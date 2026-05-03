By Nik Kinley

Most leaders don’t struggle with too little information — they struggle with a structure that makes the right information invisible at the worst moments.

We spend a lot of time talking about information overload. The real problem is subtler. It isn’t the volume of information that damages most leadership decisions — it’s the architecture through which it reaches you: how it’s filtered, who controls it, and what shape it arrives in. Get that wrong, and it doesn’t matter how intelligent or hardworking you are. You’ll be making decisions in the dark.

1. You’re always the last to know

A CFO I worked with — we’ll call him Richard — prided himself on his open-door policy. He ate lunch with his team. He walked the floors. He believed he was connected. Then, during a board review, a non-executive director mentioned a performance issue that three of Richard’s direct reports already knew about. And had known about for six weeks.

Richard wasn’t absent, uninformed, or lazy. He had simply and unconsciously built an information architecture that routed difficult news away from him. His warmth and approachability had paradoxically made people less willing to deliver bad news quickly. Nobody wanted to be the one to ruin a good relationship.

The pattern is more common than most leaders recognise. If you consistently find yourself learning about significant problems after others already know about them, the structure is broken. Not the people. Not your communication style. The structure.

Being consistently late to information isn’t just inefficient — it signals that the people around you have calculated that withholding is safer than sharing. That calculation is rarely made consciously. It forms gradually, shaped by how a leader has reacted to bad news in the past, what gets rewarded, and what simply never gets asked. Research shows that in hierarchical organisations, negative information is filtered and delayed as it moves upward. In one analysis of healthcare leadership, senior executives received systematically more positive information than middle managers about the same situations. The effect wasn’t deception. It was structural deference.

If you’re the last to know, the question isn’t who isn’t telling you. It’s what you’ve built that makes not telling you the path of least resistance.

2. You’re getting information stripped of context

There’s a particular kind of briefing document that senior leaders receive — dense, data-rich, professionally formatted — that tells you almost nothing. It presents numbers without history, metrics without movement, outcomes without cause. It describes what with great precision and says almost nothing about why.

This is a context problem. And it is structural. Somewhere between the data and your desk, the context got stripped out — either because the people summarising didn’t know what you needed, because there wasn’t time to add it, or because including context seemed like an opinion, and opinions felt risky.

Context-free information isn’t neutral. It pushes you toward pattern-matching based on limited data. You fill the gaps with assumptions — typically drawn from your own experience. Which works well when your experience is directly relevant, and fails quietly when it isn’t. The longer a leader has been in post, the more entrenched those gap-filling assumptions become, and the less they tend to question them.

3. Your team pre-filters before it reaches you

This is closely related to context, but distinct. Pre-filtering is when information is assessed for relevance before it arrives, and that assessment is made by someone other than you. The result is that you receive what your team thinks you need, rather than what you actually need.

Some filtering is necessary and healthy. A CEO who receives every piece of operational data unmediated isn’t leading — they’re drowning. The problem arises when filtering becomes habitual, and the criteria for it remain implicit and unexamined.

I’ve seen this cause serious damage in organisations going through change. When teams filter out information they deem not significant enough, leaders lose the early-warning signals that would have allowed them to act before a problem escalates. By the time the issue cleared the filter, it had already become a crisis.

The sign to look for: when you ask for the original data behind a summary and discover it tells a different story.

4. You’re deciding from summaries of summaries

Most senior leaders make most of their significant decisions based on information that has passed through at least three layers of summarisation. Each layer introduces compression, and compression introduces distortion.

A well-run summary captures the most important information accurately. A poorly run one loses nuance, uncertainty, and alternative viewpoints. By the time a complex situation has been summarised twice, you may be receiving something closer to a confident conclusion than an honest account of a messy reality.

The danger isn’t that the people summarising are dishonest. It’s that summarisation itself — the act of converting complexity into brevity — has a systematic bias toward coherence. The information that resists easy summarisation: the ambiguous finding, the contradictory data, the dissenting voice — tends to disappear. Not because anyone decided to hide it. Because it didn’t fit neatly into a slide.

If you’re always making decisions based on summaries, build in occasional checks to access the underlying information directly. Not to manage your people, but to calibrate your model of reality.

5. The information reaching you is largely confirmatory

This is the most dangerous sign, and the hardest to detect from the inside. When the information reaching you consistently supports the direction you’re already heading, consistently validates the strategy you’ve already adopted, consistently confirms what you already believe — that is a structural problem, not a fortunate alignment between reality and your judgement.

Information architectures develop a confirmation bias of their own. People learn what a leader wants to hear. They learn what gets acknowledged and what gets dismissed. Over time, the information which challenges the dominant view gets selected out — not through conspiracy, but through the accumulated weight of hundreds of small decisions about what is worth raising.

For example, I worked with a CEO who had built a genuinely impressive business. He was smart, experienced, and had good instincts. He also hadn’t received any seriously challenging information in three years. Not because the challenges didn’t exist — they did, and they were growing — but because the organisation had learned, over time, that bringing challenges was career-limiting, and that raising problems the leader hadn’t yet acknowledged was even more so. Needless to say, the business failed.

Rebuilding the structure

Information architecture isn’t a technology problem. It’s a leadership behaviour problem. The architecture that forms around a leader is determined by how that leader has responded to information — particularly difficult, uncertain, or inconvenient information — over time. The structure you’ve built is a direct reflection of what you’ve made safe or unsafe to say around you.

If these five signs sound familiar, the fix isn’t a new reporting system. It starts with an honest assessment of what your current architecture reveals – because it is a mirror of how people experience you. The question is whether you’re prepared to look at it clearly.

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