants willing to invest in their economies in exchange for a visa or residency.

According to the IMF, the rapid growth of these programs can also be attributed to the increasing affluence of private persons in emerging market economies. These are people who are invested or are interested in investing in international markets and need the mobility to do it. Given the visa restrictions brought about by the September 11 attacks, citizens from the Middle East, Russia and China are looking to Golden Visas and Residency programs as a way to facilitate international travel in Europe and America.

Another reason for the rapid growth of the programs is the fact that citizenships and residencies are approved fast with some as quickly as three months. Most countries are offering programs without even requiring residency before an application is approved.

The Benefit of Residency and Golden Visa Programs

Investment and residency programs have seen unprecedented growth for High Net Worth Individuals who are usually seeking benefits offered by permanent residency and potentially second passports or citizenship by investment. Most programs will provide temporary or permanent residence and hopefully a path to citizenship if the applicant fulfils certain requirements for eligibility.

Benefits of the Golden Visa and Residency Programs

Permanent Residency in Months – An investor gets the opportunity to acquire permanent residency for themselves and their family in a few months and also gets to invest in high-value real estate property in the EU. The permanent residency card allows the holder and their family to freely travel across the Schengen Zone with no restrictions. One can typically obtain permanent residency in as little as 3-8 months. Better Quality of Life – A Golden Visa or other European Permanent Residency provides great benefits such as working, studying, travelling, and living anywhere in Europe. It also provides an opportunity to discover, learn, and immerse oneself in a new language and culture. Moreover, one will also have access to the best quality education and health care. Security – The Golden Visa program allows one to own property in the EU which can be home away from home. Overall, permanent residency is a good solution to protect a holder and their family from the unstable and uncertain geopolitical conditions in the Middle East. Investment Abroad – One can become a truly global citizen by investing in the EU and diversifying their assets and finances. By purchasing real estate in Europe an applicant will get their Golden Visa or Permanent Residency card within months, They can then rent out their properties and receive rental returns in no time.

Implications for the Programs Going Forward

With more high net worth people being made in emerging economies of the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, more countries will be looking to take advantage by offering opportunities for migration.

The success of the programs in countries such as Greece and Portugal, which have managed to turn around their economies with the cash from the golden visa programs will result in even more countries offering their own programs.

However, with the increasing popularity of the programs comes increasing calls for more transparency and regulation, particularly in the face of claims of sale of passports, corruption, and lack of evidence of economic benefits.

While there may be criticisms of the programs, one thing is clear – they are not going away any time soon. If the US EB 5 program, which grew by nearly 50% between 2011 and 2012 is anything to go by, Golden Visa and Residency programs are set to grow bigger.

Wrapping Up

The concept of a residency or citizenship is that you always have the freedom to control your family’s future and your own. With Golden Visa and Residency programs providing an easy and convenient way for High Net Worth Individuals to have the benefits of better health care, more stable economic options, a greater pool of investment choices, and possibilities for diversifying economic and social life, these programs are here to stay. Moreover, countries such as Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, St. Kitts and Nevis, and the USA are getting a boost to their economies via investment, why would they stop.